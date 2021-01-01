I cant think of a more dangerous thing you can do on a football pitch. Its absolutely ridiculous how he hasnt been punished for it to be honest.



VAR should have looked at it. The way he walks backwards under the ball implies that his only aim was to flip Bednarek when he was airborne. Martinelli makes no effort to play the ball and its the way that he runs under the ball (and therefore Bednarek) which is so dangerous.It resulted in Bednarek coming straight down onto his head with his arms behind him and thus unable to cushion the impact. His head was then held still by the ground whilst his body Jack-knifed around his neck. Bednarek is so, so lucky not to have a broken neck.It was one of the most dangerous things I have seen in a match for quite some time. You can recover from a broken arm or leg but a broken neck is another level altogether.