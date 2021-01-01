Im saying they havent bottled anything though. If they lose against Southampton then we can probably attach that label to them. Right now they resemble a normal, title-chasing team.



Its almost insulting to call them bottlers when the team that will beat them to the title are cheats. At the minute Arsenals only weakness could be not being able to match the absurd standards that City have created, via cheating.



Can't stand the "bottled it" phrase. The amount of times that I heard it thrown our way after we got 97 points, only lost one game, but didn't win the league. I suppose it's supposed to just be "banter" but it seemed to permeate into footballing consciousness.I'd say Arsenal and Spurs bottled it when Leicester won the league  not that they were ever in command but they should have been. That's bottling it. Leading the table for the majority of the season because you've over-performed, before reverting back to being a very good side (rather than imitating an elite side) is just natural. It'll be interesting to see if they've got enough in the tank and the bank to stay ahead of City. I hope they do but worry City are moving into their efficiency stage of the season.