I feel bad for Arsenal in a way, but sorry, that's bullshit. This is completely different to anything we've had under Klopp. Even the season under Rodgers in 2014, we fucked up one game and it was already out of our hands. We never had a huge lead, at most it was 2 or 3 points if City won their game in hand, and they had a far better GD. The game against Palace happens because we were basically trying to win 8-0 and wrestle back the goal difference to have any chance. It looked bad, but at least there was a romantic intent to it, and ultimately it made no difference anyway.Arsenal on the other hand, have just fucked three games in a row. Yeah, yeah Anfield... Yeah yeah, London derby.. But you had two goal leads handed to you in both against teams that looked like they didn't want to know, and those leads were coughed up, with the players and manager looking particularly cowardly ah Anfield. Now you've just blown it against the worst team in the league at home.People are reluctant to use the words "bottling it", but this is the worst example of fucking up a huge lead since at least Newcastle 1996.