Topic: Arsenal

Re: Arsenal
April 18, 2023, 07:15:48 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on April 18, 2023, 09:47:49 am
What about James Milner

Same shit!!! People like to use this shit as some sort of get out of jail free card to avoid admitting they're condoning something because someone they like or their club is associated with has been involved but it's no different, Milner should be ashamed he took paycheques from a club like that and was associated with them and sportswashing. He could become our next manager and I would still toe the same fucking line!! Quite hilarious to assume I would change tune or excuse it because Milner plays for us, fuck no, nothing changes and the sooner this shit is driven out of the game the better, I wont be brushing it under the carpet because 'Milner', just because you lot are happy to excuse Arteta and make excuses don't get too excited and start high 5'ing eachother like we got him there

It's essentially another example of moaning about sportswashing while being happy to benefit from it, again, where's the line? Your fans are happy to condemn it and slate the likes of City while willfully ignoring that's exactly where your manager came to you from... as long as he didn't celebrate goals against Arsenal though right :lmao It's this awful, terrible thing and it's cheating... unless you come to us at which point you're completely absolved and we'll find excuses for you specifically :lmao
Re: Arsenal
April 18, 2023, 07:50:27 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on April 18, 2023, 07:15:48 pm
Same shit!!! People like to use this shit as some sort of get out of jail free card to avoid admitting they're condoning something because someone they like or their club is associated with has been involved but it's no different, Milner should be ashamed he took paycheques from a club like that and was associated with them and sportswashing. He could become our next manager and I would still toe the same fucking line!! Quite hilarious to assume I would change tune or excuse it because Milner plays for us, fuck no, nothing changes and the sooner this shit is driven out of the game the better, I wont be brushing it under the carpet because 'Milner', just because you lot are happy to excuse Arteta and make excuses don't get too excited and start high 5'ing eachother like we got him there

It's essentially another example of moaning about sportswashing while being happy to benefit from it, again, where's the line? Your fans are happy to condemn it and slate the likes of City while willfully ignoring that's exactly where your manager came to you from... as long as he didn't celebrate goals against Arsenal though right :lmao It's this awful, terrible thing and it's cheating... unless you come to us at which point you're completely absolved and we'll find excuses for you specifically :lmao

I concur.

And Milner is an intelligent bloke - he should know better.
Re: Arsenal
April 18, 2023, 07:55:58 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on April 18, 2023, 07:15:48 pm
Same shit!!! People like to use this shit as some sort of get out of jail free card to avoid admitting they're condoning something because someone they like or their club is associated with has been involved but it's no different, Milner should be ashamed he took paycheques from a club like that and was associated with them and sportswashing. He could become our next manager and I would still toe the same fucking line!! Quite hilarious to assume I would change tune or excuse it because Milner plays for us, fuck no, nothing changes and the sooner this shit is driven out of the game the better, I wont be brushing it under the carpet because 'Milner', just because you lot are happy to excuse Arteta and make excuses don't get too excited and start high 5'ing eachother like we got him there

It's essentially another example of moaning about sportswashing while being happy to benefit from it, again, where's the line? Your fans are happy to condemn it and slate the likes of City while willfully ignoring that's exactly where your manager came to you from... as long as he didn't celebrate goals against Arsenal though right :lmao It's this awful, terrible thing and it's cheating... unless you come to us at which point you're completely absolved and we'll find excuses for you specifically :lmao
nah, this is not a problem with individuals. It's a systematic problem that starts at top. Individuals have the right to seek what is best for them as per what the current system provides. Footballers are definitely overpaid, but the amount of effort it takes to become one especially at top tier is immense.

If anything, the club takeovers should have been stopped. After the sportswashers were in, the consequences followed. Bet the administrators were happy about "more money in the league". "Financial doping" wasn't a topic discussed much back in the day anyway. It was mostly Wenger being termed as a whinger when he talked about it.
Re: Arsenal
April 18, 2023, 07:57:47 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on April 18, 2023, 07:55:58 pm
nah, this is not a problem with individuals. It's a systematic problem that starts at top. Individuals have the right to seek what is best for them as per what the current system provides. Footballers are definitely overpaid, but the amount of effort it takes to become one especially at top tier is immense.

If anything, the club takeovers should have been stopped. After the sportswashers were in, the consequences followed. Bet the administrators were happy about "more money in the league". "Financial doping" wasn't a topic discussed much back in the day anyway. It was mostly Wenger being termed as a whinger when he talked about it.

Yep.

