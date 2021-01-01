« previous next »
Guz-kop

Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:55:12 am
The way it was levelled at us was extremely lazy and devoid of context. Same now it's being said about Arsenal too.

It actually shows just how much sportswashing has been absorbed into everyday reality now. Rather than their relentless cheating being seen as the anomaly in the league, the legitimate runners in the competition are berated for being naturally and normally imperfect. It's the exact same as saying nothing about Lance Armstrong, whilst berating the guy doing it clean in second place and saying he ultimately 'bottled it'. It's utterly absurd.

The fact that Abu Dhabi are human beings too means they can never be absolutely perfect themselves, but because they have every conceivable advantage handed to them, nine times out of ten they'll be nearer to it than the rest and come out on top.

Liverpool never bottled it at all. Unless Arsenal completely implode from here on in they won't have bottled it either. To be honest, I think it's grossly insulting to be going toe-to-toe with the team equivalent of Lance Armstrong then be told you "bottled it" because you ultimately got pipped to the post by the steroid-addled freak that the sport itself invited to run. That narrative wilfully ignores all context, and also ignores the herd of elephants stood in the room.



Nah

It was in our hands last year and we bottled it with a draw to spurs. You can't drag yourself to 4 games from the title and draw at home. It's poor mentality. Bottlers bottled up in a big bottle

Etc etc
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Yorkykopite

Re: Arsenal
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:25:21 am
See: Aston Villa last season.

I don't know why you're so keen to fall into his snidey little trap!

Let him wallow in his own misery. They're gonna fuck it up. Just like they did last season.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:23:11 am
True. The league is a farce these days. If only supporters as a whole were more focused on what's best best for the game, we wouldn't be in this situation today. However, they were crowing about cheats "saving football" when we were up against them.

I really couldnt give a toss what other fans think and I just find it irrelevant to the most important point which is about clubs being bought by sports washing states.
Re: Arsenal
Well, as much as I would like to see the cheaters beaten to the title by Arsenal, this time it is good that the media darlings from London will be cheated to the title by Abu Dhabi ...
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:00:14 pm
Well, as much as I would like to see the cheaters beaten to the title by Arsenal, this time is good that the media darlings from London will be cheated to the title by Abu Dhabi ...

The media have been bought out. The backlash against the charges was telling.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:11:23 am
I understand your bitterness, but you need to get used to it. Constantly attacking me wont make arsenal go away.

The signs of a person who can't handle the pressure. Don't worry pal, you will be back in the top 4 fights in the coming seasons so you won't have to deal with the pressure of this magnitude much longer  :)
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:00:57 pm
The media have been bought out. The backlash against the charges was telling.

I'd still like to believe City are going to be hit so hard by sanctions that Pep will have the biggest meltdown ever and storm out the club. On balance, I'd prefer Arsenal to be PL champions when that happens, it might make it a smidge easier for PL to kick City out (or might make no difference at all!)
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:05:06 pm
The signs of a person who can't handle the pressure. Don't worry pal, you will be back in the top 4 fights in the coming seasons so you won't have to deal with the pressure of this magnitude much longer  :)

 Not sure how you'll handle us challenging for the title and being in CL next season. You might need to toughen up over the summer.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:41:00 am
I really couldnt give a toss what other fans think and I just find it irrelevant to the most important point which is about clubs being bought by sports washing states.
You don't have to. Fans have the power and influence to stop this but they care more about "bantz" when their rivals lose to City.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:00:57 pm
The media have been bought out. The backlash against the charges was telling.

Not entirely there are journalists like Miguel Delaney who write about it a lot of the time, hes done one today saying pretty much what weve been saying this morning.
Re: Arsenal
Bottling is a harsh word. Away from home games can change in a flash. 2-0 up you fee you should always win but whenever we are (remember those days?!) and it goes back to 2-1 you always start fearing the worst.

We were 2 up against Chelsea and Brighton last season. The Chelsea one I was ok with the point. It all happened so quickly and we were 2 up early and level again by half time. Brighton felt worse as we thought we were 3 up, we were at home and we had time to retrieve it once they equalised.

