Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 03:08:57 pm
LFC
MUFC
AFC
AVFC
B&HAFC
THFC

There's 6 that should be very pissed off - and I suspect will be more and more as they get close to cups and leagues - but just can't quite compete.
Thing is though, every club and fanbase in the PL should be screaming from the rooftops over Abu Dhabi and now Saudicastle. Without their cheating they wouldn't be bothering the top end of the league. Chances are neither would even still be in the PL. Just their very presence pushes other clubs down the league by two places. Clubs have routinely lost out on titles or European places due to the presence above them of sportswashing vehicles.

Newcastle were nailed on to go down before becoming Saudicastle. Other clubs have gone down in their place instead. They should be raging. Problem is, too many fanbases don't actually give a shit about the game itself. They're happy to be screwed over themselves just so long as they can lift the schadenfreude cup at the end of the season.
Think they lost it yesterday, but God willing they will somehow pull it off at the Etihad.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:15:34 pm
Thing is though, every club and fanbase in the PL should be screaming from the rooftops over Abu Dhabi and now Saudicastle. Without their cheating they wouldn't be bothering the top end of the league. Chances are neither would even still be in the PL. Just their very presence pushes other clubs down the league by two places. Clubs have routinely lost out on titles or European places due to the presence above them of sportswashing vehicles.

Newcastle were nailed on to go down before becoming Saudicastle. Other clubs have gone down in their place instead. They should be raging. Problem is, too many fanbases don't actually give a shit about the game itself. They're happy to be screwed over themselves just so long as they can lift the schadenfreude cup at the end of the season.

Oh, I agree. Every other club should be on this.

But those six I listed should be the more obvious ones (for now).

Here in France, the fans of the likes of Troyes and Angers (small fanbases) - HATE PSG - but when you talk to them, they just dismiss PSG's 'achievements' - it's like they don't exist.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:05:48 pm
Who are all these fan bases you keep going on about? The ones whose clubs who have no chance of challenging for a title? Please explain why they should now be sorry for the bigger clubs who have shown no worry for their clubs? This is why there is so much indifference about it.
I very much agree with that.  The Leicester season was a massive outlier in so many ways but apart from that nobody outside of the "big six" has had a sniff of the league title since Keegan's Newcastle in the late 90s.  Ironically Newcastle are the most likely to gate-crash the party again now they have the financial clout to leapfrog the "big six".

It's not unreasonable to think the fans of every other club could not give a toss who wins the title or how it's won.  When we were miles off the pace under Hodgson and Man City were usurping Man Utd I'm quite sure many of our fans were quite happy with that (I confess that I was).

Also, the concept of the "big six" is artificial as Chelsea and Man City could be substituted for any one of a dozen Premier League clubs had Abramovich/Abu Dhabi taken them over instead.  I expect many fans are hoping and waiting for the day when their clubs get a benefactor that will let them leapfrog or at least compete with the current top clubs.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:15:34 pm
Thing is though, every club and fanbase in the PL should be screaming from the rooftops over Abu Dhabi and now Saudicastle. Without their cheating they wouldn't be bothering the top end of the league. Chances are neither would even still be in the PL. Just their very presence pushes other clubs down the league by two places. Clubs have routinely lost out on titles or European places due to the presence above them of sportswashing vehicles.

Newcastle were nailed on to go down before becoming Saudicastle. Other clubs have gone down in their place instead. They should be raging. Problem is, too many fanbases don't actually give a shit about the game itself. They're happy to be screwed over themselves just so long as they can lift the schadenfreude cup at the end of the season.

I think that is harsh, if we followed a lower team why it make us feel any different. Those teams have been pretty much left behind by the top six, it's why football needs a reset, reset football gives fans a sense that there is more to the season for them, than surviving in the Premier League, maybe we could get more support. But there are too many people in the game looking after their own self interest for that.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:04:59 pm
It already is a complete bore.

Abu Dhabi 'fans' themselves don't even seem to enjoy their death march to the titles they've purchased.

