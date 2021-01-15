« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1710 1711 1712 1713 1714 [1715] 1716   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5243438 times)

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,789
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68560 on: Today at 01:51:02 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:47:06 am
Yes, if we dont win tonight its done.
It's done.

3 in a row for City.
5 in 6.

Remember how we needed null and void to stop Liverpool from winning it?
Do you remember how smug you were in this thread?

Been there, done it, got the T Shirt. Enjoy it mate. It's shit, but you can always finish second to them next season as well.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,242
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68561 on: Today at 01:51:17 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:06:08 pm
Quite a few injury treatments and subs.
not 8 minutes worth, looks like they made an exception to the rule and engaged World Cup timings for this game only.

It looked like they wanted to allow you to play until you scored the 4th. The game ended ten seconds before 10 minutes of injury time which was off to say the least
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,789
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68562 on: Today at 01:55:31 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:47:01 pm
Will be rooting for them on Wednesday even more so now...... title still in their hands if they sort their swedes out....


Still this tbf, celebrated their equaliser like we had scored, I hate those plastic, cheating, manc twats.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,720
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68563 on: Today at 01:57:52 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:51:17 am
not 8 minutes worth, looks like they made an exception to the rule and engaged World Cup timings for this game only.

It looked like they wanted to allow you to play until you scored the 4th. The game ended ten seconds before 10 minutes of injury time which was off to say the least
I easily expected 6 minutes as one Southampton player had a couple of hamstring treatments.

2 extra minutes after 8? The game was hardly played in the first 3 mins.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,418
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68564 on: Today at 02:05:04 am »
In fairness, Arsenal are one goal away from three points that would have left me convinced the title belonged to them. Hopefully they win next week.
Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68565 on: Today at 03:28:52 am »
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68566 on: Today at 04:12:54 am »
If/when we beat city in midweek, we go 8 clear , no coming back from that.

In all seriousness, weve still got one more chance at the title. Couldve done with at least  Tomiyasu back never mind Saliba, but its been years since weve been involved in a game that big and with a draw not being enough, I hope we have a right go at them. Go down with a bang.

Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68567 on: Today at 04:32:09 am »
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,861
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68568 on: Today at 06:01:24 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 01:57:52 am
I easily expected 6 minutes as one Southampton player had a couple of hamstring treatments.

2 extra minutes after 8? The game was hardly played in the first 3 mins.

Maybe Southampton watched the game when the league leaders came to Anfield a few weeks back and employed the same tactics
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68569 on: Today at 06:28:55 am »
Like with us chasing City its the draws that kill.  1-1 home to spurs in the run in last term cost us.  That was one draw. Arsenal have now had 3 in a row.  As we know city are relentless in the run in.  Not ruling out an Arsenal win v city but at best I think theyve a 20% chance of winning and maybe a 40% chance of a draw which is not enough anyway.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68570 on: Today at 07:01:44 am »
Thought their last 2 results before this one were still acceptable in a title race as derbies are generally tricky and we're still capable of occasionally playing well but this seems like they're bottling it to be honest.

Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68571 on: Today at 07:03:41 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:12:54 am
If/when we beat city in midweek, we go 8 clear , no coming back from that.

In all seriousness, weve still got one more chance at the title. Couldve done with at least  Tomiyasu back never mind Saliba, but its been years since weve been involved in a game that big and with a draw not being enough, I hope we have a right go at them. Go down with a bang.

If you have a right go at them I wouldn't worry that they could put 5 or 6 past you. If they go 1-0 up early I think your heads will unfortunately go.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68572 on: Today at 07:15:25 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:03:41 am
If you have a right go at them I wouldn't worry that they could put 5 or 6 past you. If they go 1-0 up early I think your heads will unfortunately go.
If they're leading 2-0 and City get one back, their heads will go. I don't just see them beating City and City only need a draw.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:21:47 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,387
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68573 on: Today at 07:18:06 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:12:54 am
If/when we beat city in midweek, we go 8 clear , no coming back from that.

