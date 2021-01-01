« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1712 1713 1714 1715 1716 [1717]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5245559 times)

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68640 on: Yesterday at 04:19:02 pm »
Travelled away for work last Sunday and missed the 2-2 game.
Travelled back last night only catching the end of the 3-3 game.
I think I'm the jinx.  :butt

Ironically, missed 2 Arsenal games but not any Rangers games.

Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,331
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68641 on: Yesterday at 05:37:18 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:41:49 am
Shame we aren't in the race for Rice. He'd be good for us.

Who says we aren't in the race for Rice?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,351
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68642 on: Yesterday at 08:13:22 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 04:19:02 pm
Travelled away for work last Sunday and missed the 2-2 game.
Travelled back last night only catching the end of the 3-3 game.
I think I'm the jinx.  :butt

Ironically, missed 2 Arsenal games but not any Rangers games.


Are you flying for the City game?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,353
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68643 on: Yesterday at 08:20:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:37:18 pm
Who says we aren't in the race for Rice?
No need to rissotto alliteration, mate
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,871
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68644 on: Yesterday at 09:38:38 pm »
Cant see them bouncing back from that. The lack of depth was always going to catch up to them at some point
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68645 on: Yesterday at 10:10:09 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:13:22 pm
Are you flying for the City game?

Na, that's me done. Was an emergency trip to North Dallas. Couldn't get used to the evening European games being finished by the time I finished work.  ;D
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,431
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68646 on: Yesterday at 10:14:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:37:18 pm
Who says we aren't in the race for Rice?
If you say we are. We probably aren't.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,822
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68647 on: Yesterday at 10:58:14 pm »
No mention of the tackle by Martinelli on Bednarek on MOTD. They showed it but didnt make any comment.

When you see it again, it is clear that Martinelli looks at Bednarek and then as soon as Bednarek jumps, Martinelli offers his back and runs under Bednarek. For me Martinelli knew exactly what he was doing and deserved a straight red for it.

MOTD should be highlighting these types of extremely dangerous tackles instead of sweeping them under the carpet.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68648 on: Yesterday at 11:05:00 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:58:14 pm
No mention of the tackle by Martinelli on Bednarek on MOTD. They showed it but didnt make any comment.

When you see it again, it is clear that Martinelli looks at Bednarek and then as soon as Bednarek jumps, Martinelli offers his back and runs under Bednarek. For me Martinelli knew exactly what he was doing and deserved a straight red for it.

MOTD should be highlighting these types of extremely dangerous tackles instead of sweeping them under the carpet.

I cant think of a more dangerous thing you can do on a football pitch. Its absolutely ridiculous how he hasnt been punished for it to be honest.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,822
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68649 on: Yesterday at 11:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:05:00 pm
I cant think of a more dangerous thing you can do on a football pitch. Its absolutely ridiculous how he hasnt been punished for it to be honest.

VAR should have looked at it. The way he walks backwards under the ball implies that his only aim was to flip Bednarek when he was airborne. Martinelli makes no effort to play the ball and its the way that he runs under the ball (and therefore Bednarek) which is so dangerous.

It resulted in Bednarek coming straight down onto his head with his arms behind him and thus unable to cushion the impact. His head was then held still by the ground whilst his body Jack-knifed around his neck. Bednarek is so, so lucky not to have a broken neck.

It was one of the most dangerous things I have seen in a match for quite some time. You can recover from a broken arm or leg but a broken neck is another level altogether.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68650 on: Yesterday at 11:33:41 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:58:14 pm
No mention of the tackle by Martinelli on Bednarek on MOTD. They showed it but didnt make any comment.

When you see it again, it is clear that Martinelli looks at Bednarek and then as soon as Bednarek jumps, Martinelli offers his back and runs under Bednarek. For me Martinelli knew exactly what he was doing and deserved a straight red for it.

MOTD should be highlighting these types of extremely dangerous tackles instead of sweeping them under the carpet.

Worst part is you can see him take a look and do it.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,335
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68651 on: Yesterday at 11:35:50 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:24:12 pm
VAR should have looked at it. The way he walks backwards under the ball implies that his only aim was to flip Bednarek when he was airborne. Martinelli makes no effort to play the ball and its the way that he runs under the ball (and therefore Bednarek) which is so dangerous.

It resulted in Bednarek coming straight down onto his head with his arms behind him and thus unable to cushion the impact. His head was then held still by the ground whilst his body Jack-knifed around his neck. Bednarek is so, so lucky not to have a broken neck.

It was one of the most dangerous things I have seen in a match for quite some time. You can recover from a broken arm or leg but a broken neck is another level altogether.

Harry Kane has been doing it for years, he usually gets a free kick for it too.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,538
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68652 on: Yesterday at 11:46:43 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:58:14 pm
No mention of the tackle by Martinelli on Bednarek on MOTD. They showed it but didnt make any comment.

When you see it again, it is clear that Martinelli looks at Bednarek and then as soon as Bednarek jumps, Martinelli offers his back and runs under Bednarek. For me Martinelli knew exactly what he was doing and deserved a straight red for it.

MOTD should be highlighting these types of extremely dangerous tackles instead of sweeping them under the carpet.

Yeah its disgusting, I physically winced watching it and he knew what he was doing as did Kane all those times. The lack of condemnation from the commentary must be deliberate for whatever reason, theyve got eyes the same as we do.
Logged
Believer

Online TankEngine10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68653 on: Today at 12:51:31 am »
Only watched this now. VAR with another blinder. Ref missed it  in real time presumably, although they're so inept as a species that it's hard to know at this stage. Genuinely no job more poorly done at this point than reffing in the english leagues.

Martinelli deserves to see out the rest of the season in the stands for that, but given that its a) Arsenal and b) a mistake that refs are culpable for, watch nothing happen, while Mitrovic sits on the sidelines for giving a ref a shove. Absolutely no parallel between the two.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1712 1713 1714 1715 1716 [1717]   Go Up
« previous next »
 