To do it twice in a week feels poor though. Learn from your mistakes a bit. Go for the jugular.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:22:04 pm
Bottling is a harsh word. Away from home games can change in a flash. 2-0 up you fee you should always win but whenever we are (remember those days?!) and it goes back to 2-1 you always start fearing the worst.

We were 2 up against Chelsea and Brighton last season. The Chelsea one I was ok with the point. It all happened so quickly and we were 2 up early and level again by half time. Brighton felt worse as we thought we were 3 up, we were at home and we had time to retrieve it once they equalised.

To do it twice in a week feels poor though. Learn from your mistakes a bit. Go for the jugular.

Theres a certain inexperience, our difference makers are the young players and they dont yet take control of games. That will come in time.
Two nil up we should win both games , points dropped even if the games were always going to be tough. Now we are relying on teams like Everton to get something against city, at least this season theyll be trying so thats a plus.
Re: Arsenal
I can't help feeling that Arteta himself doesn't truly believe his football team is quite good enough. Hence the cheating and timewasting we saw at Anfield and such.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:23:11 am
True. The league is a farce these days. If only supporters as a whole were more focused on what's best best for the game, we wouldn't be in this situation today. However, they were crowing about cheats "saving football" when we were up against them.
in a perverse way want city to win everything as its shows up sportswashing
city have won 4 out of the last 5 leagues and it will be 5 out of last 6
if that doesnt sound alarm bells at the guys selling the best league inthe world nothing will.
 
Re: Arsenal
The narrative around football nowadays is not helpful. If teams have a small run of 'poor' results as part of a title challenge then they are labelled bottlers.

The reality is that most normal teams don't win every game. In Arsenal's particular circumstance they had 1 sub standard result - an away draw in a local derby. The draw versus us was a good result for them. We've beaten all the other Top 4 contenders at home. Our home record is Top 4 standard. Losing a 2-0 lead, in isolation, wasn't great for Arsenal but the point at Anfield was a point gained compared to what others have generally got.

I found it really irritating that we were labelled 'bottlers' after getting 90 odd points and not winning the league. In the same way, I find it hard to call a team that are on course for about 90 points a team of bottlers.

City will win the league but that's a measure of their (dubiously acquired) strength than anyone else's weaknesses.
Re: Arsenal
The latest from Miguel Delaney it might well go in here as much as the City thread as it was what we're were all going on about on the last page.

https://t.co/Mmc6jBGSw5
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:55:18 am
Absolute bollocks. Arsenal are going to end up with a number of points that would have won pretty much every single league title prior to Man City becoming what they have become. It doesn't matter how they arrived at that number of points or how they threw the points they lost away, shit like that should be normal. For every lead they've now thrown away, they've had comeback wins and last minute winners that they probably didn't deserve. It balances out. 

Go back to when Man United were the dominant force and away draws against clubs like West Ham would have been seen as good results (albeit not after being 2-0 up). You could plot your way through the season like that - win most of your home games, draw against decent teams away, beat the cannon-fodder and accept up to 5 defeats along the way.

I dont think its bollocks at all. Guardiolas Barcelona finished ahead of a Real Madrid side who finished 2nd on 96 points in 2009/10. His teams just clock up a lot of points and are difficult to compete with in the league. Theres certainly a money argument, but I dont think we will really know until after he leaves them whether or not City are making this league too difficult to win.
Re: Arsenal
Since the turn of the year, they have failed to beat Newcastle and Brentford at home, lost to Man City at home, and dropped a couple of 2-0 leads in the last 2 games. We all know that, when you are competing against the cheaters for the title, that is simply not good enough ...
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:44:27 pm
I dont think its bollocks at all. Guardiolas Barcelona finished ahead of a Real Madrid side who finished 2nd on 96 points in 2009/10. His teams just clock up a lot of points and are difficult to compete with in the league. Theres certainly a money argument, but I dont think we will really know until after he leaves them whether or not City are making this league too difficult to win.

Without the money pep would be clocking up the points in the championship. They won titles before pep by the way, because of the money. Whichever way you look at it, its all down to money.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:46:30 pm
Since the turn of the year, they have failed to beat Newcastle and Brentford at home, lost to Man City at home, and dropped a couple of 2-0 leads in the last 2 games. We all know that, when you are competing against the cheaters for the title, that is simply not good enough ...

