Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68480 on: Today at 10:37:24 pm »
I feel really bad for them, we know exactly what this feels like.  The thing is this how the start of a title race should be, you get a couple of slips then its over to the other side, can they keep their nerve, and you get back-and-forth until the champions emerge having really earned it.  Zero expectation from anyone now that this is how its going to go.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68481 on: Today at 10:39:42 pm »
Mental midgets
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68482 on: Today at 10:41:04 pm »
OK, can we agree now that Arsenal have bottled the title race?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68483 on: Today at 10:43:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:41:04 pm
OK, can we agree now that Arsenal have bottled the title race?
Sure, if you agree Liverpool did the same against City in 2/3 seasons!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68484 on: Today at 10:44:01 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 10:39:42 pm
Mental midgets

That sounds like a support act for the sex pistols
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68485 on: Today at 10:44:08 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:35:53 pm
Sorry, why are Jesus and Saka "maggots"? Both good players, Saka is a gem.

Time wasting,diving,cryarsing pair of twats.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68486 on: Today at 10:44:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:44:08 pm
Time wasting,diving,cryarsing pair of twats.

Most of football is like that nowadays.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68487 on: Today at 10:45:26 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:35:53 pm
Sorry, why are Jesus and Saka "maggots"? Both good players, Saka is a gem.

2 cheating c*nts. They've bottled the league because they're both more interested in diving than staying on their feet. Maggots.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68488 on: Today at 10:45:47 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:44:50 pm
Most of football is like that nowadays.


And I would call those the exact same thing.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68489 on: Today at 10:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:43:01 pm
Sure, if you agree Liverpool did the same against City in 2/3 seasons!

Not even close to being the same for fuck sake   :lmao
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68490 on: Today at 10:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:43:01 pm
Sure, if you agree Liverpool did the same against City in 2/3 seasons!


How many points did we drop in the run in again ?

Cheating bottlers.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68491 on: Today at 10:47:01 pm »
Will be rooting for them on Wednesday even more so now...... title still in their hands if they sort their swedes out....

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68492 on: Today at 10:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:47:01 pm
Will be rooting for them on Wednesday even more so now...... title still in their hands if they sort their swedes out....

It would be great if they could beat City.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68493 on: Today at 10:48:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:41:04 pm
OK, can we agree now that Arsenal have bottled the title race?

As much as I dislike the term and think it's over used I think it's now turned into that

They lost all composure in their last 2 games at the first signs of trouble and end up conceding instead of scoring

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68494 on: Today at 10:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:47:01 pm
Will be rooting for them on Wednesday even more so now...... title still in their hands if they sort their swedes out....

I'll be rooting for a space rock or 2.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68495 on: Today at 10:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:43:01 pm
Sure, if you agree Liverpool did the same against City in 2/3 seasons!

When did we (in 2018/19 and 2021/22) draw 3 consecutive league games in April, and allowed Man City to take over the top spot? We finished those seasons on 97 and 92 points. Comparing this Arsenal team to our team in those seasons is an insult to Jurgen and our boys. I hate when the cheaters "win" their titles, but at least the Arsenal wankfest is over ...
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68496 on: Today at 10:51:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:46:41 pm

How many points did we drop in the run in again ?

Cheating bottlers.
If you lose, it's always bottling. That's what I have been learning.  :D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68497 on: Today at 10:51:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:49:51 pm
When did we (in 2018/19 and 2021/22) draw 3 consecutive league games in April, and allowed Man City to take over the top spot? We finished those seasons on 97 and 92 points. Comparing this Arsenal team to our team in those seasons is an insult to Jurgen and our boys. I hate when the cheaters "win" their titles, but at least the Arsenal wankfest is over ...
So, bottled it before already...

anyway, you are missing the point.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68498 on: Today at 10:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:43:01 pm
Sure, if you agree Liverpool did the same against City in 2/3 seasons!

You're not going to get 97 or 94pts mate

I was agreeing it wasn't this after our game. But in adversity (the score at 2-1 in both your last 2 games) you've wilted. Not done the things you've been doing all season esp at back. Rushing and forcing it

I don't even know where the term 'bottling' comes from I can't stand the term. Maybe someone could explain the origin


Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68499 on: Today at 10:52:36 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:51:05 pm
If you lose, it's always bottling. That's what I have been learning.  :D
Dropping points in 3 very winnable games in that fashion is bottling. You still have some difficult games coming up.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68500 on: Today at 10:53:04 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:44:50 pm
Most of football is like that nowadays.

Refs to blame...they have allowed the shithouse cheats to get away with it for so now it's become the accepted norm.

It's amazing fans still pay or waste their time to watch such farcical shite.



Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68501 on: Today at 10:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:43:01 pm
Sure, if you agree Liverpool did the same against City in 2/3 seasons!

