Re: Arsenal
And dont take what I say too seriously, none of these opinions are my own !

No wonder you fitted right in.  ;)
Re: Arsenal
I haven't checked, but the year Leicester won it, weren't both Arsenal and Spurs in it until the last few games?

I'm probably mistaken, but I sort of remember it being that way.

if spurs are involved then its really still only 2 teams.
Re: Arsenal
if spurs are involved then its really still only 2 teams.

 ;D
Re: Arsenal
What you did in the past has no bearing on us being on course for over 90 points. You cant get a total like that by luck.

And you were talking about being in transition so your post is pointless because you're just moving the goalposts

Didn't realise the sides remaining fixtures were still so different.

Arsenal play City, Newcastle, Chelsea and Brighton while City have Arsenal, Fulham, West Ham and Leeds
Re: Arsenal
And you were talking about being in transition so your post is pointless because you're just moving the goalposts

Didn't realise the sides remaining fixtures were still so different.

Arsenal play City, Newcastle, Chelsea and Brighton while City have Arsenal, Fulham, West Ham and Leeds

No you were talking transition of other teams being the reason for our success, dont get muddled up in your own argument.

City have the easier run in, the momentum, and the experience, at the same time they cant afford a slip up. They dont normally slip up from here as weve seen when theyre in the race with liverpool but we have to hope they drop the ball somewhere.
Be a massive bollock dropped if yous dont win it now, TNB.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:17:00 am
Be a massive bollock dropped if yous dont win it now, TNB.

Yeh you know how that feels
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:39:54 am
Yeh you know how that feels

Hahaha the mask is slipping.

Give yer head a wobble and go on Gooners4life.com instead.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:39:54 am
Yeh you know how that feels

Ooh-er.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:39:54 am
Yeh you know how that feels

 ;D

Your best chance remains City beating Bayern Munich, as he will start to get more neurotic with his team selections then. But you really have to wrestle some of the momentum back, so you need to concentrate on your games and ignore theirs.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:39:54 am
Yeh you know how that feels
Heh, touche!

Indeed, I do believe a significant proportion of the Liverpool fanbase want City to win, just so they can turn to Arsenal fans and go "See, I told you these were right awful c*nts".

Not me, I hate sportwashing, I am Team Arsenal all the way.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:06:19 am
No you were talking transition of other teams being the reason for our success, dont get muddled up in your own argument.

City have the easier run in, the momentum, and the experience, at the same time they cant afford a slip up. They dont normally slip up from here as weve seen when theyre in the race with liverpool but we have to hope they drop the ball somewhere.

You're clearly too wrapped up in your own team as I never mentioned anything about the reason for your success being us being in transition, I just said we are in transition, which we are... as a general statement, nothing to do with you being top or it being the reason you're top.

If we're still underperforming in 2 seasons time and it's 3 seasons straight of it then no one will be saying we're in transition, that's the point. Not everything is a slight on Arsenal or about you and your ability, some of us actually rate you and what you've done this season. It isn't wrong to say you weren't great before this season either and the transition talk wasn't suited to you, it wasn't... it was years of shite :lmao getting beaten and outfought by average side after average side

The second part is just title races in general in the premier league mow, you cant slip up
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:37:42 am
You're clearly too wrapped up in your own team as I never mentioned anything about the reason for your success being us being in transition, I just said we are in transition, which we are... as a general statement, nothing to do with you being top or it being the reason you're top.

If we're still underperforming in 2 seasons time and it's 3 seasons straight of it then no one will be saying we're in transition, that's the point. Not everything is a slight on Arsenal or about you and your ability, some of us actually rate you and what you've done this season. It isn't wrong to say you weren't great before this season either and the transition talk wasn't suited to you, it wasn't... it was years of shite :lmao getting beaten and outfought by average side after average side

The second part is just title races in general in the premier league mow, you cant slip up

Maybe it wasnt you, anyway, yes title races are different now. Gary Neville was saying on Sunday how a point at Anfield is a good result and they drew there when they won the treble.
That year they got 78 points, we are 5 off that with 8 games left, the landscape has changed so much with city that a draw at anfield feels like a defeat.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:44:17 am
Hahaha the mask is slipping.

Give yer head a wobble and go on Gooners4life.com instead.