That is true. If they were a proper club wed hold our hands up, even the United teams that had the refs the media and more resources than anyone, were at least a proper club, who got all these unfair advantages by being the best on the field over time, and didnt just outright buy them.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 11:37:08 am
Nah

It was in our hands last year and we bottled it with a draw to spurs. You can't drag yourself to 4 games from the title and draw at home. It's poor mentality. Bottlers bottled up in a big bottle

Etc etc

Christ :lmao

Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:10:29 pm
Not sure how you'll handle us challenging for the title and being in CL next season. You might need to toughen up over the summer.

I had to do a double take then because I thought you said challenging for the title and the CL next season and we all know what Arsenal are like in Europe.  ;D
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:09:57 am
What's the general feeling on the Arsenal forums/groups mate?

Furious I'd imagine

Opposed to when other teams were the victim of the ADFC oil machine.  When they didn't give a shiny shit and found it hilarious.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:13:52 pm
Furious I'd imagine

Opposed to when other teams were the victim of the ADFC oil machine.  When they didn't give a shiny shit and found it hilarious.

I don't even think TNB knows what the feeling is on Arsenal forums because guess what, he spends the majority of his waking hours on a Liverpool FC forum  :o
Re: Arsenal
If Arsenal don't win it, they haven't "bottled it" anymore than we did.
They are are up against the worst cheats in football, playing in a corrupt league, officiated mainly by referees with links to Manchester.
You have to be absolutely perfect to win it.

I still want City to win though.
Every trophy City wins just adds to the farce, especially as they are under investigation for multiple offences.
Other sides, less easily smeared by the right wing media, need to suffer as well.
Maybe then the "anyone but Liverpool" brigade might realise what a state the game is in.

Re: Arsenal
I see people make comparisons between us in 2014 and Arsenal now, but I don't see that at all.

Firstly because Arsenal aren't going to lose their best player (debate whether that's Martinelli, Saka, Odegaard) But no club will be in for them in the summer or clubs that would want them, can't afford them. So Arsenal are safe in that respect. Also their team has seen a gradual improvement and development of their players. They should have finished 4th last year but bottled it, but reality was they were and are a top 4 side. So they only need their summer incomings to cement that spot and if things fall their way, like they have done then make a challenge. Unlike ourselves where we were 6th/7th/8th and made that huge jump. It clearly wasn't sustainable and losing our best player underlined that. So I think Arsenal are here to stay. Only going through a season and season where the cookie crumbles could a title challenge turn their way again. But they have the players and the continued development of their young players to ensure it isn't a one off.

I think they need a right back, have Saliba and White as the CBs and B2B midfielder plus another forward to compete with Jesus and they are good to go again next year.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:25:05 pm
If Arsenal don't win it, they haven't "bottled it" anymore than we did.
They are are up against the worst cheats in football, playing in a corrupt league, officiated mainly by referees with links to Manchester.
You have to be absolutely perfect to win it.

I still want City to win though.
Every trophy City wins just adds to the farce, especially as they are under investigation for multiple offences.
Other sides, less easily smeared by the right wing media, need to suffer as well.
Maybe then the "anyone but Liverpool" brigade might realise what a state the game is in.

A lot of those people will be fans of clubs who haven't a hope in hell of even putting a title challenge together just once, why are they going to suddenly give a damn that clubs like Liverpool or Arsenal suddenly can't win titles? Money in football has caused some clubs to have little hope of any success, fans of those clubs will not give a toss one way or another. That is why football needs to fail and get the chance to reset itself. It's completely mad that for some clubs just staying in the Premier League is a must because without the money that goes with it they will probably cease to exist.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:48:11 pm
Without the money pep would be clocking up the points in the championship. They won titles before pep by the way, because of the money. Whichever way you look at it, its all down to money.

Right, but its not Citys money that made your team lose their heads in the last two weeks and make collectively bad decisions.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:36:55 pm
Right, but its not Citys money that made your team lose their heads in the last two weeks and make collectively bad decisions.

It is. Wed be 15 points clear and playing with a lot more freedom if the cheats werent involved.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:40:22 pm
It is. Wed be 15 points clear and playing with a lot more freedom if the cheats werent involved.