I feel bad for Arsenal in a way, but sorry, that's bullshit. This is completely different to anything we've had under Klopp. Even the season under Rodgers in 2014, we fucked up one game and it was already out of our hands. We never had a huge lead, at most it was 2 or 3 points if City won their game in hand, and they had a far better GD. The game against Palace happens because we were basically trying to win 8-0 and wrestle back the goal difference to have any chance. It looked bad, but at least there was a romantic intent to it, and ultimately it made no difference anyway.

Arsenal on the other hand, have just fucked three games in a row. Yeah, yeah Anfield... Yeah yeah, London derby.. But you had two goal leads handed to you in both against teams that looked like they didn't want to know, and those leads were coughed up, with the players and manager looking particularly cowardly ah Anfield. Now you've just blown it against the worst team in the league at home.

People are reluctant to use the words "bottling it", but this is the worst example of fucking up a huge lead since at least Newcastle 1996.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68502 on: Today at 10:55:15 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:52:30 pm
You're not going to get 97 or 94pts mate

I was agreeing it wasn't this after our game. But in adversity (the score at 2-1 in both your last 2 games) you've wilted. Not done the things you've been doing all season esp at back. Rushing and forcing it

I don't even know where the term 'bottling' comes from I can't stand the term. Maybe someone could explain the origin
nah, we aren't getting 90+ by the looks of it. It's a function of two things: (i) Competition up top between the title chasers and (ii) Relative gap versus rest of the league.

Usually people just consider (i) and think "the league is tough".
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68503 on: Today at 10:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:55:15 pm
nah, we aren't getting 90+ by the looks of it. It's a function of two things: (i) Competition up top between the title chasers and (ii) Relative gap versus rest of the league.

Usually people just consider (i) and think "the league is tough".

Bought I think you mean

Btw Jesus has killed you there

He's got to score one of those
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68504 on: Today at 10:58:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:49:51 pm
When did we (in 2018/19 and 2021/22) draw 3 consecutive league games in April, and allowed Man City to take over the top spot?
It was three games earlier in the season (to game 29 rather than game 32) but in 2019 we drew 4 in 6 (Leicester, West Ham, Man Utd, Everton) allowing City to take over top spot.  Is that what you had in mind?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68505 on: Today at 10:59:07 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:57:37 pm
Bought I think you mean

Btw Jesus has killed you there

He's got to score one of those
oh, definitely. Read some tweet.. 0 goals from an XG of 1.5.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68506 on: Today at 11:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:58:21 pm
It was three games earlier in the season (to game 29 rather than game 32) but in 2019 we drew 4 in 6 (Leicester, West Ham, Man Utd, Everton) allowing City to take over top spot.  Is that what you had in mind?
We lost our lead against the likes of City, Everton, Utd, Leicester and it went to the final day.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68507 on: Today at 11:03:06 pm »
Arsenal fans deserved the title with their behaviour. Their cheating players and their prick of a manager didn't. I am disappointed for the fans, but I can't say that I am feeling sorry for Arteta and the antics of his players ...
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68508 on: Today at 11:03:14 pm »
They have a real immaturity about them with their antics, Arteta included who is far too tightly wound.

The fans should also be ashamed of themselves too. Embarrassing for the ground to be half empty with 10 minutes to go after the season they've had, and even more embarrassing for it to fill back up once they scored.

On a lighter note, Fabio Viera may be the most slender of men I've ever seen. Makes Benayoun look like a bodybuilder.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68509 on: Today at 11:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:58:21 pm
It was three games earlier in the season (to game 29 rather than game 32) but in 2019 we drew 4 in 6 (Leicester, West Ham, Man Utd, Everton) allowing City to take over top spot.  Is that what you had in mind?

Forget the points or results. This 'bottling' thing is changing how you play because you start thinking of the finish line

You can attribute it to most things. Jimmy White in finals is a classic example. Black off its spot to leave Hendry needing snookers at 17-17. He would pot that in his sleep

Similarly I think you could very possibly attribute that to how arsenal have played in the last two games with the score at 2-1

That's why I was so pissed off with our league failure. Not just the points total, but we stayed true and strong and still lost out. The second time a little less so as we came back into it
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68510 on: Today at 11:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:58:21 pm
It was three games earlier in the season (to game 29 rather than game 32) but in 2019 we drew 4 in 6 (Leicester, West Ham, Man Utd, Everton) allowing City to take over top spot.  Is that what you had in mind?

Leicester & West Ham draws were the most frustrating ones that season, Leicester 1-1 at home 24 hours after City lost at Newcastle [although the weather was a factor was below freezing with snow on the ground] then 1-1 at West Ham few days after the Leicester draw, even at the time it felt like 4 points dropped.
