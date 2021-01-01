« previous next »
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:46:44 am
Nah! If Liverpool can't win it, I want Abu Dhabi to buy it for the next 10 years - it's all 'asterisked' anyway. Nobody (with any football sense) actually admires them anyway.

I want Harlaand to break Dixie Dean's record and make the Toffees cry.

Let's have PED equal Ferguson's record.

All those previous achievements gone... bought and paid for by a feudal, despotic regime.

If we're gonna allow the league to be a farce - let's have a proper f*cking farce.

And of course, if the Premier League do find them guilty of even some of those 100 financial/cheating infringements - then any of their 'achievements' will forever be viewed as worthless anyway.

See also: Lance Armstrong, Ben Johnson, Madeline and Margaret de Jesus, Marion Jones, etc.

I realise others here can't bear the thought of City winning anything ever again (I hate them too) - but I want the rest of the league to feel our pain - if that makes me bitter, so be it.

:)

Sorry, but that just makes me sick.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Arsenal
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:46:44 am
Nah! If Liverpool can't win it, I want Abu Dhabi to buy it for the next 10 years - it's all 'asterisked' anyway. Nobody (with any football sense) actually admires them anyway.

Nothing you're saying really conflicts with what I said. I'm saying if Arsenal fans are unhappy with City buying the league it's better to agree with them than to point out that they didn't care when it was happening to us.

Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:40:22 am
It's an interesting point about that Aguero goal, I can't even remember what I wanted that season, I think I just went out that day and forgot all about it!! But I could never support City now; they went over the line with that song they sang, when they were "celebrating" that title.  ::)

I hadn't really paid attention to the title race or City at all up to that point, so I ignored everything up to that day, enjoyed it when I found out, then went back to not caring.

I think I'd probably still enjoy it if it happened today, but I'd be more sympathetic towards united fans instead of gloating.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:40:22 am
It's an interesting point about that Aguero goal, I can't even remember what I wanted that season, I think I just went out that day and forgot all about it!! But I could never support City now; they went over the line with that song they sang, when they were "celebrating" that title.  ::)

For me it was that little c*nt Bernado not clapping during that Guard of honour.

For all his success, medals and pots of money, it was one of the most disgusting and classless things I have ever seen at a footy match.  Yet another incident that went largely ignored by the media and other fans.

I hate him with an absolute passion

Writing this, I now feel I do want to get more onboard with Arsenal this season.  If only to see his ratty little punchable face when/if Arsenal seal the deal.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:49:15 am
Sorry, but that just makes me sick.

Sorry about that - I don't want to make anybody 'feel sick' - but we're allowed to have different views on things.

:)
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:49:34 am
Nothing you're saying really conflicts with what I said. I'm saying if Arsenal fans are unhappy with City buying the league it's better to agree with them than to point out that they didn't care when it was happening to us.


Yeah, fair enough.

Adding some anti-Abu Dhabi allies is probably a better idea. :)

[EDIT] Although seeing some of the sh!te from fans of other clubs blaming Robbo for the linesman thing - I'm not sure we will make many allies.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 11:24:48 am
If its s choice between City or Arsenal for the title then it's Arsenal all day for me. While their gamesmanship last Sunday took the piss, i be embarrassed if our lads were that bad, there's no way i want to see those cheats from City winning. God knows how much money has gone under the table there as it must be billions at this stage trying to win the CL.
This is it for me. We have a love-in with nobody in this country. They've all laughed when we've been cheated out of titles by the Abu Dhabi monstrosity. Plenty of Arsenal fans included. Despite that, if it comes down to a preference for said monstrosity 'winning' the title or a genuine football club, it's the genuine football club every time for me.

I couldn't watch the game the other day, but I believe Arsenal acted like dickheads and it backfired. Tough, that's a lesson for them to learn themselves. If they fail then it's another fanbase who will know what it's like to be cheated. It all helps roll the backlash ball against Abu Dhabi and other cheats infesting our game.

I hope they win it though. They certainly would if not for the cheating machine that's up on over 100 charges. Yes, they apparently resorted to shithouse tactics, but maybe they felt they needed to. Maybe they ultimately lack a little bit of confidence and self belief that they could do it on ability alone.

Shithousery or not, for me they are still infinitely more preferable to the grotesque cancerous mutation at the Emptyhad.