Wenger was spot on (about Chelsea) - he could see where it was all leading.
Re: Arsenal
April 18, 2023, 08:11:50 pm
Is this the same Wenger that now takes every blood soaked penny offered by the murderous bastards ?
Re: Arsenal
April 18, 2023, 08:32:38 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on April 18, 2023, 07:55:58 pm
nah, this is not a problem with individuals. It's a systematic problem that starts at top. Individuals have the right to seek what is best for them as per what the current system provides. Footballers are definitely overpaid, but the amount of effort it takes to become one especially at top tier is immense.

If anything, the club takeovers should have been stopped. After the sportswashers were in, the consequences followed. Bet the administrators were happy about "more money in the league". "Financial doping" wasn't a topic discussed much back in the day anyway. It was mostly Wenger being termed as a whinger when he talked about it.

Bullshit and that is a great fucking display of how sportswashing is so easily workable in football, its always it should be dealt with at a higher level so its okay. It absolutely should but fuck all this acting like individuals are starved of opportunities elsewhere ffs, its nonsense and a poor excuse. Theres a hell of a lot of sides NOT involved in this shite, going to the sportswashing teams is a choice and its about so much more than just solely blaming the higher powers in the game.

Well done to the football players, becoming a footballer is extremely hard but theyre not in these torrid positions where the only option is lowly City and theyll go begging if they dont take blood money, again it is a CHOICE. people are all too quick to excuse this shit when it comes to reality and thats why it works!!!

Yes the powers in the sport should be in a position where they act and stop this stuff at the source, but them being corrupt doesnt excuse everyone else in the game, again this is exactly why this stuff works, principles and morals go out the window because someone higher up should have dealt with it im gonna reap the rewards :lmao it absolutely is an individual thing too. Look at the other things Uefa, The FA etc dont deal with correctly and see if you have the same opinion on if those things are okay because of that, bet its a no. Wrong is wrong
Re: Arsenal
April 18, 2023, 08:33:40 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 18, 2023, 08:11:50 pm
Is this the same Wenger that now takes every blood soaked penny offered by the murderous bastards ?

Yeah. Same bloke.

Shame innit?  :(
Re: Arsenal
April 18, 2023, 10:16:54 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 18, 2023, 08:11:50 pm
Is this the same Wenger that now takes every blood soaked penny offered by the murderous bastards ?
Which is something I've mentioned before too. Hate to see him with the Qataris.
Re: Arsenal
April 18, 2023, 10:33:38 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on April 18, 2023, 08:32:38 pm
Bullshit and that is a great fucking display of how sportswashing is so easily workable in football, its always it should be dealt with at a higher level so its okay. It absolutely should but fuck all this acting like individuals are starved of opportunities elsewhere ffs, its nonsense and a poor excuse. Theres a hell of a lot of sides NOT involved in this shite, going to the sportswashing teams is a choice and its about so much more than just solely blaming the higher powers in the game.

Well done to the football players, becoming a footballer is extremely hard but theyre not in these torrid positions where the only option is lowly City and theyll go begging if they dont take blood money, again it is a CHOICE. people are all too quick to excuse this shit when it comes to reality and thats why it works!!!

Yes the powers in the sport should be in a position where they act and stop this stuff at the source, but them being corrupt doesnt excuse everyone else in the game, again this is exactly why this stuff works, principles and morals go out the window because someone higher up should have dealt with it im gonna reap the rewards :lmao it absolutely is an individual thing too. Look at the other things Uefa, The FA etc dont deal with correctly and see if you have the same opinion on if those things are okay because of that, bet its a no. Wrong is wrong
If you are not using the products of capitalism, more power to you. Makes little sense to blame lower rung individuals in the game.
Re: Arsenal
April 18, 2023, 11:33:49 pm
I cant recall anyone talking about sportswashing when Milner signed for City in 2010. He probably just thought it was an opportunity to earn a lot more money at a more ambitious club. Wont drag him over the coals for it.
Re: Arsenal
April 18, 2023, 11:42:38 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on April 18, 2023, 10:33:38 pm
If you are not using the products of capitalism, more power to you. Makes little sense to blame lower rung individuals in the game.

Of course, not these players and managers fault they HAVE TO take the blood money, if only there were such things as morals and loadssss of other clubs they could play for. 100% of the blame lays with the footballing authorities. I'm sure you also agree with the rest of the wrong shite in football because you know... if it's not dealt with correctly at the top then it's okay
Re: Arsenal
April 19, 2023, 12:49:02 am
Wonder how many people thundering about it would resist the temptation if they were offered big money to excercise their own expertise at the highest level with some of the best co-workers possible by such an outfit?

