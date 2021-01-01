« previous next »
He's been getting rinsed consistently since he's joined and cos he's having a decent season, he's the best in the league.  ::)

Konate is streets ahead of him and he's less experienced.

This'll be the best it gets for Gabriel, IMO.
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:04:17 pm
Each and every player of ours is going to be better next season and we are going to recruit again in summer. Arteta is aware of the weaknesses and will definitely address them.
This is absolutely not how football works.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:44:09 pm
That penalty call was hilarious to be fair, no tackle by Gabriel and no contact when paqueta dived, and no one even made a big deal of it. Still at 2-1 we had a pen, things are going against us and we are making individual mistakes.

Hilarious rose tinted specs here, it was a penalty for WH all day long. The dodgy penalty was yours - at least Saka felt guilty enough to make a mess of it.

Delighted for you though. Your neck might wind in a bit now.
Sadly Arsenal are being reeled in by a relentless City that are just about impossible to play against.  If Arsenal lose at the Etihad it is over.
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 09:20:00 pm
He's been getting rinsed consistently since he's joined and cos he's having a decent season, he's the best in the league.  ::)

Konate is streets ahead of him and he's less experienced.

This'll be the best it gets for Gabriel, IMO.
Who said Gabriel is the best in the league?  :D

Konate rarely plays. Gabriel has played every minute for us in the league this season.
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:21:00 pm
This is absolutely not how football works.
We've got all young players except two.
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:25:09 pm
We've got all young players except two.
As I said before, players don't automatically progress in a straight line. They drift in an out of form at different times, they get injury problems, they have personal problems, they get their heads turned. If you have a young team then some of them will get better and some of them will get worse.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:19:11 pm
Even Xhaka, Tieney, and Holding?
Tierney is still 25 and entering his peak. However, I don't see him at Arsenal next season.

We will get a right back this summer. Holding wouldn't play if Tomiyasu was fit (White -> CB, Tomiyasu -> RB).

Xhaka has improved every season since Arteta arrived - with this being his best one. Though long term I already acknowledged (in a different thread) that we need an upgrade in his position.
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:23:47 pm
Who said Gabriel is the best in the league?  :D

Konate rarely plays. Gabriel has played every minute for us in the league this season.
Okay, I take that back, I misread that he's on a par with City's CBs.  :)

Konate plays when fit.

You saw the game last week. He was fucking immense.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:35:57 pm
Big blow today , Citys title now. Still we had an incredible season.

You have another chance to win the title. Beat City and it's completely in your hands. Just win the next game then focus on City. Not over by a mile. However I do think injuries (Saliba) have played a part. It was always going to be the x-factor.
I was going to stick a few quid on them a couple of months ago but I just knew they would blow it and hand another Asterix to Abu Dhabi FC
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 09:22:07 pm
Hilarious rose tinted specs here, it was a penalty for WH all day long. The dodgy penalty was yours - at least Saka felt guilty enough to make a mess of it.

Delighted for you though. Your neck might wind in a bit now.

 Id much rather lose a title race than not be in one
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 09:37:36 pm
You have another chance to win the title. Beat City and it's completely in your hands. Just win the next game then focus on City. Not over by a mile. However I do think injuries (Saliba) have played a part. It was always going to be the x-factor.

the next game is at City.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:45:16 pm
the next game is at City.

Southampton at home first
If we win at Man City it would be our greatest win in the league since anfield 89. It would be bigger than winning the league at old Trafford in 02 as we were miles better than them.
One for the history books that would be. Though the prospect of Haaland against Holding is chilling.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:40:47 pm
I was going to stick a few quid on them a couple of months ago but I just knew they would blow it and hand another Asterix to Abu Dhabi FC

They've not blown it, they're just human, same as us every year. But this is the Premier League now, a couple of draws away from home can destroy your title race.

Who needs the romance of a group of kids who play scintillating football winning their club's first league title in 20 years, anyway? We've got Man City's relentless, oil-funded, chokehold of the competition to marvel at...
City will win the league because City are cheating. That's really what it all boils down to.
Arsenal will likely break their own club record points total, just like we did (twice) and still not win it.

That's the whole point of cheating. That it makes it virtually impossible for anyone else to win. And every gushing journo and gobshite pundit who wants to praise City and their 'amazing' manager should be reminded of that simple fact every time they open their mouths to praise them.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:18:51 pm
It's not out of their hands, but some of them have thrown in the towel.

And...

even when it was out of our hands we kept on winning and winning and winning and winning. We're Liverpool. Klopp is Klopp.

We knew from basically January last season we had to win every single game to win the league and we drew two and won the rest. One of the draws was at City and we needed to win that game ultimately as it was out of our hands from then on in.

Arsenal are still in a great position right now whether they see it through or not. I think we would have done last season.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:13:59 pm
We knew from basically January last season we had to win every single game to win the league and we drew two and won the rest. One of the draws was at City and we needed to win that game ultimately as it was out of our hands from then on in.

Arsenal are still in a great position right now whether they see it through or not. I think we would have done last season.

