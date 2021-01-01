City will win the league because City are cheating. That's really what it all boils down to.

Arsenal will likely break their own club record points total, just like we did (twice) and still not win it.



That's the whole point of cheating. That it makes it virtually impossible for anyone else to win. And every gushing journo and gobshite pundit who wants to praise City and their 'amazing' manager should be reminded of that simple fact every time they open their mouths to praise them.

