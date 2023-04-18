nah, this is not a problem with individuals. It's a systematic problem that starts at top. Individuals have the right to seek what is best for them as per what the current system provides. Footballers are definitely overpaid, but the amount of effort it takes to become one especially at top tier is immense.



If anything, the club takeovers should have been stopped. After the sportswashers were in, the consequences followed. Bet the administrators were happy about "more money in the league". "Financial doping" wasn't a topic discussed much back in the day anyway. It was mostly Wenger being termed as a whinger when he talked about it.



Bullshit and that is a great fucking display of how sportswashing is so easily workable in football, its always it should be dealt with at a higher level so its okay. It absolutely should but fuck all this acting like individuals are starved of opportunities elsewhere ffs, its nonsense and a poor excuse. Theres a hell of a lot of sides NOT involved in this shite, going to the sportswashing teams is a choice and its about so much more than just solely blaming the higher powers in the game.Well done to the football players, becoming a footballer is extremely hard but theyre not in these torrid positions where the only option is lowly City and theyll go begging if they dont take blood money, again it is a CHOICE. people are all too quick to excuse this shit when it comes to reality and thats why it works!!!Yes the powers in the sport should be in a position where they act and stop this stuff at the source, but them being corrupt doesnt excuse everyone else in the game, again this is exactly why this stuff works, principles and morals go out the window because someone higher up should have dealt with it im gonna reap the rewardsit absolutely is an individual thing too. Look at the other things Uefa, The FA etc dont deal with correctly and see if you have the same opinion on if those things are okay because of that, bet its a no. Wrong is wrong