I don't really take anyone's declamations about this seriously. Most people have a price and are susceptible to favouring the opportunity to earn the best they can and work at the highest level they can. In the case of football, clubs owned by such outfits end up playing at the highest level with the best squads and best managers. They naturally become magnets for the best talent.

Most definitely the real issue is allowing states and infinitely rich owners to own football clubs. Partly because it distorts and ruins the game, partly because it creates the opportunity for cheating to take place and partly because if you do so then some, maybe most, of them WILL end up being baddies.
Re: Arsenal
April 19, 2023, 07:58:43 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on April 18, 2023, 10:33:38 pm
If you are not using the products of capitalism, more power to you. Makes little sense to blame lower rung individuals in the game.

Sorry, but this is nonsense. Of course the authorities shouldn't be allowing these kinds of clubs, so the blame is with them in the first place. But once these sort of ownerships have been allowed in, then it's individuals, especially the extremely high profile ones, that are giving these "projects" legitimacy and exactly the sort of distraction from other issues that is the essence of sportswashing.

Ridiculous to act like they don't know what they're doing and that taking money to promote and excuse these regimes (not to mention playing for utterly fake, meaningless clubs) is the same as taking it from any other club.

They're all great players, but that only makes me want to say it even more: Fuck DeBruyne, Haaland, Messi and Mbappe. They have/had a choice to do something meaningful with their careers and to do the right thing morally. Instead they've decided to shill and distract for scum. If you can't see what's wrong with that, then I don't know what to say to you.
Re: Arsenal
April 19, 2023, 08:56:40 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on April 19, 2023, 12:49:02 am
Wonder how many people thundering about it would resist the temptation if they were offered big money to excercise their own expertise at the highest level with some of the best co-workers possible by such an outfit?

I don't really take anyone's declamations about this seriously. Most people have a price and are susceptible to favouring the opportunity to earn the best they can and work at the highest level they can. In the case of football, clubs owned by such outfits end up playing at the highest level with the best squads and best managers. They naturally become magnets for the best talent.

Most definitely the real issue is allowing states and infinitely rich owners to own football clubs. Partly because it distorts and ruins the game, partly because it creates the opportunity for cheating to take place and partly because if you do so then some, maybe most, of them WILL end up being baddies.

Very well said.
Re: Arsenal
April 19, 2023, 09:10:51 am
Might be a minority voice in here, but I think from the players perspective you only have a couple of options of clubs to go to if you want to play in the Champions League, and those clubs are going to become increasingly tied up in sportwashing projects.  In Milner's time it's been Chelsea, City, Liverpool and Utd that are most likely to be in the CL.  He can't play for Utd because of his Leeds ties, so he has to either wait for Liverpool to come calling (which is not going to happen in 2010 when we have a peak Gerrard) or take an opportunity at City or Chelsea.

It's going to get worse with Newcastle and now maybe Utd getting oil money.  If you want to play at the top level you're most likely going to have to accept it.  It's not the players fault that the game has got itself into this state.
Re: Arsenal
April 19, 2023, 09:18:28 am
Quote from: Lusty on April 19, 2023, 09:10:51 am
Might be a minority voice in here, but I think from the players perspective you only have a couple of options of clubs to go to if you want to play in the Champions League, and those clubs are going to become increasingly tied up in sportwashing projects.  In Milner's time it's been Chelsea, City, Liverpool and Utd that are most likely to be in the CL.  He can't play for Utd because of his Leeds ties, so he has to either wait for Liverpool to come calling (which is not going to happen in 2010 when we have a peak Gerrard) or take an opportunity at City or Chelsea.

It's going to get worse with Newcastle and now maybe Utd getting oil money.  If you want to play at the top level you're most likely going to have to accept it.  It's not the players fault that the game has got itself into this state.

And in Milner's case he soon moved on when he saw a chance of winning the thing
Re: Arsenal
April 19, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Quote from: Lusty on April 19, 2023, 09:10:51 am
Might be a minority voice in here, but I think from the players perspective you only have a couple of options of clubs to go to if you want to play in the Champions League, and those clubs are going to become increasingly tied up in sportwashing projects.  In Milner's time it's been Chelsea, City, Liverpool and Utd that are most likely to be in the CL.  He can't play for Utd because of his Leeds ties, so he has to either wait for Liverpool to come calling (which is not going to happen in 2010 when we have a peak Gerrard) or take an opportunity at City or Chelsea.

It's going to get worse with Newcastle and now maybe Utd getting oil money.  If you want to play at the top level you're most likely going to have to accept it.  It's not the players fault that the game has got itself into this state.

