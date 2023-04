We were 5 points clear after beating Palace 7 nil in 2020 then won 3 out of the next 14 including 6 home defeats in a row. We know the mitigating factors but would you rather enjoy a ride all season and dall at the last hurdle or witness one of the worst run of forms we'll ever see on the back of one of the greatest seasons ever and a 7 nil away win? I don't really care about Arsenal to be honest but the bottling stuff annoys me because people revel in Citys success and as a football community we absolutely should put petty soccer am banter aside for pointing out what that club is doing. It also ignores the absolute joy (and despair) that following your team through a promising season provides. The desperation for opposition fans to shit on a team whose supporters have probably has a fucking great time this year, even if it might end up without a trophy. It kind of ignores the essence of supporting your team because nearly every club in the country will end up without a trophy. Yet they'll all sing about Gerrard slipping or whatever



I'm not reveling in City's bought-and-paid-for "success". My post history would show i think they're the worst thing to ever happen to English and European football and wish to God they never existed.However, what I am doing is absolutely shutting down the bullshit that us not winning the league is comparable to the points Arsenal have thrown away the last three games. They're not comparable situations, but Arsenal fans (and even a few of ours) seem to be happy to peddle that narrative.Despite the smugness on here many times (some of which is tongue in cheek of course), I'd have been happy enough for Arsenal to win the league. The truth is though, they've fucked it, which is something we never did under Klopp. Not even 2014 was comparable.