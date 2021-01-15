Defensively your at your worst this season at the wrong time. Can't see City not scoring. White, Gabriel & Zinchenko aren't great.



Partey is another that was poor.



Going forward as long as you have Saka you always have a chance.



Jesus apart from being a diving git, isn't a top level striker (the difference between winning games which are tight).



Arteta's inexperience has showed this past month also.



City always score so wont be winning 1-0. We just have to trade blows with them and hope our shooting boots are on and theirs arent. When we have the ball we only defend with 2 as everyone else is trying to outnumber the opposition at the other end, so Saliba missing is huge. Partey is having his worst month and Xhaka is now out, but they have played almost every game this season so reinforcements are badly needed there, thats why Arteta went for Caciedo last window. Hearing Declan Rice is almost a done deal which would be a huge boost, but thats for next season.While Jesus isnt a natural finisher, hes scored 4 in 4 since he came back from injury and we are still free scoring so no issues on that side, but teams that win the league are grinding out 1-0 wins at this stage, not getting involved in the chaos football we are playing.We just have to keep going, and obviously next game is massive, and the toughest game anywhere in world football right now. Against the all conquering oil state at their place. If we lose there its over and they will win it with games to spare.