Quote from: ljycb on Today at 08:27:26 am
I dont think you can squander two goal leads two weekends in a row and then blame not winning the league on a decade of financial doping.

Of course you can.

To win a title now, you need to be pretty much perfect and that is unsustainable over 38 matches.

I found it draining watching us be amazing and then hoping someone nicks a draw against them or a ref gives a decision against them (the Rodri handball at Everton).
Yeah the last two draws in the league for Arsenal are normal results for a title chasing team, it's just that City have skewed things so massively.  I have to say, I don't miss watching City first one a weekend where they're 3-0 in no time and then just cruise for the rest of the match.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:15:50 am
Yeah the last two draws in the league for Arsenal are normal results for a title chasing team, it's just that City have skewed things so massively.  I have to say, I don't miss watching City first one a weekend where they're 3-0 in no time and then just cruise for the rest of the match.
I was thinking this on Saturday when I went for a walk with an Arsenal supporting mate. Poor fellas a nervous wreck. Said he couldnt watch the second half at Anfield due to palpitations. I know the idea is to enjoy the ride but I fully sympathised with him.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:06:06 am
City have skewed the way title races are. Theyve cheated at least 100 times to do it, but this is the new reality and no one will stop them

Yeah, I don't get the people who say they want City to win as the more people that feel the pain of losing out to them the better. What do they think will happen, that the authorities are going to do anything majorly drastic to them?

I'd imagine at best it will be a points deductiin 1 season, and that might taken 3 or 4 years to achieve. What else will happen? They are more compliant with any FFP or that than they have ever been, because they've built themselves up now so they don't need to rely on cheating going forward.

And as they win more and more, they will attract more younger 'glory hunting' fans worldwide, and keep continuing to grow and evolve that way.

Im thinking it's maybe best if City win the Champions League, in the hope that finally winning it will see Pep 'achieve' everything he set out to at City, because City where they are squad and money wise with Pep as manager is not a good combination for the chasing pack. 
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:25:54 am
Yeah, I don't get the people who say they want City to win as the more people that feel the pain of losing out to them the better. What do they think will happen, that the authorities are going to do anything majorly drastic to them?

I'd imagine at best it will be a points deductiin 1 season, and that might taken 3 or 4 years to achieve. What else will happen? They are more compliant with any FFP or that than they have ever been, because they've built themselves up now so they don't need to rely on cheating going forward.

And as they win more and more, they will attract more younger 'glory hunting' fans worldwide, and keep continuing to grow and evolve that way.

Im thinking it's maybe best if City win the Champions League, in the hope that finally winning it will see Pep 'achieve' everything he set out to at City, because City where they are squad and money wise with Pep as manager is not a good combination for the chasing pack.

Sorry 'bout that. :)
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:25:54 am
Yeah, I don't get the people who say they want City to win as the more people that feel the pain of losing out to them the better. What do they think will happen, that the authorities are going to do anything majorly drastic to them?

I'd imagine at best it will be a points deductiin 1 season, and that might taken 3 or 4 years to achieve. What else will happen? They are more compliant with any FFP or that than they have ever been, because they've built themselves up now so they don't need to rely on cheating going forward.

And as they win more and more, they will attract more younger 'glory hunting' fans worldwide, and keep continuing to grow and evolve that way.

Im thinking it's maybe best if City win the Champions League, in the hope that finally winning it will see Pep 'achieve' everything he set out to at City, because City where they are squad and money wise with Pep as manager is not a good combination for the chasing pack. 

I think you're looking at it wrong

We all know they won't be assassinated like Milan/Juve were which is what they deserve. The league is way too much of a product. It would be like Coca Cola saying we've been pissing in the drink for 13 years.

No. It's about the entire country taking the piss and favouring city over us clinging to rosary beads that oil money that's destroyed the league and lives beat us

Some people funnily enough have been rather warped by that behaviour

Personally I want arsenal to win the league but I completely understand the other way of thinking
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:41:30 am
Sorry 'bout that. :)

I get rivalry mate, it's what football is all about. No matter how your team is doing everyone always loves seeing other teams and fans suffer a bit. Everyone loves a good bottling narrative, you see it every time a team don't win a game, they bottled it etc. Honestly, I get it.

What i don't get is expecting City winning will be used as some way of incentivising the authorities to properly deal with them. In fact, as City grow and be more successful and more powerful, it might make it harder for authorities to deal with them properly. And after that, what handicaps can they put in place to help stop them after the horse has already bolted?

The squad is already brilliant so they don't need to spend multiple hundreds of millions each year ala Chelsea, they can just cherry pick the best talent each year, like Haaland and perhaps Bellingham. On top of that, they now generate good sales to the Net Spend is reasonable. The wage bill isn't ridiculously expensive compared to everyone else, if they are now declaring it all of course.