You tried to troll and it backfired.

Try harder..
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:43:20 am
You tried to troll and it backfired.

Try harder..

Hang on, it wasn't trolling it was actual fact. You lot have been in 1st place for the majority of the season, it would be a massive failure if you didn't go on to win it from here. Not everyone is here to troll like your good, boring self.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:42:05 am
we are 5 off that with 8 games left, the landscape has changed so much with city that a draw at anfield feels like a defeat.
If you'd been two goals down and equalized in the last 5 minutes to earn a draw at a place Arsenal routinely lose, it would feel like a win. Such is the general weirdness of the football fan brain  ;D
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:47:10 am
Hang on, it wasn't trolling it was actual fact. You lot have been in 1st place for the majority of the season, it would be a massive failure if you didn't go on to win it from here. Not everyone is here to troll like your good, boring self.

To be fair, didn't you say Arteta would be out of a job by Christmas?
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:49:35 am
To be fair, didn't you say Arteta would be out of a job by Christmas?

At the start of the season I did yeah, people get things wrong all the time though.

This is the best chance Arteta will ever have to win a Premier League as a manager otherwise he will be gone by Christmas.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:50:56 am
At the start of the season I did yeah, people get things wrong all the time though.

This is the best chance Arteta will ever have to win a Premier League as a manager otherwise he will be gone by Christmas.

Ha, just keep pushing it back to the next Christmas?  I think he'll be fine next year unless they drop massively.

And I don't think you'd see it as a failure if City keep up their form.  It's a huge disappointment, for sure, though.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:47:10 am
Hang on, it wasn't trolling it was actual fact. You lot have been in 1st place for the majority of the season, it would be a massive failure if you didn't go on to win it from here.
It might feel like a failure but you have to judge the season as a whole when the final whistle has gone and every team has played the same number of games. If you'd offered the average Arsenal fan second place at the start of the season they'd probably gladly have accepted it because it's significant progress on what went before.
The result at Anfield was better than Arsenal routinely achieve and arguably the result across the Park was more damagaing because they should have won that against a poor side.
Well given where they were 30 minutes in on Sunday, they were closing in on the title in their heads. Now they're got Haaland looking very close in their rearview mirror with his eyes firmly fixed on Rob Holdings Rooney plugs.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:29:44 am
Indeed, I do believe a significant proportion of the Liverpool fanbase want City to win, just so they can turn to Arsenal fans and go "See, I told you these were right awful c*nts".
Not me, I hate sportwashing, I am Team Arsenal all the way.
I don't know any Liverpool fans who want City to win. Only one team in the title race has been cheating the system for years for the purpose of sportswashing the reputation of a bunch of human rights abusers and it ain't Arsenal. Likewise only one club and set of supporters has been respectful over Hillsborough. It's a complete no-brainer to want Arsenal to win in this fight and I think Arsenal fans well understand the sheer awfulness of the organisation they're up against
As predicated (my me and many others) for the last few years, now finally starting to hear other clubs fans moaning about ADFC.  TalkShite phone-in on way home after the game had Arsenal fans ringing in bemoaning the fact City basically had a second team sat on the bench etc etc.

Zero sympathy to be honest.  It was all highly amusing to the majority of other clubs when LFC were getting pipped to the title year after year.  Now Gooners starting to realize its a very distinct possibility they are going to suffer the same fate.

After Arsenal, next up to suffer will be the likes of Utd, Spurs, Chelsea and probably us again.  Perhaps Newcastle will swap with City but its still the same outcome.

Just to be clear here, I 100% don't want City to in the league and can feel Arsenal's pain.  But if this is what it takes for more clubs to take action against cheats, then so be it.

Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:41:32 am
As predicated (my me and many others) for the last few years, now finally starting to hear other clubs fans moaning about ADFC.  TalkShite phone-in on way home after the game had Arsenal fans ringing in bemoaning the fact City basically had a second team sat on the bench etc etc.

Zero sympathy to be honest.  It was all highly amusing to the majority of other clubs when LFC were getting pipped to the title year after year.  Now Gooners starting to realize its a very distinct possibility they are going to suffer the same fate.