In all seriousness, weve still got one more chance at the title. Couldve done with at least  Tomiyasu back never mind Saliba, but its been years since weve been involved in a game that big and with a draw not being enough, I hope we have a right go at them. Go down with a bang.



Have a right go and leave loads of space for Haaland to run at Holding?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,751
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68574 on: Today at 07:26:03 am »
I reckon Arsenal will do City mid week. Also expect City to slip up this weekend (draw)
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,370
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68575 on: Today at 07:31:22 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:26:03 am
I reckon Arsenal will do City mid week. Also expect City to slip up this weekend (draw)

Theyre playing in the cup this weekend?
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68576 on: Today at 07:42:10 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 07:31:22 am
Theyre playing in the cup this weekend?
Yep
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,642
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68577 on: Today at 07:47:32 am »
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 11:18:18 pm
2-0 up against Liverpool and West Ham, and then playing the bottom side who are in shocking form. Come away with 3 points. The definition of a bottle job.

Yet they still have it in their own hands. Win their last 6 matches and they win the title.

And everyone assumes City are winning all their remaining games, not so sure myself. Can easily see dropped points at Brighton.

City have beat Brighton 11/12 times since Brighton returned to the prem.
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,398
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68578 on: Today at 07:48:22 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:54:23 pm
I feel bad for Arsenal in a way, but sorry, that's bullshit. This is completely different to anything we've had under Klopp. Even the season under Rodgers in 2014, we fucked up one game and it was already out of our hands. We never had a huge lead, at most it was 2 or 3 points if City won their game in hand, and they had a far better GD. The game against Palace happens because we were basically trying to win 8-0 and wrestle back the goal difference to have any chance. It looked bad, but at least there was a romantic intent to it, and ultimately it made no difference anyway.

Arsenal on the other hand, have just fucked three games in a row. Yeah, yeah Anfield... Yeah yeah, London derby.. But you had two goal leads handed to you in both against teams that looked like they didn't want to know, and those leads were coughed up, with the players and manager looking particularly cowardly ah Anfield. Now you've just blown it against the worst team in the league at home.

People are reluctant to use the words "bottling it", but this is the worst example of fucking up a huge lead since at least Newcastle 1996.

We were 5 points clear after beating Palace 7 nil in 2020 then won 3 out of the next 14 including 6 home defeats in a row. We know the mitigating factors but would you rather enjoy a ride all season and dall at the last hurdle or witness one of the worst run of forms we'll ever see on the back of one of the greatest seasons ever and a 7 nil away win? I don't really care about Arsenal to be honest but the bottling stuff annoys me because people revel in Citys success and as a football community we absolutely should put petty soccer am banter aside for pointing out what that club is doing. It also ignores the absolute joy (and despair) that following your team through a promising season provides. The desperation for opposition fans to shit on a team whose supporters have probably has a fucking great time this year, even if it might end up without a trophy. It kind of ignores the essence of supporting your team because nearly every club in the country will end up without a trophy. Yet they'll all sing about Gerrard slipping or whatever
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68579 on: Today at 07:53:58 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 07:48:22 am
We were 5 points clear after beating Palace 7 nil in 2020 then won 3 out of the next 14 including 6 home defeats in a row. We know the mitigating factors but would you rather enjoy a ride all season and dall at the last hurdle or witness one of the worst run of forms we'll ever see on the back of one of the greatest seasons ever and a 7 nil away win? I don't really care about Arsenal to be honest but the bottling stuff annoys me because people revel in Citys success and as a football community we absolutely should put petty soccer am banter aside for pointing out what that club is doing. It also ignores the absolute joy (and despair) that following your team through a promising season provides. The desperation for opposition fans to shit on a team whose supporters have probably has a fucking great time this year, even if it might end up without a trophy. It kind of ignores the essence of supporting your team because nearly every club in the country will end up without a trophy. Yet they'll all sing about Gerrard slipping or whatever
The lead was unsustainable without fit senior centerbacks. We did very well to finish 4th.

