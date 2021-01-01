« previous next »
Guz-kop

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68280 on: Today at 11:37:08 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:55:12 am
The way it was levelled at us was extremely lazy and devoid of context. Same now it's being said about Arsenal too.

It actually shows just how much sportswashing has been absorbed into everyday reality now. Rather than their relentless cheating being seen as the anomaly in the league, the legitimate runners in the competition are berated for being naturally and normally imperfect. It's the exact same as saying nothing about Lance Armstrong, whilst berating the guy doing it clean in second place and saying he ultimately 'bottled it'. It's utterly absurd.

The fact that Abu Dhabi are human beings too means they can never be absolutely perfect themselves, but because they have every conceivable advantage handed to them, nine times out of ten they'll be nearer to it than the rest and come out on top.

Liverpool never bottled it at all. Unless Arsenal completely implode from here on in they won't have bottled it either. To be honest, I think it's grossly insulting to be going toe-to-toe with the team equivalent of Lance Armstrong then be told you "bottled it" because you ultimately got pipped to the post by the steroid-addled freak that the sport itself invited to run. That narrative wilfully ignores all context, and also ignores the herd of elephants stood in the room.



Nah

It was in our hands last year and we bottled it with a draw to spurs. You can't drag yourself to 4 games from the title and draw at home. It's poor mentality. Bottlers bottled up in a big bottle

Yorkykopite

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68281 on: Today at 11:38:56 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:25:21 am
See: Aston Villa last season.

I don't know why you're so keen to fall into his snidey little trap!

Let him wallow in his own misery. They're gonna fuck it up. Just like they did last season.
jillc

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68282 on: Today at 11:41:00 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:23:11 am
True. The league is a farce these days. If only supporters as a whole were more focused on what's best best for the game, we wouldn't be in this situation today. However, they were crowing about cheats "saving football" when we were up against them.

I really couldnt give a toss what other fans think and I just find it irrelevant to the most important point which is about clubs being bought by sports washing states.
PeterTheRed

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68283 on: Today at 12:00:14 pm
Well, as much as I would like to see the cheaters beaten to the title by Arsenal, this time it is good that the media darlings from London will be cheated to the title by Abu Dhabi ...
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68284 on: Today at 12:00:57 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:00:14 pm
Well, as much as I would like to see the cheaters beaten to the title by Arsenal, this time is good that the media darlings from London will be cheated to the title by Abu Dhabi ...

The media have been bought out. The backlash against the charges was telling.
AndyMuller

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68285 on: Today at 12:05:06 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:11:23 am
I understand your bitterness, but you need to get used to it. Constantly attacking me wont make arsenal go away.

The signs of a person who can't handle the pressure. Don't worry pal, you will be back in the top 4 fights in the coming seasons so you won't have to deal with the pressure of this magnitude much longer  :)
lionel_messias

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68286 on: Today at 12:08:39 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:00:57 pm
The media have been bought out. The backlash against the charges was telling.

I'd still like to believe City are going to be hit so hard by sanctions that Pep will have the biggest meltdown ever and storm out the club. On balance, I'd prefer Arsenal to be PL champions when that happens, it might make it a smidge easier for PL to kick City out (or might make no difference at all!)
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68287 on: Today at 12:10:29 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:05:06 pm
The signs of a person who can't handle the pressure. Don't worry pal, you will be back in the top 4 fights in the coming seasons so you won't have to deal with the pressure of this magnitude much longer  :)

 Not sure how you'll handle us challenging for the title and being in CL next season. You might need to toughen up over the summer.
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68288 on: Today at 12:11:37 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:41:00 am
I really couldnt give a toss what other fans think and I just find it irrelevant to the most important point which is about clubs being bought by sports washing states.
You don't have to. Fans have the power and influence to stop this but they care more about "bantz" when their rivals lose to City.
jillc

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68289 on: Today at 12:12:14 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:00:57 pm
The media have been bought out. The backlash against the charges was telling.

Not entirely there are journalists like Miguel Delaney who write about it a lot of the time, hes done one today saying pretty much what weve been saying this morning.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68290 on: Today at 12:22:04 pm
Bottling is a harsh word. Away from home games can change in a flash. 2-0 up you fee you should always win but whenever we are (remember those days?!) and it goes back to 2-1 you always start fearing the worst.

We were 2 up against Chelsea and Brighton last season. The Chelsea one I was ok with the point. It all happened so quickly and we were 2 up early and level again by half time. Brighton felt worse as we thought we were 3 up, we were at home and we had time to retrieve it once they equalised.

To do it twice in a week feels poor though. Learn from your mistakes a bit. Go for the jugular.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Reply #68291 on: Today at 12:25:35 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:22:04 pm
Bottling is a harsh word. Away from home games can change in a flash. 2-0 up you fee you should always win but whenever we are (remember those days?!) and it goes back to 2-1 you always start fearing the worst.

We were 2 up against Chelsea and Brighton last season. The Chelsea one I was ok with the point. It all happened so quickly and we were 2 up early and level again by half time. Brighton felt worse as we thought we were 3 up, we were at home and we had time to retrieve it once they equalised.

To do it twice in a week feels poor though. Learn from your mistakes a bit. Go for the jugular.

Theres a certain inexperience, our difference makers are the young players and they dont yet take control of games. That will come in time.
Two nil up we should win both games , points dropped even if the games were always going to be tough. Now we are relying on teams like Everton to get something against city, at least this season theyll be trying so thats a plus.
