I get rivalry mate, it's what football is all about. No matter how your team is doing everyone always loves seeing other teams and fans suffer a bit. Everyone loves a good bottling narrative, you see it every time a team don't win a game, they bottled it etc. Honestly, I get it.What i don't get is expecting City winning will be used as some way of incentivising the authorities to properly deal with them. In fact, as City grow and be more successful and more powerful, it might make it harder for authorities to deal with them properly. And after that, what handicaps can they put in place to help stop them after the horse has already bolted?The squad is already brilliant so they don't need to spend multiple hundreds of millions each year ala Chelsea, they can just cherry pick the best talent each year, like Haaland and perhaps Bellingham. On top of that, they now generate good sales to the Net Spend is reasonable. The wage bill isn't ridiculously expensive compared to everyone else, if they are now declaring it all of course.So what can they do? Can't see a spending cap, or a salary cap, or anything like that hurt them going forward now. They are more compliant with FFP than they ever were because of the reasons I've already listed. Honestly, the best way to hamstring them going forward for me in the short term is Pep leaving.