Liverpool fans haven't enjoyed being cheated out of titles. Arsenal fans won't enjoy being cheated out of it this season either, if their efforts ultimately fail. Virtually no other clubs apart from us and Arsenal have even had a sniff of the title for years now, and all our rivals fans have to enjoy is their own clubs being pushed further down the pecking order whilst indulging in some ultimately hollow schadenfreude once the sportswash rob us all.

Abu Dhabi's 'march' to titles offers no excitement. It's a slow funeral march that suffocates the game we love(d). The only ones really lauding it are idiot pundits, spineless media and those filling their pockets with oil/blood money.

It's a tragic, crushing bore of epic proportions.

I remember the 70s and 80s when many in the media banged on about how they thought Liverpool's domination was bad for the game. Liverpool, with teams in that period built by legends. Successive teams playing attractive football. Teams built through good scouting, great coaching and relentless hard graft. Yet we were "bad for the game."  ::)

Now, we have an artificial product that would be completely dead as any meaningful competition if it wasn't for the extraordinary efforts of Klopp's Liverpool and this seasons Arsenal. The irony is, Liverpool and now Arsenal to an extent have been the life support keeping the PL alive in the face of Abu Dhabi's funeral march, yet when we failed we were laughed at. When we succeeded we had the feat derided and undervalued. Arsenal will be laughed at too if they fall at the final fences. Yes, the life supports keeping competitive football alive in this country have been and will be laughed at by imbecilic turkeys who seem to love embracing Christmas.

But anyway, I certainly see your angle on this and I understand it, but Abu Dhabi thieving titles became extremely boring some time ago. Only those leeching a living off the back of the game and the oil / blood money finding its way into their pockets are pretending otherwise. Well, them and the fans of other water-treading clubs who are hoping to lift the schadenfreude trophy.


Yes. Unfortunately all this is true .
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:04:59 pm
It already is a complete bore.

Abu Dhabi 'fans' themselves don't even seem to enjoy their death march to the titles they've purchased.

Liverpool fans haven't enjoyed being cheated out of titles. Arsenal fans won't enjoy being cheated out of it this season either, if their efforts ultimately fail. Virtually no other clubs apart from us and Arsenal have even had a sniff of the title for years now, and all our rivals fans have to enjoy is their own clubs being pushed further down the pecking order whilst indulging in some ultimately hollow schadenfreude once the sportswash rob us all.

Abu Dhabi's 'march' to titles offers no excitement. It's a slow funeral march that suffocates the game we love(d). The only ones really lauding it are idiot pundits, spineless media and those filling their pockets with oil/blood money.

It's a tragic, crushing bore of epic proportions.

I remember the 70s and 80s when many in the media banged on about how they thought Liverpool's domination was bad for the game. Liverpool, with teams in that period built by legends. Successive teams playing attractive football. Teams built through good scouting, great coaching and relentless hard graft. Yet we were "bad for the game."  ::)

Now, we have an artificial product that would be completely dead as any meaningful competition if it wasn't for the extraordinary efforts of Klopp's Liverpool and this seasons Arsenal. The irony is, Liverpool and now Arsenal to an extent have been the life support keeping the PL alive in the face of Abu Dhabi's funeral march, yet when we failed we were laughed at. When we succeeded we had the feat derided and undervalued. Arsenal will be laughed at too if they fall at the final fences. Yes, the life supports keeping competitive football alive in this country have been and will be laughed at by imbecilic turkeys who seem to love embracing Christmas.

But anyway, I certainly see your angle on this and I understand it, but Abu Dhabi thieving titles became extremely boring some time ago. Only those leeching a living off the back of the game and the oil / blood money finding its way into their pockets are pretending otherwise. Well, them and the fans of other water-treading clubs who are hoping to lift the schadenfreude trophy.
A brilliant and yet utterly depressing post.
On City, I think the one thing that we don't talk about much is that their owners are essentially the perfect owners of a sports team. We don't talk about it because it sounds like praise where it isn't due. They couldn't have done it without the money obviously but they've been unbelievably good at hiring the right people in the right places, they've not chased stars for the most part in the way their city rivals have done but instead have built a succession of great teams and squads that work well together. Haaland is an exception there but you can put him in the freak category where any club in the world signs him if they can because he's guaranteed goals.

