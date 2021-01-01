« previous next »
Arsenal

Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
Reply #68200 on: Yesterday at 10:53:41 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:34:26 pm
Its pretty draining.

I will still stand by my point that our title win after the disappointment of year before is the greatest ever.

Oh for sure. To beat the spirit-crushing cheatbots, you need to be pretty much perfect, and we were until we had it won, that season. But it came at a cost, didn't it? That team should have won the CL again, but was shattered. And then we had to go through it all again last season but without the rewards.

I would love for their wins to be expunged from the records. No chance of that, though. Guess I'd settle for their relegation to the Mancunian Ethical Accountancy League Division 3, if pushed.
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,289
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Arsenal
Reply #68201 on: Yesterday at 11:03:19 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:52:43 pm
Alternatively, an Arsenal win probably puts them 10 points clear of the despicable Manc c*nts ..........despite the shithousery last weekend at Anfield, i'll be keeping me fingers crossed for that...

And me, but my point is if they'd beat us at Anfield and won v that crap today I think it was done

Now all of a sudden they're on the brink in 7 days v those creatures
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,225
Re: Arsenal
Reply #68202 on: Yesterday at 11:26:00 pm
Unfortunately, Arsenal have bottled it. Dropping 4 points after a couple of 2-0 early leads shows that they don't have what it takes to beat the cheaters to the title. Man City will crush them now ...
S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,370
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Arsenal
Reply #68203 on: Today at 12:00:43 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:26:00 pm
Unfortunately, Arsenal have bottled it. Dropping 4 points after a couple of 2-0 early leads shows that they don't have what it takes to beat the cheaters to the title. Man City will crush them now ...
They really havent. Thats such an overused phrase. They drew at Anfield, which is a decent point in any season even if they were leading by two.

Then they drew today when they should have won, but thats one game. Teams drawing games in title run-ins is normal, its this new expectation that you should win every single game from March onwards that isnt normal. City have artificially changed the standards of this league to the point where if you dont win every game youve apparently bottled it.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,225
Re: Arsenal
Reply #68204 on: Today at 12:04:34 am
Quote from: S on Today at 12:00:43 am
They really havent. Thats such an overused phrase. They drew at Anfield, which is a decent point in any season even if they were leading by two.

Then they drew today when they should have won, but thats one game. Teams drawing games in title run-ins is normal, its this new expectation that you should win every single game from March onwards that isnt normal. City have artificially changed the standards of this league to the point where if you dont win every game youve apparently bottled it.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, they ARE competing against Man City. In normal times, drawing a game or two would not be a disaster. However, we know very well what it means dropping 4 points in April when competing against Man City for the title, and going to their Emptihad on top of that. Arsenal are done ...
S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,370
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Arsenal
Reply #68205 on: Today at 12:10:47 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:04:34 am
Unfortunately for Arsenal, they ARE competing against Man City. In normal times, drawing a game or two would not be a disaster. However, we know very well what it means dropping 4 points in April when competing against Man City for the title, and going to their Emptihad on top of that. Arsenal are done ...
Im saying they havent bottled anything though. If they lose against Southampton then we can probably attach that label to them. Right now they resemble a normal, title-chasing team.

Its almost insulting to call them bottlers when the team that will beat them to the title are cheats. At the minute Arsenals only weakness could be not being able to match the absurd standards that City have created, via cheating.
