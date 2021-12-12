« previous next »
The G in Gerrard

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68600 on: Today at 09:41:49 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:37:05 am
Top player Jesus but his constant whining is getting on my nerves. Needs to take that man city trait out and concentrate on playing football.

Yeh city will shock the nation when they win everything, and show after show full of expert after expert will try to analyse how city do it, no one will mention the money ofcourse, unless to point out how cheap Haaland is.

Chelsea seem to have ffp issues after blowing 600m and not making CL so itll be a much nicer market with them not inflating every bloody deal.


I remember some calling Jesus signing of the summer ;D he's alright not world class. His antics are as worse than anyone in the league.

Shame we aren't in the race for Rice. He'd be good for us.
Lycan

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68601 on: Today at 09:45:30 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:25:40 am
Yeah. Can't be two up and not get 3 points. Us at our best wouldn't have done that.

I mean it all boils down to Wednesday night, If and it's a big IF they beat City, they'll win the league. I just don't see it though. Dropping 6 points in the last three games is not a good sign at all. The body language of Arteta and his players after last night's game wasn't good either.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68602 on: Today at 09:47:19 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:41:49 am
I remember some calling Jesus signing of the summer ;D he's alright not world class. His antics are as worse than anyone in the league.

Shame we aren't in the race for Rice. He'd be good for us.

Defenitely been one of the signings of the summer and one of our best players. Missed half the season but has hit the ground running again, scored against leeds west ham and liverpool, missed a couple of sitters yesterday but that happens.

Rice is a hell of a player, underrated. Hes never lived outside london and apparently thats one of his priorities, as well as playing in CL.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68603 on: Today at 09:47:38 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:45:30 am
I mean it all boils down to Wednesday night, If and it's a big IF they beat City, they'll win the league. I just don't see it though. Dropping 6 points in the last three games is not a good sign at all. The body language of Arteta and his players after last night's game wasn't good either.
I'd genuinely be surprised if they win there after last few performances.

When's last time City lost at home in league? Brentford?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68604 on: Today at 09:49:34 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:41:49 am
I remember some calling Jesus signing of the summer ;D he's alright not world class. His antics are as worse than anyone in the league.

Shame we aren't in the race for Rice. He'd be good for us.

Not a lot we can do if a player doesn't want to challenge himself at a top club. He might get the odd challenge for the League Cup or FA Cup though if he ends up at Arsenal.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68605 on: Today at 09:51:35 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:47:19 am
Defenitely been one of the signings of the summer and one of our best players. Missed half the season but has hit the ground running again, scored against leeds west ham and liverpool, missed a couple of sitters yesterday but that happens.

Rice is a hell of a player, underrated. Hes never lived outside london and apparently thats one of his priorities, as well as playing in CL.
Said in January you needed a proper striker. Never happened.

You'd think if we were interested it wouldn't be a competition. He'd choose us. Is a good player. Agreed.

The G in Gerrard

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68606 on: Today at 09:52:31 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:49:34 am
Not a lot we can do if a player doesn't want to challenge himself at a top club. He might get the odd challenge for the League Cup or FA Cup though if he ends up at Arsenal.
Or one season of champions league football ;)
JackWard33

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68607 on: Today at 09:54:39 am
Reminds me of our 13/14 season except their perfect run came earlier in the season than ours
Like that season for us at the start of it no one would've said they had a title winning squad - but their first XI has been much better than predicted .. its just that the squad drop off is so much bigger than City's and it tells over 38 games
Hope they somehow pull it out but I'd guess City will win it relatively comfortably in the end
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68608 on: Today at 09:54:59 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:51:35 am
Said in January you needed a proper striker. Never happened.

You'd think if we were interested it wouldn't be a competition. He'd choose us. Is a good player. Agreed.

