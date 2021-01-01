« previous next »
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Today at 07:33:14 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:32:12 pm
I'm with you North Bank, I hate it when teams dive to try and cheat to win penalties and free kicks.

 ;D
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Today at 07:33:47 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:31:24 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrpraF-2n9U

Go to 4:49 and tell me A) what tackle, B) what trailing leg, and C) are you high?

Watch paqueta off the ground before contact. Hes reaching for it with his back leg. Easy spot.
Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Today at 07:34:15 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:33:47 pm
Watch paqueta off the ground before contact. Hes reaching for it with his back leg. Easy spot.

Whatever you're on mate, you should really share.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Today at 07:34:48 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:32:12 pm
I'm with you North Bank, I hate it when teams dive to try and cheat to win penalties and free kicks.

Thanks mate
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Today at 07:35:46 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:29:56 pm
Sad to say but I think some of the Arsenal players might be thinking this after the last two matches. If so it will become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

We know ourselves that once it's out your hands it feels pointless. But it's still in Arsenal's hands. They're in a similar position going to Etihad as we were last season only we had to win, they just need a draw. We got a draw but it wasn't enough. The league was never in our hands after Christmas last season.

Arsenal could be 10 points clear in 10 days.
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Today at 07:36:34 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:33:47 pm
Watch paqueta off the ground before contact. Hes reaching for it with his back leg. Easy spot.


He's lucky not to have had his ankle done,all because your player went to ground and kept going.

You would think he'd know better seems as he trains with some of the worst cheating diving shits in the league day in day out.
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Today at 07:37:29 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:34:48 pm
Thanks mate


You walked straight into that one.
Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Today at 07:39:07 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:37:29 pm

You walked straight into that one.

It was a dive
The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Today at 07:39:14 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:32:12 pm
I'm with you North Bank, I hate it when teams dive to try and cheat to win penalties and free kicks.
;D
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal
Today at 07:40:52 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:36:34 pm

He's lucky not to have had his ankle done,all because your player went to ground and kept going.

You would think he'd know better seems as he trains with some of the worst cheating diving shits in the league day in day out.

When he saw that he overran the ball , over he went. Not the reason we dropped points though our midfield surrendered control again. Declan rice had a really good audition anyway. Thats one area we can upgrade in the summer.