Fair enough!
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:36:55 pm
Right, but its not Citys money that made your team lose their heads in the last two weeks and make collectively bad decisions.

Course it is.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 01:50:38 pm
Course it is.

Do you think it was Citys money that caused Gerrard to slip or for us to throw away a three goal lead at Selhurst Park in 2014?
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:35:57 pm
I see people make comparisons between us in 2014 and Arsenal now, but I don't see that at all.

Firstly because Arsenal aren't going to lose their best player (debate whether that's Martinelli, Saka, Odegaard) But no club will be in for them in the summer or clubs that would want them, can't afford them. So Arsenal are safe in that respect. Also their team has seen a gradual improvement and development of their players. They should have finished 4th last year but bottled it, but reality was they were and are a top 4 side. So they only need their summer incomings to cement that spot and if things fall their way, like they have done then make a challenge. Unlike ourselves where we were 6th/7th/8th and made that huge jump. It clearly wasn't sustainable and losing our best player underlined that. So I think Arsenal are here to stay. Only going through a season and season where the cookie crumbles could a title challenge turn their way again. But they have the players and the continued development of their young players to ensure it isn't a one off.

I think they need a right back, have Saliba and White as the CBs and B2B midfielder plus another forward to compete with Jesus and they are good to go again next year.

13/14 was odd as we genuinely had a shit defence, a goalkeeper that was average at best, a midfield that needed Henderson to hold it together - without Henderson we had even less legs in there than we have now. We did have a very lethal attack with Suarez, Sturridge, Coutinho, Sterling and the creative contribution of Gerrard. We conceded over 50 goals which I doubt has ever won anyone the league. We were also incapable of controlling a game. It was Keegan's Newcastle on acid - we had to outscore the opponent every week even if meant scoring 4 or 5 goals. Arteta will do anything to win a game as well, whereas Rodgers was always very placid and we had no game management. Without Suarez the next season and with Sturridge injured we saw further the frailties.

It's two very different teams. We'd have been well remembered champions if we'd seen it through but became a meme after Gerrard's slip and the Palace game which was unfair and same if Arsenal miss out now, but they're still in a great position.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:40:22 pm
It is. Wed be 15 points clear and playing with a lot more freedom if the cheats werent involved.
Absolutely!

In most Premier League seasons the eventual winners have had bad patches but in the past five or six seasons there's been almost no margin for error as a state-owned club steamroller through almost every opponent.  Back-to-back away draws at Liverpool and West Ham aren't the worst results in the world but the pace is so unrelenting now.  I remember the fall out on here when we drew 0-0 with Leicester a few seasons back.

I think this might be the last season that a non-state owned club compete for the Premier League and it looks like Arsenal won't quite see it over the line.  In future years expecting financially doped Man City, Newcastle and (presumably) Man Utd to all have off seasons is very unlikely.  Other clubs might occasionally disrupt that top three but it's hard to see how one of those won't win it every year under the current rules.
Re: Arsenal
I can see Arsenal being just as strong/stronger next year. A young squad will improve with the experience of this season and they have a very talented manager who has them playing a great brand of football. Ive still got them to win the league this year - have a feeling that they can nick a point at the Etihad and hold City off enough without any European distractions.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:52:10 pm
Do you think it was Citys money that caused Gerrard to slip or for us to throw away a three goal lead at Selhurst Park in 2014?

Its irrelevant as back g to then you could afford to lose or draw the odd game in a title chase, now its completely different.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:36:55 pm
Right, but its not Citys money that made your team lose their heads in the last two weeks and make collectively bad decisions.

But their money / cheating means you need to be near on perfect to win the title. Look at points tally over theee seasons and the fact we got ONE title.

Its not something that is sustainable for clubs.

If they win the title then its 5 in 6.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:36:55 pm
Right, but its not Citys money that made your team lose their heads in the last two weeks and make collectively bad decisions.

It potentially is though.

It's City's money that has allowed them to go on big winning runs in the last 5 seasons and ground out tiles against us.

Arsenal won't be blind to this and therefore the pressure to win every game is on them. To a degree that scoreboard pressure is what you've seen in the last few weeks. Influenced of course by the relentlessness of City and their money.