They are playing very good football and were leading 2-0 against teams low on confidence and they still somehow dropped points then drew with the worst team in the league at home.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68580 on: Today at 08:07:06 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 07:48:22 am
We were 5 points clear after beating Palace 7 nil in 2020 then won 3 out of the next 14 including 6 home defeats in a row. We know the mitigating factors but would you rather enjoy a ride all season and dall at the last hurdle or witness one of the worst run of forms we'll ever see on the back of one of the greatest seasons ever and a 7 nil away win? I don't really care about Arsenal to be honest but the bottling stuff annoys me because people revel in Citys success and as a football community we absolutely should put petty soccer am banter aside for pointing out what that club is doing. It also ignores the absolute joy (and despair) that following your team through a promising season provides. The desperation for opposition fans to shit on a team whose supporters have probably has a fucking great time this year, even if it might end up without a trophy. It kind of ignores the essence of supporting your team because nearly every club in the country will end up without a trophy. Yet they'll all sing about Gerrard slipping or whatever

I'm not reveling in City's bought-and-paid-for "success". My post history would show i think they're the worst thing to ever happen to English and European football and wish to God they never existed.

However, what I am doing is absolutely shutting down the bullshit that us not winning the league is comparable to the points Arsenal have thrown away the last three games. They're not comparable situations, but Arsenal fans (and even a few of ours) seem to be happy to peddle that narrative.

Despite the smugness on here many times (some of which is tongue in cheek of course), I'd have been happy enough for Arsenal to win the league. Still would be if they showed the bollocks to win at the Etihad and the other games. The truth is though, they've fucked it, which is something we never did under Klopp. Not even 2014 was comparable.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:43:04 am by decosabute »
Logged

Online Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,410
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68581 on: Today at 08:39:16 am »
Not convinced City will win all of their games in the run in, not that they need to now. Wednesday night, Arsenal need to win.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,120
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68582 on: Today at 08:45:36 am »
Still can't get my head around last night being the first time since December 1958 that Arsenal sat top of the league and played the team bottom of the league.

Can't even begin to think about researching to check it's accuracy  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68583 on: Today at 08:49:34 am »
Quote from: Alf on Today at 08:39:16 am
Not convinced City will win all of their games in the run in, not that they need to now. Wednesday night, Arsenal need to win.

I actually think it's possible (not likely, but not impossible) that Arsenal do win at the Etihad as a one-off in a mad game. The problem is, with their defence as it is, I'm not sure I can see them winning all the other games to go along with that. Newcastle away would also be a big test for example.
Logged

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,802
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68584 on: Today at 08:54:00 am »
City will hump Arsenal on Wednesday night, leading to more deep discussion and detailed analysis in the sky studio about how to "stop City and Guardiola"

You know, as though this is some deep footballing mystery that requires Columbo levels of detective work to figure out

I fucking hate modern professional football. I really really do. It actually aggravates the fibres of my bones at this stage   
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68585 on: Today at 08:58:21 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:54:00 am
City will hump Arsenal on Wednesday night, leading to more deep discussion and detailed analysis in the sky studio about how to "stop City and Guardiola"

You know, as though this is some deep footballing mystery that requires Columbo levels of detective work to figure out

I fucking hate modern professional football. I really really do. It actually aggravates the fibres of my bones at this stage   

The only good news is, Sky arent showing the game, they fucked up this season, gave arsenal city to amazon, and city arsenal to BT sport. To be fair they had no idea those games would be first against second when the fixtures were being bought and sold, but its funny, they make a big fuss of covering the title race in their flagship product, but dont have the 2 biggest games this season.
Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68586 on: Today at 08:58:38 am »
Arsenal's next 3 fixtures are City away, Chelsea home and Newcastle away. Based on their current form, I don't think they are getting even 6 points here. And then they have relegation-battling Forest away for the second last match.

