I see people make comparisons between us in 2014 and Arsenal now, but I don't see that at all.



Firstly because Arsenal aren't going to lose their best player (debate whether that's Martinelli, Saka, Odegaard) But no club will be in for them in the summer or clubs that would want them, can't afford them. So Arsenal are safe in that respect. Also their team has seen a gradual improvement and development of their players. They should have finished 4th last year but bottled it, but reality was they were and are a top 4 side. So they only need their summer incomings to cement that spot and if things fall their way, like they have done then make a challenge. Unlike ourselves where we were 6th/7th/8th and made that huge jump. It clearly wasn't sustainable and losing our best player underlined that. So I think Arsenal are here to stay. Only going through a season and season where the cookie crumbles could a title challenge turn their way again. But they have the players and the continued development of their young players to ensure it isn't a one off.



I think they need a right back, have Saliba and White as the CBs and B2B midfielder plus another forward to compete with Jesus and they are good to go again next year.