After Arsenal, next up to suffer will be the likes of Utd, Spurs, Chelsea and probably us again.  Perhaps Newcastle will swap with City but its still the same outcome.

Just to be clear here, I 100% don't want City to in the league and can feel Arsenal's pain.  But if this is what it takes for more clubs to take action against cheats, then so be it.

Exactly. It was all fun and games when it was us competing with the cheating bastards, fuck both of them.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:45:14 am
Exactly. It was all fun and games when it was us competing with the cheating bastards, fuck both of them.
But then you are setting your standards by the haters. So you become a hater. Gotta rise above that. Be better. Get on the big red Arsenal bus, a proper team, made up of show ponies and simpering fannies.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:47:10 am
Hang on, it wasn't trolling it was actual fact. You lot have been in 1st place for the majority of the season, it would be a massive failure if you didn't go on to win it from here. Not everyone is here to troll like your good, boring self.

Now youre making excuses for yourself, thats not trying harder.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:50:14 am
But then you are setting your standards by the haters. So you become a hater. Gotta rise above that. Be better. Get on the big red Arsenal bus, a proper team, made up of show ponies and simpering fannies.

Love it !
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:50:14 am
But then you are setting your standards by the haters. So you become a hater. Gotta rise above that. Be better. Get on the big red Arsenal bus, a proper team, made up of show ponies and simpering fannies.

That big red Arsenal bus that is ultimately going to end up finishing second, winning fuck all. I'll pass.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:50:54 am
And you were talking about being in transition so your post is pointless because you're just moving the goalposts

/

Didn't realise the sides remaining fixtures were still so different.

Arsenal play City, Newcastle, Chelsea and Brighton while City have Arsenal, Fulham, West Ham and Leeds

Yeah, its clear to see those 4 games will probably decide our fate. City still have to play the likes of Chelsea & Brighton & Brentford Away as well which could pose different challenges but you can imagine them winning nearly all their games unless their fixture list puts them off a bit.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:45:14 am
Exactly. It was all fun and games when it was us competing with the cheating bastards, fuck both of them.

 :thumbup
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:41:32 am
As predicated (my me and many others) for the last few years, now finally starting to hear other clubs fans moaning about ADFC.  TalkShite phone-in on way home after the game had Arsenal fans ringing in bemoaning the fact City basically had a second team sat on the bench etc etc.

Zero sympathy to be honest.  It was all highly amusing to the majority of other clubs when LFC were getting pipped to the title year after year.  Now Gooners starting to realize its a very distinct possibility they are going to suffer the same fate.

After Arsenal, next up to suffer will be the likes of Utd, Spurs, Chelsea and probably us again.  Perhaps Newcastle will swap with City but its still the same outcome.

Just to be clear here, I 100% don't want City to in the league and can feel Arsenal's pain.  But if this is what it takes for more clubs to take action against cheats, then so be it.

My thoughts exactly.

I remember the hashtags too - #MCFCPleaseSaveFootball  #AnyoneButTheScousers  #NullAndVoid

Let everyone else have a taste of it.
If its s choice between City or Arsenal for the title then it's Arsenal all day for me. While their gamesmanship last Sunday took the piss, i be embarrassed if our lads were that bad, there's no way i want to see those cheats from City winning. God knows how much money has gone under the table there as it must be billions at this stage trying to win the CL.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:01:21 am
That big red Arsenal bus that is ultimately going to end up finishing second, winning fuck all. I'll pass.

Yep, the big red bus full of Arsenal fans who will be laughing at Liverpool (again) in 2024/2025/2026 or whenever we next mount an unsuccessful title challenge against the next prolific bunch of SportsWashers.

Good luck to Arsenal. Hope they hold on.  Don't think I'll be rushing out to buy a Jesus replica shirt though.
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:41:32 am
As predicated (my me and many others) for the last few years, now finally starting to hear other clubs fans moaning about ADFC.  TalkShite phone-in on way home after the game had Arsenal fans ringing in bemoaning the fact City basically had a second team sat on the bench etc etc.

Zero sympathy to be honest.  It was all highly amusing to the majority of other clubs when LFC were getting pipped to the title year after year.  Now Gooners starting to realize its a very distinct possibility they are going to suffer the same fate.

After Arsenal, next up to suffer will be the likes of Utd, