Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:37:05 am
Top player Jesus but his constant whining is getting on my nerves. Needs to take that man city trait out and concentrate on playing football.

Yeh city will shock the nation when they win everything, and show after show full of expert after expert will try to analyse how city do it, no one will mention the money ofcourse, unless to point out how cheap Haaland is.

Chelsea seem to have ffp issues after blowing 600m and not making CL so itll be a much nicer market with them not inflating every bloody deal.


I remember some calling Jesus signing of the summer ;D he's alright not world class. His antics are as worse than anyone in the league.

Shame we aren't in the race for Rice. He'd be good for us.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:25:40 am
Yeah. Can't be two up and not get 3 points. Us at our best wouldn't have done that.

I mean it all boils down to Wednesday night, If and it's a big IF they beat City, they'll win the league. I just don't see it though. Dropping 6 points in the last three games is not a good sign at all. The body language of Arteta and his players after last night's game wasn't good either.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:41:49 am
I remember some calling Jesus signing of the summer ;D he's alright not world class. His antics are as worse than anyone in the league.

Shame we aren't in the race for Rice. He'd be good for us.

Defenitely been one of the signings of the summer and one of our best players. Missed half the season but has hit the ground running again, scored against leeds west ham and liverpool, missed a couple of sitters yesterday but that happens.

Rice is a hell of a player, underrated. Hes never lived outside london and apparently thats one of his priorities, as well as playing in CL.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:45:30 am
I mean it all boils down to Wednesday night, If and it's a big IF they beat City, they'll win the league. I just don't see it though. Dropping 6 points in the last three games is not a good sign at all. The body language of Arteta and his players after last night's game wasn't good either.
I'd genuinely be surprised if they win there after last few performances.

When's last time City lost at home in league? Brentford?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:41:49 am
I remember some calling Jesus signing of the summer ;D he's alright not world class. His antics are as worse than anyone in the league.

Shame we aren't in the race for Rice. He'd be good for us.

Not a lot we can do if a player doesn't want to challenge himself at a top club. He might get the odd challenge for the League Cup or FA Cup though if he ends up at Arsenal.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:47:19 am
Defenitely been one of the signings of the summer and one of our best players. Missed half the season but has hit the ground running again, scored against leeds west ham and liverpool, missed a couple of sitters yesterday but that happens.

Rice is a hell of a player, underrated. Hes never lived outside london and apparently thats one of his priorities, as well as playing in CL.
Said in January you needed a proper striker. Never happened.

You'd think if we were interested it wouldn't be a competition. He'd choose us. Is a good player. Agreed.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:49:34 am
Not a lot we can do if a player doesn't want to challenge himself at a top club. He might get the odd challenge for the League Cup or FA Cup though if he ends up at Arsenal.
Or one season of champions league football ;)
Reminds me of our 13/14 season except their perfect run came earlier in the season than ours
Like that season for us at the start of it no one would've said they had a title winning squad - but their first XI has been much better than predicted .. its just that the squad drop off is so much bigger than City's and it tells over 38 games
Hope they somehow pull it out but I'd guess City will win it relatively comfortably in the end
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:51:35 am
Said in January you needed a proper striker. Never happened.

You'd think if we were interested it wouldn't be a competition. He'd choose us. Is a good player. Agreed.

There wouldnt be no, but youre getting Jude Bellingham anyway, thats how the big clubs roll, we cant compete.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:54:39 am
Reminds me of our 13/14 season except their perfect run came earlier in the season than ours
Like that season for us at the start of it no one would've said they had a title winning squad - but their first XI has been much better than predicted .. its just that the squad drop off is so much bigger than City's and it tells over 38 games
Hope they somehow pull it out but I'd guess City will win it relatively comfortably in the end

Top entertainment though, much better than finishing 8th two years running.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:47:38 am


When's last time City lost at home in league? Brentford?

Yes.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:57:01 am
Top entertainment though, much better than finishing 8th two years running.

Youve been great - theres no shame in getting outlasted by cheats imo
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:54:59 am
There wouldnt be no, but youre getting Jude Bellingham anyway, thats how the big clubs roll, we cant compete.
Sure if we had your transfer budget you couldn't compete.
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:24:08 am
that's the spirit - let's hope your team is less pessimistic

I don't think he's being pessimistic here. If city win midweek the odds are massively against arsenal. Not just the points haul but the morale.  That said the pressure is off and they might rack up a few wins after that, one fuck up from city and its game back on.
City will win Wednesday. Arsenal's best hope is with everyone then declaring the race over that they play without pressure and put a run together. Absolutely no guarantees city would drop points as we well know but perhaps that change in mentality would see an upturn in arsenal's own results.

