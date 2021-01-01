I was going to stick a few quid on them a couple of months ago but I just knew they would blow it and hand another Asterix to Abu Dhabi FC
They've not blown it, they're just human, same as us every year. But this is the Premier League now, a couple of draws away from home can destroy your title race.
Who needs the romance of a group of kids who play scintillating football winning their club's first league title in 20 years, anyway? We've got Man City's relentless, oil-funded, chokehold of the competition to marvel at...