These are the buggers who made me cry in 1971 and gutted me in 1989. Mrs Spion used to work in the London pub The Herd (Arsenal's hooligans) drank in. She absolutely loathes them. Regardless, there will be no celebration here if the malignancy from the Emptyhad steal the title again this season. 


Edit for phone cockups and to also say that I can also understand where A Red Abroad is coming from on this. The game has let this happen. If it consumes the game itself then football only has itself to blame and can't say it wasn't warned.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:09:21 pm
Edit for phone cockups and to also say that I can also understand where A Red Abroad is coming from on this. The game has let this happen. If it consumes the game itself then football only has itself to blame and can't say it wasn't warned.

 :)
Re: Arsenal
Jeff Goulding
@ShanklysBoys1
·
17h
Arteta wears a 97 badge. Their fans observe a silence impeccably. Vidoes of North London pubs observing the silence. In my life, #LFC and #AFC have had genuine rivalry over league titles & trophies. Yet, I can't remember any real issues between us. Maybe that's a model for others.
Re: Arsenal
Whilst I always like City not winning things I cannot help thinking that City pipping Arsenal to another PL title on GD would rally another set of supporters against the washers (really do not want City winning the CL though).


We seem to be lone voices in our views of city outside the majority of fans and (like Spurs with Hillsborough) it would be good to have someone else know how it feels
Re: Arsenal
I totally understand people wanting city to win it, its a bit obtuse, but can definitely see the thinking behind it. Theres no love for man city or any hatred of arsenal. On the contrary, its out of respect and admiration for us, that theyd rather we didnt win it because we would have deserved it.
If man city wins it, A - no one cares B-its tainted because they are cheats   C- some hope that itll shine a light on the mockery they are making of english football (that wont happen, the spin will be that we are lucky to be witnessing "the greatest side ever managed by the greatest manager ever").

I never wanted them to win anything, and that was before we competed with them this season. I think the best way to get rid of their "model" is by repeated failure on the pitch. Unfortunately they look like they could win the treble and at the same time Newcastle get to CL. Could be a horrible season for football.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:00:45 pm
I totally understand people wanting city to win it,

I don't mate, can't get my head around why anyone would think it's a good thing.

Nothing another club does devalues your own club - people need to remember that.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 01:07:29 pm
I don't mate, can't get my head around why anyone would think it's a good thing.

Nothing another club does devalues your own club - people need to remember that.

If I look at the last 7 years, I only remember Liverpool and Leciester winning the league, Man city winning it is the closest thing to null and void, its really pointless. I know the record books and the media will say otherwise, but Arsenal fans will get more stick from Spurs United and Liverpool fans than from City fans, they dont seem to exist anywhere. Its almost like we are competing with a foreign club for the title, completely different in the old days, going head to head with Fergie's United.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:35:45 am
No-one has ever had this lead at this point in the season and not won it...
Is this true? 
Presumably only a valid comment in a 38 game season.
And did any team leading by this much at this point have to play their closest rivals?
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:14:47 pm
Is this true? 
Presumably only a valid comment in a 38 game season.
And did any team leading by this much at this point have to play their closest rivals?

Obviously not true.
Re: Arsenal
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 01:07:29 pm
I don't mate, can't get my head around why anyone would think it's a good thing.

Nothing another club does devalues your own club - people need to remember that.

Although, City cheating someone out of the title that isn't Liverpool on goal difference or whatever other bollix way there is to lose the title to cheats might raise the pressure on City.

I'm hoping City win the title. Raise the fury. Up the pressure to punish the cheats. Let this be the last one they win hopefully. Let them get punished and banished and set some precedent for those other Arab tyrants in the North East.

It's nothing personal against Arsenal, I just want to make sure City get thoroughly punished. Them cheating another team out of a league might just help with that. Tough on Arsenal, but ultimately, do we really care? Nobody spared a thought for us when we got done out of titles in heart breaking fashion. 
Re: Arsenal
Another season were 94+ points wins the title then I'd say fair play Arsenal, you deserve it, but it looks like 86-88 will do it, pre Pep/Klopp levels and it pisses me off.

By season's end Arsenal could win it with 4 or 5 defeats and under 90 pts, we lost once and got 97  :no
Re: Arsenal
I just don't know if this Arsenal team has the mentality to do it. You could see against us, like a flick of a switch, the moment they started to lose their collective heads and panic set in. Man City will batter them at the Etihad and then who knows?