Totally, If I was a player Id want the most money and the best possible chance of silverware. Its not up to them to make a stand. Its goes far higher than that.
Re: Arsenal
April 19, 2023, 10:53:30 am
Quote from: decosabute on April 19, 2023, 07:58:43 am
Sorry, but this is nonsense. Of course the authorities shouldn't be allowing these kinds of clubs, so the blame is with them in the first place. But once these sort of ownerships have been allowed in, then it's individuals, especially the extremely high profile ones, that are giving these "projects" legitimacy and exactly the sort of distraction from other issues that is the essence of sportswashing.

Ridiculous to act like they don't know what they're doing and that taking money to promote and excuse these regimes (not to mention playing for utterly fake, meaningless clubs) is the same as taking it from any other club.

They're all great players, but that only makes me want to say it even more: Fuck DeBruyne, Haaland, Messi and Mbappe. They have/had a choice to do something meaningful with their careers and to do the right thing morally. Instead they've decided to shill and distract for scum. If you can't see what's wrong with that, then I don't know what to say to you.
So, why do clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool sold player(s) to sportswashers? or even bought from.

We can go with something more trivial, why do people use Apple products especially iPhone? Apple's factories, although third party, have been accused of using literally 'slave labour'.
Re: Arsenal
April 19, 2023, 11:38:46 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on April 19, 2023, 10:53:30 am
So, why do clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool sold player(s) to sportswashers? or even bought from.

We can go with something more trivial, why do people use Apple products especially iPhone? Apple's factories, although third party, have been accused of using literally 'slave labour'.
It's something we have to draw our own lines on.  I guess it's like vegetarians wearing leather shoes type thing all over.
As fans, should we have a Milner song, should we boycott games while he is employed by the club.
Frankly , I was surprised he was at City as the same time as the sportswashers, was he there before they bought the club (does it make a difference?).
We've all got our own moral compass, and I'm sure our 'love of the club' will affect how much is needed to move the needle. What we must not do is turn on each other as fans, but be united in our condemnation of the behaviours of the states that are behind all this. 
There's also a difficulty with the separating of nation states and the phenomenal budget afforded running clubs and taking away the element of competition and the ethics of the state owning the club.
I'm sure we'd be far less bothered if the French or Spanish government sovereign funds owned clubs, probably not a huge outcry if it were the American government.
It's the fact we all know that owning clubs, and spending those sorts of money cannot be profitable as a purely capital exercise. If the money is being spent to change people's views it's a non financial investment, and that "investment" can only be seen as a bribe to change views. 
I'm now wondering why they aren't buying American sports teams.  Why do they want to sportswash Europeans?
Re: Arsenal
April 19, 2023, 12:00:24 pm
Quote from: PaulF on April 19, 2023, 11:38:46 am
It's something we have to draw our own lines on.  I guess it's like vegetarians wearing leather shoes type thing all over.
As fans, should we have a Milner song, should we boycott games while he is employed by the club.
Frankly , I was surprised he was at City as the same time as the sportswashers, was he there before they bought the club (does it make a difference?).
We've all got our own moral compass, and I'm sure our 'love of the club' will affect how much is needed to move the needle. What we must not do is turn on each other as fans, but be united in our condemnation of the behaviours of the states that are behind all this. 
There's also a difficulty with the separating of nation states and the phenomenal budget afforded running clubs and taking away the element of competition and the ethics of the state owning the club.
I'm sure we'd be far less bothered if the French or Spanish government sovereign funds owned clubs, probably not a huge outcry if it were the American government.
It's the fact we all know that owning clubs, and spending those sorts of money cannot be profitable as a purely capital exercise. If the money is being spent to change people's views it's a non financial investment, and that "investment" can only be seen as a bribe to change views. 
I'm now wondering why they aren't buying American sports teams.  Why do they want to sportswash Europeans?
Which is why I think the blame rests with the system and the problem starts at top. Drawing lines with individuals is just virtue signalling.

Regarding American sports teams, most American leagues (e.g., NFL, NBA) have well enforced salary caps and spending limit to create a level playing field. Football in Europe was already a very laissez-faire affair to begin with. Easy for sportswashers to exploit.
Re: Arsenal
April 19, 2023, 12:07:05 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on April 19, 2023, 12:00:24 pm
Which is why I think the blame rests with the system and the problem starts at top. Drawing lines with individuals is just virtue signalling.

Regarding American sports teams, most American leagues (e.g., NFL, NBA) have well enforced salary caps and spending limit to create a level playing field. Football in Europe was already a very laissez-faire affair to begin with. Easy for sportswashers to exploit.