I'm one bitter bastard though. I much prefer arsenal as a club. But watching last night's injury time I couldn't bring myself to want them to score. The way we broke our duck behind closed doors it would do my head in to see a team we've been miles better than for three or four years be able to celebrate the last minute winners and dramatics of winning the title. How close we were last season alone from getting one of those unreal moments on the last day of the season. City doing it is just hollow, nobody gives a fuck.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:03:31 am
Sure if we had your transfer budget you couldn't compete.

Surely you make more money than us, does it go on wages, or just doesnt get spent?
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:15:52 am
Surely you make more money than us, does it go on wages, or just doesnt get spent?
Mostly on infrastructure.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:47:19 am
Defenitely been one of the signings of the summer and one of our best players. Missed half the season but has hit the ground running again, scored against leeds west ham and liverpool, missed a couple of sitters yesterday but that happens.

Rice is a hell of a player, underrated. Hes never lived outside london and apparently thats one of his priorities, as well as playing in CL.

Do t want to sound like Roy Keane but what a fucking baby if hes scared to move somewhere else.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:21:05 am
Do t want to sound like Roy Keane but what a fucking baby if hes scared to move somewhere else.

Maybe hes just saying that instead of outright rejecting teams.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:21:05 am
Do t want to sound like Roy Keane but what a fucking baby if hes scared to move somewhere else.

I moved once. I discovered that the people I left behind were what made my life good.

I moved back.

I have no issues with someone wanting to remain close to where they ae.
It's been a calamitous three games for them, that's for sure.

The North Bank said his team would bottle it and although most of us were puzzled by his negative attitude it has to be said that supporters generally know their teams better than outsiders.

I fear for them at Man City now. They probably don't have a single player who could get into the City team and they give the appearance of knowing it.
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:14:26 am
City will win Wednesday. Arsenal's best hope is with everyone then declaring the race over that they play without pressure and put a run together. Absolutely no guarantees city would drop points as we well know but perhaps that change in mentality would see an upturn in arsenal's own results.
I think if City win then Arsenal's season will peter out a bit. Think they'll be mentally broken, they already look like they are.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:09:00 am
Man City are due a collapse anyway.

Oh, my sweet summer child.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:21:05 am
Do t want to sound like Roy Keane but what a fucking baby if hes scared to move somewhere else.

why would leave one of the greatest cities in the world (whose downsides dont apply to multimillionaires) to live in some ghastly provincial village?
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:09:00 am
Man City are due a collapse anyway.

You not watched much top of the table footy these past 6 years?
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:37:54 am
You not watched much top of the table footy these past 6 years?

They cant keep winning forever......





Can they?
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:40:27 am
They cant keep winning forever......





Can they?

This squad all have the experience, they don't fall apart. Us at our pomp didn't, Fergies mob didn't, sadly for you, these won't either. They'll want that treble and this is likely their best chance of doing it.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:40:27 am
They cant keep winning forever......





Can they?

We had it for two seasons, yes they can and they will
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:40:27 am
They cant keep winning forever......





Can they?

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:15:11 am
City always score so wont be winning 1-0. We just have to trade blows with them and hope our shooting boots are on and theirs arent. When we have the ball we only defend with 2 as everyone else is trying to outnumber the opposition at the other end, so Saliba missing is huge. Partey is having his worst month and Xhaka is now out, but they have played almost every game this season so reinforcements are badly needed there,  thats why Arteta went for Caciedo last window. Hearing Declan Rice is almost a done deal which would be a huge boost, but thats for next season.
While Jesus isnt a natural finisher, hes scored 4 in 4 since he came back from injury and we are still free scoring so no issues on that side, but teams that win the league are grinding out 1-0 wins at this stage, not getting involved in the chaos football we are playing.
We just have to keep going, and obviously next game is massive, and the toughest game anywhere in world football right now. Against the all conquering oil state at their place. If we lose there its over and they will win it with games to spare.

Genuine question, how many times have you said it's over this season? ;D

Going from you, Arsenal have already won the league 12 times and not won it 17 times.
Someone on Talksport just admitted that City winning again would not look good for the product. I expect he won't be on the radio again soon.
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:52:30 pm
I don't even know where the term 'bottling' comes from I can't stand the term. Maybe someone could explain the origin

5th century BC Aristophanes comedy the Frogs. Aeschylus and Euripides are having a poetry duel in Hades, and Aeschylus keeps taking the piss out of Euripides formulaic prologues by inserting 'lost his bottle of oil' to assert they are all the same.

Dionysus, who with thyrsus wands and fawnskins
bedecked amidst the pines on Mt. Parnassus
bounds dancing...LOST HIS BOTTLE OF OIL

To Pisa Pelops, son of Tantalus,
Borne on swift coursers....LOST HIS BOTTLE OF OIL

At Anfield, lego-head Mikkel,
While raging in his technical....LOST HIS BOTTLE OF OIL