So what can they do? Can't see a spending cap, or a salary cap, or anything like that hurt them going forward now. They are more compliant with FFP than they ever were because of the reasons I've already listed. Honestly, the best way to hamstring them going forward for me in the short term is Pep leaving.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:58:55 am

No. It's about the entire country taking the piss and favouring city over us clinging to rosary beads that oil money that's destroyed the league and lives beat us

No, as has been pointed out, that was just your perception at the time. As a fan, you more notice the negative things rival fans say, and they type of people tend to be the loudest as well.

Someone posted an article a few weeks back, that actually showed the majority of the country wanted Liverpool to win the league over Man City. You don't really notice any support though, as proper football fans don't tend to be those that constantly spout off regular on Twitter and the like, and even if they do they are drowned out by the noisy negative ones. They want to shock and be confrontational as that's what 'sells' on social media for shares etc.
I hate the term bottled it. It's such an over used phrase. Arsenal have taken 23 points from 27. I used to hate when it was us last few seasons, you win game after game after game, drop a few points and its never ever the other team doing well or just an off day, its always bottling it. I suppose, from an Arsenal fans stand, its something you just have to accept will be levellled at you because City just do not stop
Whats going to happen to City anyway ? Nothing.

They will maybe get a points deduction.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:29:50 am
Whats going to happen to City anyway ? Nothing.

They will maybe get a points deduction.
Their titles need to be stripped. I don't care if they don't award them to the 2nd placed team.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:37:43 am
Theur titles need to be stripped. I don't care if they don't award them to the 2nd placed team.

Yep, agree with this.
They're currently on for 90 points (could even better that) which would be the most points in the league in all but 8 seasons of the premier league. If they come second it'll be only Liverpool (I think) who've come second and got more points.

"Bottling" is absolute bollocks. They've had a great season and pre-financial doping they'd have probably already won it. For context, Manchester United, the scourge of the premier league for 20 years, got 90 points once and 91 points once.
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:41:38 am
They're currently on for 90 points (could even better that) which would be the most points in the league in all but 8 seasons of the premier league. If they come second it'll be only Liverpool (I think) who've come second and got more points.

"Bottling" is absolute bollocks. They've had a great season and pre-financial doping they'd have probably already won it. For context, Manchester United, the scourge of the premier league for 20 years, got 90 points once and 91 points once.

Let's see what happens. They do seem in the process of throwing away what was once a substantial lead. Last season was certainly a case of 'bottling it' for Arsenal so something is not quite right at the club. And losing two goal leads in two consecutive matches when you're heading the league table is definitely unusual behaviour.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:14:10 am
No, as has been pointed out, that was just your perception at the time. As a fan, you more notice the negative things rival fans say, and they type of people tend to be the loudest as well.

Someone posted an article a few weeks back, that actually showed the majority of the country wanted Liverpool to win the league over Man City. You don't really notice any support though, as proper football fans don't tend to be those that constantly spout off regular on Twitter and the like, and even if they do they are drowned out by the noisy negative ones. They want to shock and be confrontational as that's what 'sells' on social media for shares etc.


Very fair point

Maybe we could all learn from that

But still, those that did shout leaves a horrible scar on people. It would take the Lord himself to turn the other cheek from what was seen
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:45:22 am
Let's see what happens. They do seem in the process of throwing away what was once a substantial lead. Last season was certainly a case of 'bottling it' for Arsenal so something is not quite right at the club. And losing two goal leads in two consecutive matches when you're heading the league table is definitely unusual behaviour.
They were coasting in both games as well. I hate that word but they bottled it.
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:25:44 am
I hate the term bottled it. It's such an over used phrase. Arsenal have taken 23 points from 27. I used to hate when it was us last few seasons, you win game after game after game, drop a few points and its never ever the other team doing well or just an off day, its always bottling it. I suppose, from an Arsenal fans stand, its something you just have to accept will be levellled at you because City just do not stop
The way it was levelled at us was extremely lazy and devoid of context. Same now it's being said about Arsenal too.

It actually shows just how much sportswashing has been absorbed into everyday reality now. Rather than their relentless cheating being seen as the anomaly in the league, the legitimate runners in the competition are berated for being naturally and normally imperfect. It's the exact same as saying nothing about Lance Armstrong, whilst berating the guy doing it clean in second place and saying he ultimately 'bottled it'. It's utterly absurd.

The fact that Abu Dhabi are human beings too means they can never be absolutely perfect themselves, but because they have every conceivable advantage handed to them, nine times out of ten they'll be nearer to it than the rest and come out on top.

Liverpool never bottled it at all. Unless Arsenal completely implode from here on in they won't have bottled it either. To be honest, I think it's grossly insulting to be going toe-to-toe with the team equivalent of Lance Armstrong then be told you "bottled it" because you ultimately got pipped to the post by the steroid-addled freak that the sport itself invited to run. That narrative wilfully ignores all context, and also ignored the herd of elephants stood in the room.

