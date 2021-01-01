Only watched this now. VAR with another blinder. Ref missed it in real time presumably, although they're so inept as a species that it's hard to know at this stage. Genuinely no job more poorly done at this point than reffing in the english leagues.
Martinelli deserves to see out the rest of the season in the stands for that, but given that its a) Arsenal and b) a mistake that refs are culpable for, watch nothing happen, while Mitrovic sits on the sidelines for giving a ref a shove. Absolutely no parallel between the two.