Sad to say but I think some of the Arsenal players might be thinking this after the last two matches. If so it will become a self-fulfilling prophecy.



We know ourselves that once it's out your hands it feels pointless. But it's still in Arsenal's hands. They're in a similar position going to Etihad as we were last season only we had to win, they just need a draw. We got a draw but it wasn't enough. The league was never in our hands after Christmas last season.Arsenal could be 10 points clear in 10 days.