Arsenal will drop more points from here. It would be a nice choke-job if City don't win it from here.
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,409
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68587 on: Today at 09:06:50 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:12:54 am
If/when we beat city in midweek, we go 8 clear , no coming back from that.

In all seriousness, weve still got one more chance at the title. Couldve done with at least  Tomiyasu back never mind Saliba, but its been years since weve been involved in a game that big and with a draw not being enough, I hope we have a right go at them. Go down with a bang.


Defensively your at your worst this season at the wrong time. Can't see City not scoring. White, Gabriel & Zinchenko aren't great.

Partey is another that was poor.

Going forward as long as you have Saka you always have a chance.

Jesus apart from being a diving git, isn't a top level striker (the difference between winning games which are tight).

Arteta's inexperience has showed this past month also.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68588 on: Today at 09:12:04 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:53:58 am
The lead was unsustainable without fit senior centerbacks. We did very well to finish 4th.

They are playing very good football and were leading 2-0 against teams low on confidence and they still somehow dropped points then drew with the worst team in the league at home.

3rd :P
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,781
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68589 on: Today at 09:14:29 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:58:21 am
The only good news is, Sky arent showing the game, they fucked up this season, gave arsenal city to amazon, and city arsenal to BT sport. To be fair they had no idea those games would be first against second when the fixtures were being bought and sold, but its funny, they make a big fuss of covering the title race in their flagship product, but dont have the 2 biggest games this season.

yeh but for people like me who have BT sport



but hope arsenal batter city

it will be a great game to watch - well, saying that, as long as city don't batter arsenal
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,771
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68590 on: Today at 09:14:47 am »
Its probably better for Arsenal knowing they have to try and win on Wednesday night but think they will probably come up short.

My heart would like Arsenal to win the league as Man City are cheating titles but my head says that its better that they don't. Yet again Man City will probably hit 90 points. That's what every other team is up against to challenge for the league because City can cheat the rules.

Hopefully Arsenal fans will be pissed off and see it for what it is, and that is they are being cheated out of a title by a Club that is constantly breaking the FFP.

Lastly and I know he is one of the biggest tits around but getting someone like Piers Moron wound up about it would at least create a bit more noise about the cheats at City, because for the most part they are absolutely lauded for cheating.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68591 on: Today at 09:15:11 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:06:50 am
Defensively your at your worst this season at the wrong time. Can't see City not scoring. White, Gabriel & Zinchenko aren't great.

Partey is another that was poor.

Going forward as long as you have Saka you always have a chance.

Jesus apart from being a diving git, isn't a top level striker (the difference between winning games which are tight).

Arteta's inexperience has showed this past month also.

City always score so wont be winning 1-0. We just have to trade blows with them and hope our shooting boots are on and theirs arent. When we have the ball we only defend with 2 as everyone else is trying to outnumber the opposition at the other end, so Saliba missing is huge. Partey is having his worst month and Xhaka is now out, but they have played almost every game this season so reinforcements are badly needed there,  thats why Arteta went for Caciedo last window. Hearing Declan Rice is almost a done deal which would be a huge boost, but thats for next season.
While Jesus isnt a natural finisher, hes scored 4 in 4 since he came back from injury and we are still free scoring so no issues on that side, but teams that win the league are grinding out 1-0 wins at this stage, not getting involved in the chaos football we are playing.
We just have to keep going, and obviously next game is massive, and the toughest game anywhere in world football right now. Against the all conquering oil state at their place. If we lose there its over and they will win it with games to spare.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,409
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68592 on: Today at 09:22:55 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:15:11 am
City always score so wont be winning 1-0. We just have to trade blows with them and hope our shooting boots are on and theirs arent. When we have the ball we only defend with 2 as everyone else is trying to outnumber the opposition at the other end, so Saliba missing is huge. Partey is having his worst month and Xhaka is now out, but they have played almost every game this season so reinforcements are badly needed there,  thats why Arteta went for Caciedo last window. Hearing Declan Rice is almost a done deal which would be a huge boost, but thats for next season.
While Jesus isnt a natural finisher, hes scored 4 in 4 since he came back from injury and we are still free scoring so no issues on that side, but teams that win the league are grinding out 1-0 wins at this stage, not getting involved in the chaos football we are playing.
We just have to keep going, and obviously next game is massive, and the toughest game anywhere in world football right now. Against the all conquering oil state at their place. If we lose there its over and they will win it with games to spare.
Will be dull City winning it again & them heralded as geniuses for getting Haaland so "cheap".