Of course, for the most part you can't do any of that without the money. But to a large degree they've done their spending already and it's now all about adding the right players at the right times without needing to blow 100 million every summer. They've planned their windows spectacularly well, they've resisted the urge to go toe to toe with United for star names that don't fit and they've trusted proper football people to make proper footballing decisions.

I can't stand him but Guardiola is obviously right up there with the greatest of all time. Other than the first season he was here they've had one off season really, where we'd won 21 out of our first 22 games and blown everyone out of the water anyway. He is a special coach, pretending otherwise is not accepting an obvious reality.

Fully aware there'll be one or two chomping at the bit to have a pop here for being some kind of apologist. Far from it, my point is that when there are arguments about whether they stop being so dominant once Guardiola goes it ignores that off the pitch they're getting everything right and there's no reason they wouldn't stop doing so once he's gone. There will be a drop off, there'll be a better chance of other teams nipping in and winning a couple of titles at around the high 80s again, but they aren't going to ever drop off that much because they are now years into a project that is built for near perfection.

They are so hard to compete against because they have virtually no weaknesses. They've spent fucking billions to get to a point where they only need a couple of bodies here and there to top up the squad. They pay the wages. They have scouts who pick the next stars or the players who best fit the system rather than chasing shirt sales in Asia. They have a generational coach who is given the full backing and full trust of the owners.

It's not impossible for the big clubs to compete with them but they need to be perfect in the same way. United, for example, for everything City have done well they have done the same stuff wrong. Short term signings, quick fixes, panic buying, poor footballing decisions made by non-footballing people. They've got the funds to beat them if they were run better. We competed for a few seasons because we were nigh on perfect too. Dropped the ball for a couple of transfer windows and now we look as far behind as we ever have done.

It is on the other hand absolutely impossible for the next group down from us, United, Chelsea and Arsenal to win unless they can bring in their very own sportswashing owners willing to throw billions at it, and be perfect with their decision making in the process. That group of clubs they so imaginatively label "the cartel" certainly aren't clean in all this- we all played a part in creating a closed shop with the Premiership and the Super League plots. What City have done is take it to the next level and while they see themselves as some kind of saviour sent to topple the "big four" as we were then they are essentially the nail in the coffin for any notion of a level playing field. I'd rather they kept winning the league (unless we get back in the race again, obviously ;D ) if only so that football gets the kick up the arse it obviously needs. And if it doesn't I'm more and more content with the thought of fucking it all off and watching a non-league club every Saturday instead.

As someone else pointed out, it's hard to blame neutrals for being "thick" at wanting City to win it over us or Arsenal every week. That's just what supporting a football club is all about, isn't it? With our success we're both one of the most loved teams in the country and one of the most hated as well. People grew up loving us or hating us and not giving an absolute shit about Manchester City. Seeing them win a title and never having to bump into one of their fans unless they're at an actual Man City game is clearly going to be preferable than seeing us win it and having their Liverpool supporting mates going on one at them. And as I said, as a club we will always push for whatever financial advantages we can get over the rest and that's not lost on football supporters either. I was fucking buzzing when Aguero scored that winner against QPR because we were lightyears away from being a title challenging team at that point whereas I grew up despising United.

As for Arsenal, I like them as a club and I like their group of posters that come here. The forced respect thing you see on Twitter nowadays makes me feel slightly ill but I do overall completely get behind the idea of them being a proper club, I liked them for rubbing Fergie up the wrong way and Wenger was always a total class act. They've been far better as a fanbase than any of the other "big" clubs when it's come to certain chants and minutes silences and if they win it I'll be happy for the genuine fans among them.

Fuck me, I go on a bit don't I?
I disagree with the above, Haaland was the most sought after player in world football in the summer and they are paying him and his dad nearly a million a week so dont be fooled by any notion that theyre not spending 100m on players, theyre spending a lot more than that.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:27:56 pm
I disagree with the above, Haaland was the most sought after player in world football in the summer and they are paying him and his dad nearly a million a week so dont be fooled by any notion that theyre not spending 100m on players, theyre spending a lot more than that.
He only cost £51m WINK
