So, why do clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool sold player(s) to sportswashers? or even bought from.
We can go with something more trivial, why do people use Apple products especially iPhone? Apple's factories, although third party, have been accused of using literally 'slave labour'.
It's something we have to draw our own lines on. I guess it's like vegetarians wearing leather shoes type thing all over.
As fans, should we have a Milner song, should we boycott games while he is employed by the club.
Frankly , I was surprised he was at City as the same time as the sportswashers, was he there before they bought the club (does it make a difference?).
We've all got our own moral compass, and I'm sure our 'love of the club' will affect how much is needed to move the needle. What we must not do is turn on each other as fans, but be united in our condemnation of the behaviours of the states that are behind all this.
There's also a difficulty with the separating of nation states and the phenomenal budget afforded running clubs and taking away the element of competition and the ethics of the state owning the club.
I'm sure we'd be far less bothered if the French or Spanish government sovereign funds owned clubs, probably not a huge outcry if it were the American government.
It's the fact we all know that owning clubs, and spending those sorts of money cannot be profitable as a purely capital exercise. If the money is being spent to change people's views it's a non financial investment, and that "investment" can only be seen as a bribe to change views.
I'm now wondering why they aren't buying American sports teams. Why do they want to sportswash Europeans?