Good points.
Re: Arsenal
April 19, 2023, 01:51:23 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on April 19, 2023, 12:00:24 pm
Which is why I think the blame rests with the system and the problem starts at top. Drawing lines with individuals is just virtue signalling.

Regarding American sports teams, most American leagues (e.g., NFL, NBA) have well enforced salary caps and spending limit to create a level playing field. Football in Europe was already a very laissez-faire affair to begin with. Easy for sportswashers to exploit.

It's not at all though, it's just easier to lay 100% of the blame at the top because you can absolve your club and yourself from any blame, same with the world cup.

This is how things progress, it's so simple to say those at the top should do x y and z knowing they wont.

I take it in this case you held some form of sympathy for Eddie Howe being questioned about sportswashing because he's just doing his job and just went to Newcastle to earn, not his responsibility to take any form of stand because those above him haven't stopped it.

Quote from: decosabute on April 19, 2023, 07:58:43 am
Sorry, but this is nonsense. Of course the authorities shouldn't be allowing these kinds of clubs, so the blame is with them in the first place. But once these sort of ownerships have been allowed in, then it's individuals, especially the extremely high profile ones, that are giving these "projects" legitimacy and exactly the sort of distraction from other issues that is the essence of sportswashing.

Ridiculous to act like they don't know what they're doing and that taking money to promote and excuse these regimes (not to mention playing for utterly fake, meaningless clubs) is the same as taking it from any other club.

They're all great players, but that only makes me want to say it even more: Fuck DeBruyne, Haaland, Messi and Mbappe. They have/had a choice to do something meaningful with their careers and to do the right thing morally. Instead they've decided to shill and distract for scum. If you can't see what's wrong with that, then I don't know what to say to you.

Pretty much!!!

A corrupt system doesn't absolve those who exploit it of blame.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 04:15:14 pm
Quote from: ljycb on April 18, 2023, 11:33:49 pm
I cant recall anyone talking about sportswashing when Milner signed for City in 2010. He probably just thought it was an opportunity to earn a lot more money at a more ambitious club. Wont drag him over the coals for it.

Probably Because it was 2010

Trophy buying amd sports washing was barely in the womb

Now it's a fully grown adult burning down villages
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 05:38:56 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on April 19, 2023, 01:51:23 pm
It's not at all though, it's just easier to lay 100% of the blame at the top because you can absolve your club and yourself from any blame, same with the world cup.

This is how things progress, it's so simple to say those at the top should do x y and z knowing they wont.

I take it in this case you held some form of sympathy for Eddie Howe being questioned about sportswashing because he's just doing his job and just went to Newcastle to earn, not his responsibility to take any form of stand because those above him haven't stopped it.

Pretty much!!!

A corrupt system doesn't absolve those who exploit it of blame.
Sympathy? None for Eddie Howe. No blame either. His stand matters zilch on this issue and it's of no interest to me.

However, if journalists (and fans) had mustered the courage to ask those questions to FA/PL/politicians from the get go, collectively not individually, we wouldn't have seen this problem in the first place. Even the journalist who asked that question to Eddie Howe was just seeking a headline.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 06:13:18 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 04:15:14 pm
Probably Because it was 2010

Trophy buying amd sports washing was barely in the womb

Now it's a fully grown adult burning down villages

Sportswashing and trophy buying started in 2004. It shouldve been stopped there, by 2010 it was already too late.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 06:14:22 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:13:18 pm
Sportswashing and trophy buying started in 2004. It shouldve been stopped there, by 2010 it was already too late.
I agree, 100%.
Re: Arsenal
Today at 05:12:32 am
Quote from: Lusty on April 19, 2023, 09:10:51 am
Might be a minority voice in here, but I think from the players perspective you only have a couple of options of clubs to go to if you want to play in the Champions League, and those clubs are going to become increasingly tied up in sportwashing projects.  In Milner's time it's been Chelsea, City, Liverpool and Utd that are most likely to be in the CL.  He can't play for Utd because of his Leeds ties, so he has to either wait for Liverpool to come calling (which is not going to happen in 2010 when we have a peak Gerrard) or take an opportunity at City or Chelsea.

It's going to get worse with Newcastle and now maybe Utd getting oil money.  If you want to play at the top level you're most likely going to have to accept it.  It's not the players fault that the game has got itself into this state.

You're not in minority with that one. Agents want the best for their clients career, which is success and money. If PSG and Leeds/Forest are after the same player, no agent in his right mind will suggest to his client to pick Leeds/Forest because they are a proper football club.

Don't hate the player, hate the game.
Re: Arsenal
Today at 05:22:37 am
This should be a routine 3 points tonight. Anything less is pretty much game over. 
