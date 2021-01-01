« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5231877 times)

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68200 on: Yesterday at 10:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:34:26 pm
Its pretty draining.

I will still stand by my point that our title win after the disappointment of year before is the greatest ever.

Oh for sure. To beat the spirit-crushing cheatbots, you need to be pretty much perfect, and we were until we had it won, that season. But it came at a cost, didn't it? That team should have won the CL again, but was shattered. And then we had to go through it all again last season but without the rewards.

I would love for their wins to be expunged from the records. No chance of that, though. Guess I'd settle for their relegation to the Mancunian Ethical Accountancy League Division 3, if pushed.
Offline rushyman

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68201 on: Yesterday at 11:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:52:43 pm
Alternatively, an Arsenal win probably puts them 10 points clear of the despicable Manc c*nts ..........despite the shithousery last weekend at Anfield, i'll be keeping me fingers crossed for that...

And me, but my point is if they'd beat us at Anfield and won v that crap today I think it was done

Now all of a sudden they're on the brink in 7 days v those creatures
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68202 on: Yesterday at 11:26:00 pm »
Unfortunately, Arsenal have bottled it. Dropping 4 points after a couple of 2-0 early leads shows that they don't have what it takes to beat the cheaters to the title. Man City will crush them now ...
Offline S

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68203 on: Today at 12:00:43 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:26:00 pm
Unfortunately, Arsenal have bottled it. Dropping 4 points after a couple of 2-0 early leads shows that they don't have what it takes to beat the cheaters to the title. Man City will crush them now ...
They really havent. Thats such an overused phrase. They drew at Anfield, which is a decent point in any season even if they were leading by two.

Then they drew today when they should have won, but thats one game. Teams drawing games in title run-ins is normal, its this new expectation that you should win every single game from March onwards that isnt normal. City have artificially changed the standards of this league to the point where if you dont win every game youve apparently bottled it.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68204 on: Today at 12:04:34 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 12:00:43 am
They really havent. Thats such an overused phrase. They drew at Anfield, which is a decent point in any season even if they were leading by two.

Then they drew today when they should have won, but thats one game. Teams drawing games in title run-ins is normal, its this new expectation that you should win every single game from March onwards that isnt normal. City have artificially changed the standards of this league to the point where if you dont win every game youve apparently bottled it.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, they ARE competing against Man City. In normal times, drawing a game or two would not be a disaster. However, we know very well what it means dropping 4 points in April when competing against Man City for the title, and going to their Emptihad on top of that. Arsenal are done ...
Offline S

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68205 on: Today at 12:10:47 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:04:34 am
Unfortunately for Arsenal, they ARE competing against Man City. In normal times, drawing a game or two would not be a disaster. However, we know very well what it means dropping 4 points in April when competing against Man City for the title, and going to their Emptihad on top of that. Arsenal are done ...
Im saying they havent bottled anything though. If they lose against Southampton then we can probably attach that label to them. Right now they resemble a normal, title-chasing team.

Its almost insulting to call them bottlers when the team that will beat them to the title are cheats. At the minute Arsenals only weakness could be not being able to match the absurd standards that City have created, via cheating.
Online Avens

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68206 on: Today at 12:29:24 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 12:10:47 am
Im saying they havent bottled anything though. If they lose against Southampton then we can probably attach that label to them. Right now they resemble a normal, title-chasing team.

Its almost insulting to call them bottlers when the team that will beat them to the title are cheats. At the minute Arsenals only weakness could be not being able to match the absurd standards that City have created, via cheating.

Can't stand the "bottled it" phrase. The amount of times that I heard it thrown our way after we got 97 points, only lost one game, but didn't win the league. I suppose it's supposed to just be "banter" but it seemed to permeate into footballing consciousness.

I'd say Arsenal and Spurs bottled it when Leicester won the league  not that they were ever in command but they should have been. That's bottling it. Leading the table for the majority of the season because you've over-performed, before reverting back to being a very good side (rather than imitating an elite side) is just natural. It'll be interesting to see if they've got enough in the tank and the bank to stay ahead of City. I hope they do but worry City are moving into their efficiency stage of the season.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68207 on: Today at 12:35:42 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 12:00:43 am
They really havent. Thats such an overused phrase. They drew at Anfield, which is a decent point in any season even if they were leading by two.

Then they drew today when they should have won, but thats one game. Teams drawing games in title run-ins is normal, its this new expectation that you should win every single game from March onwards that isnt normal. City have artificially changed the standards of this league to the point where if you dont win every game youve apparently bottled it.

Indeed. Normally 85-90 points wins you the league, in any normal league. City have raised the bar to 95-100 points which is fucking absurd.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68208 on: Today at 12:38:03 am »
Whilst I would love to see Cithe win nothing this year with Haaland, I forsee it will be Arsenal who get nothing from their head to head race with those cheating bastards, we know exactly how they feel at this moment in time. They have to beat City now really, that is a real cup final.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68209 on: Today at 01:09:18 am »
Its not bottling it, its competing against a team with a decade of sports washing and financial cheating behind it. Without the 100 charges of cheating city will be in a lower league and wed be comfortably top. Draw yesterday would be inching us closer to the title in a one horse race.
With this city, trying to operate like a normal football club and competing with them is already overachieving.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #68210 on: Today at 01:40:46 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:09:18 am
Its not bottling it, its competing against a team with a decade of sports washing and financial cheating behind it. Without the 100 charges of cheating city will be in a lower league and wed be comfortably top. Draw yesterday would be inching us closer to the title in a one horse race.
With this city, trying to operate like a normal football club and competing with them is already overachieving.

Well if City had been dealt with, we probably would have 3 more league titles, and quite possibly another CL or 2 due to not having to break ourselves just to get anywhere near the league title. And as a result, even the miseries at FSG might have spent another £2.36 (VAT deductible) on new players and kept us at the top instead of us being a worn-out wreck.

I hope Arsenal do it. Every time City win the league, it's another year without a league champion. A wasted year. But they will almost certainly win all their other games... their run-in is easy. You absolutely cannot lose a point from here, except by drawing at their place.