There wouldnt be no, but youre getting Jude Bellingham anyway, thats how the big clubs roll, we cant compete.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68609 on: Today at 09:57:01 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:54:39 am
Reminds me of our 13/14 season except their perfect run came earlier in the season than ours
Like that season for us at the start of it no one would've said they had a title winning squad - but their first XI has been much better than predicted .. its just that the squad drop off is so much bigger than City's and it tells over 38 games
Hope they somehow pull it out but I'd guess City will win it relatively comfortably in the end

Top entertainment though, much better than finishing 8th two years running.
Lycan

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68610 on: Today at 09:58:45 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:47:38 am


When's last time City lost at home in league? Brentford?

Yes.
JackWard33

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68611 on: Today at 09:58:55 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:57:01 am
Top entertainment though, much better than finishing 8th two years running.

Youve been great - theres no shame in getting outlasted by cheats imo
The G in Gerrard

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68612 on: Today at 10:03:31 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:54:59 am
There wouldnt be no, but youre getting Jude Bellingham anyway, thats how the big clubs roll, we cant compete.
Sure if we had your transfer budget you couldn't compete.
PaulF

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68613 on: Today at 10:13:59 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:24:08 am
that's the spirit - let's hope your team is less pessimistic

I don't think he's being pessimistic here. If city win midweek the odds are massively against arsenal. Not just the points haul but the morale.  That said the pressure is off and they might rack up a few wins after that, one fuck up from city and its game back on.
alonsoisared

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68614 on: Today at 10:14:26 am
City will win Wednesday. Arsenal's best hope is with everyone then declaring the race over that they play without pressure and put a run together. Absolutely no guarantees city would drop points as we well know but perhaps that change in mentality would see an upturn in arsenal's own results.

I'm one bitter bastard though. I much prefer arsenal as a club. But watching last night's injury time I couldn't bring myself to want them to score. The way we broke our duck behind closed doors it would do my head in to see a team we've been miles better than for three or four years be able to celebrate the last minute winners and dramatics of winning the title. How close we were last season alone from getting one of those unreal moments on the last day of the season. City doing it is just hollow, nobody gives a fuck.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68615 on: Today at 10:15:52 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:03:31 am
Sure if we had your transfer budget you couldn't compete.

Surely you make more money than us, does it go on wages, or just doesnt get spent?
mickeydocs

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68616 on: Today at 10:19:30 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:15:52 am
Surely you make more money than us, does it go on wages, or just doesnt get spent?
Mostly on infrastructure.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68617 on: Today at 10:21:05 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:47:19 am
Defenitely been one of the signings of the summer and one of our best players. Missed half the season but has hit the ground running again, scored against leeds west ham and liverpool, missed a couple of sitters yesterday but that happens.

Rice is a hell of a player, underrated. Hes never lived outside london and apparently thats one of his priorities, as well as playing in CL.

Do t want to sound like Roy Keane but what a fucking baby if hes scared to move somewhere else.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68618 on: Today at 10:27:33 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:21:05 am
Do t want to sound like Roy Keane but what a fucking baby if hes scared to move somewhere else.

Maybe hes just saying that instead of outright rejecting teams.
Romford_Red

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68619 on: Today at 10:42:44 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:21:05 am
Do t want to sound like Roy Keane but what a fucking baby if hes scared to move somewhere else.

I moved once. I discovered that the people I left behind were what made my life good.

I moved back.

I have no issues with someone wanting to remain close to where they ae.
Yorkykopite

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68620 on: Today at 10:52:19 am
It's been a calamitous three games for them, that's for sure.

The North Bank said his team would bottle it and although most of us were puzzled by his negative attitude it has to be said that supporters generally know their teams better than outsiders.

I fear for them at Man City now. They probably don't have a single player who could get into the City team and they give the appearance of knowing it.
Lusty

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68621 on: Today at 11:09:41 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:14:26 am
City will win Wednesday. Arsenal's best hope is with everyone then declaring the race over that they play without pressure and put a run together. Absolutely no guarantees city would drop points as we well know but perhaps that change in mentality would see an upturn in arsenal's own results.
I think if City win then Arsenal's season will peter out a bit. Think they'll be mentally broken, they already look like they are.
