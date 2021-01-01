If its s choice between City or Arsenal for the title then it's Arsenal all day for me. While their gamesmanship last Sunday took the piss, i be embarrassed if our lads were that bad, there's no way i want to see those cheats from City winning. God knows how much money has gone under the table there as it must be billions at this stage trying to win the CL.



This is it for me. We have a love-in with nobody in this country. They've all laughed when we've been cheated out of titles by the Abu Dhabi monstrosity. Plenty of Arsenal fans included. Despite that, if it comes down to a preference for said monstrosity 'winning' the title or a genuine football club, it's the genuine football club every time for me.I couldn't watch the game the other day, but I believe Arsenal acted like dickheads and it backfired. Tough, that's a lesson for them to learn themselves. If they fail then it's another fanbase who will know what it's like to be cheated. It all helps roll the backlash ball against Abu Dhabi and other cheats infesting our game.I hope they win it though. They certainly would if not for the cheating machine that's up on over 100 charges. Yes, they apparently resorted to shithouse tactics, but maybe they felt they needed to. Maybe they ultimately lack a little bit of confidence and self belief that they could do it on ability alone.Shithousery or not, for me they are still infinitely more preferable to the grotesque cancerous mutation at the Emptyhad.These are the buggers who made me cry in 1971 and gutted me in 1989. Mrs Spion used to work in the London pub The Herd (Arsenal's hooligans) drank in. She absolutely loathes them. Regardless, there will be no celebration here if the malignancy from the Emptyhad steal the title again this season.Edit for phone cockups and to also say that I can also understand where A Red Abroad is coming from on this. The game has let this happen. If it consumes the game itself then football only has itself to blame and can't say it wasn't warned.