I don't even know where the term 'bottling' comes from I can't stand the term. Maybe someone could explain the origin
5th century BC Aristophanes comedy the Frogs. Aeschylus and Euripides are having a poetry duel in Hades, and Aeschylus keeps taking the piss out of Euripides formulaic prologues by inserting 'lost his bottle of oil' to assert they are all the same.
Dionysus, who with thyrsus wands and fawnskins
bedecked amidst the pines on Mt. Parnassus
bounds dancing...LOST HIS BOTTLE OF OIL
To Pisa Pelops, son of Tantalus,
Borne on swift coursers....LOST HIS BOTTLE OF OIL
At Anfield, lego-head Mikkel,
While raging in his technical....LOST HIS BOTTLE OF OIL