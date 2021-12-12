City will win Wednesday. Arsenal's best hope is with everyone then declaring the race over that they play without pressure and put a run together. Absolutely no guarantees city would drop points as we well know but perhaps that change in mentality would see an upturn in arsenal's own results.



I'm one bitter bastard though. I much prefer arsenal as a club. But watching last night's injury time I couldn't bring myself to want them to score. The way we broke our duck behind closed doors it would do my head in to see a team we've been miles better than for three or four years be able to celebrate the last minute winners and dramatics of winning the title. How close we were last season alone from getting one of those unreal moments on the last day of the season. City doing it is just hollow, nobody gives a fuck.