As much as I couldn't get behind yourselves winning last night it'd have been good if you did.

Is Rice to yourselves nearly done? Good player. If it's between you and Chelsea I can see why he made that choice.

Also Jesus is a twat.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68593 on: Today at 09:23:39 am »
Stick a fork in Arsenal, they're done. They lost the title at Anfield.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,781
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68594 on: Today at 09:24:08 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:15:11 am
City always score so wont be winning 1-0. We just have to trade blows with them and hope our shooting boots are on and theirs arent. When we have the ball we only defend with 2 as everyone else is trying to outnumber the opposition at the other end, so Saliba missing is huge. Partey is having his worst month and Xhaka is now out, but they have played almost every game this season so reinforcements are badly needed there,  thats why Arteta went for Caciedo last window. Hearing Declan Rice is almost a done deal which would be a huge boost, but thats for next season.
While Jesus isnt a natural finisher, hes scored 4 in 4 since he came back from injury and we are still free scoring so no issues on that side, but teams that win the league are grinding out 1-0 wins at this stage, not getting involved in the chaos football we are playing.
We just have to keep going, and obviously next game is massive, and the toughest game anywhere in world football right now. Against the all conquering oil state at their place. If we lose there its over and they will win it with games to spare.

that's the spirit - let's hope your team is less pessimistic
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,409
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68595 on: Today at 09:25:40 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:23:39 am
Stick a fork in Arsenal, they're done. They lost the title at Anfield.
Yeah. Can't be two up and not get 3 points. Us at our best wouldn't have done that.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,025
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68596 on: Today at 09:34:00 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:53:58 am
The lead was unsustainable without fit senior centerbacks. We did very well to finish 4th.

They are playing very good football and were leading 2-0 against teams low on confidence and they still somehow dropped points then drew with the worst team in the league at home.

Didn't we finish 3rd? ;D
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68597 on: Today at 09:37:05 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:22:55 am
Will be dull City winning it again & them heralded as geniuses for getting Haaland so "cheap".

As much as I couldn't get behind yourselves winning last night it'd have been good if you did.

Is Rice to yourselves nearly done? Good player. If it's between you and Chelsea I can see why he made that choice.

Also Jesus is a twat.

Top player Jesus but his constant whining is getting on my nerves. Needs to take that man city trait out and concentrate on playing football.

Yeh city will shock the nation when they win everything, and show after show full of expert after expert will try to analyse how city do it, no one will mention the money ofcourse, unless to point out how cheap Haaland is.

Chelsea seem to have ffp issues after blowing 600m and not making CL so itll be a much nicer market with them not inflating every bloody deal.

Logged

Online Koplord

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 864
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68598 on: Today at 09:37:24 am »
 Not arsed either way but Partey had me raging last night as a neutral.

3rd goal conceded came from him playing like Bambi on ice and then that shot on 96 mins  :no take Lovren at Wembley and times it by 10 for the worst decision ever made.
Logged
If I hadn't seen such riches I could live with being poor.

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,409
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68599 on: Today at 09:39:56 am »
Quote from: Koplord on Today at 09:37:24 am
Not arsed either way but Partey had me raging last night as a neutral.

3rd goal conceded came from him playing like Bambi on ice and then that shot on 96 mins  :no take Lovren at Wembley and times it by 10 for the worst decision ever made.
He's not fit to lace Mascherano's boots.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1710 1711 1712 1713 1714 [1715] 1716   Go Up
« previous next »
 