Arsenal just need to beat Saints then hope they dont lose to City.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:44:26 pm
Id much rather lose a title race than not be in one

Fuckin' ell! Stop this cry-arsing! It's in your hands.

Tell me that your home stadium isn't as defeatist as you are. Because your team is going to need proper support.
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 09:54:58 pm
They've not blown it, they're just human, same as us every year. But this is the Premier League now, a couple of draws away from home can destroy your title race.

Who needs the romance of a group of kids who play scintillating football winning their club's first league title in 20 years, anyway? We've got Man City's relentless, oil-funded, chokehold of the competition to marvel at...
They've blown it unfortunately. Throwing 2 two-goals leads away with the title on the line and they still have some difficult games. Next season will be very difficult for them.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:44:26 pm
Id much rather lose a title race than not be in one
Messing up the last two games is a kick to the confidence that you can still do it?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:16:49 pm
Fuckin' ell! Stop this cry-arsing! It's in your hands.

Tell me that your home stadium isn't as defeatist as you are. Because your team is going to need proper support.
It was in City's hands as well even before this game and Arsenal dropped two extra points. I don't see Abu Dhabi losing from here.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:17:49 pm
They've blown it unfortunately. Throwing 2 two-goals leads away with the title on the line and they still have some difficult games. Next season will be very difficult for them.

Beat Saints and its seven clear of City.

I would take that position.
Yes, it's truly thrilling stuff watching a team costing billions crush the life out of the league while the pundits wonder "how do they do it?"


The sole thing to be wondered at is that they haven't yet bored their way to a European Cup despite over a decade of state funded cheating that gave them every advantage.

Football would be so much better without them.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:19:51 pm
Beat Saints and its seven clear of City.

I would take that position.
If City win all their games, they win it (it's not rare to see them go on long runs when it matters). Arsenal will find it tough when they go to Newcastle. Even Chelsea would do anything to dent their charge.
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:28:46 pm
As I said before, players don't automatically progress in a straight line. They drift in an out of form at different times, they get injury problems, they have personal problems, they get their heads turned. If you have a young team then some of them will get better and some of them will get worse.
Well said.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:11:20 pm
He dived before the tackle. Left his leg hanging. Many players do it, normally they get a yellow for simulation.

Similar to when Jesus dived for a penalty against us at the emirates when there was nothing in it and got a pen out of it?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:22:13 pm
If City win all their games, they win it (it's not rare to see them go on long runs when it matters). Arsenal will find it tough when they go to Newcastle. Even Chelsea would do anything to dent their charge.

Seven points clear having played two more still puts huge pressure on City before that match.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:03:38 pm
When city are chasing we had to win every game. Theres no point gained in draws, even in difficult games. Last season you drew at home to spurs in the run in. You have to win games like that to finish above city.  I knew then you wouldnt win it and I know now we wouldnt. I wouldnt call it bottling it, we are not up against a football club but an oil state.

It is very fair to say that the game and demands have changed, and in an artificial way too. And if Arsenal don't go on to win it, I hope at least that the things you've written here start getting more traction amongst your club's large fanbase. Despondency won't get us anywhere. Vocal anger and dissatisfaction with what's been allowed to happen with certain clubs in elite football is the only way it's going to change.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:23:59 pm
Seven points clear having played two more still puts huge pressure on City before that match.
I don't see Arsenal beating them. If City beat them, that'd be yet another positive 3 point swing for them in the grand scheme of things.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:25:38 pm
I don't see Arsenal beating them. If City beat them, that'd be yet another positive 3 point swing for them in the grand scheme of things.

They dont need to beat them.

Get a draw.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:27:58 pm
They dont need to beat them.

Get a draw.
That'd be a fantastic result. City just have a lot more experience than Arsenal in these situations. Even if Arsenal draw, I don't see them winning their remaining games.

The league has become extremely difficult to win because they were allowed to cheat for so long. Drawing a game shouldn't be a disaster.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:32:05 pm
That'd be a fantastic result. City just have a lot more experience than Arsenal in these situations. Even if Arsenal draw, I don't see them winning their remaining games.

The league has become extremely difficult to win because they were allowed to cheat for so long. Drawing a game shouldn't be a disaster.

Its pretty draining.

I will still stand by my point that our title win after the disappointment of year before is the greatest ever.
Cant go onto an opposing teams forum and gloat all season long then expect no stick :lmao

Trolling has its pitfalls
Wow saw it at 0-2 and thought no more of it

Just like that a city win v arsenal at etihad finishes it
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:03:38 pm
When city are chasing we had to win every game. Theres no point gained in draws, even in difficult games. Last season you drew at home to spurs in the run in. You have to win games like that to finish above city.  I knew then you wouldnt win it and I know now we wouldnt. I wouldnt call it bottling it, we are not up against a football club but an oil state.

Welcome
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:34:26 pm
Its pretty draining.

I will still stand by my point that our title win after the disappointment of year before is the greatest ever.
Time will show us how big it was. I have a lot of sympathy for Arsenal but football fans and regulators are complicit.
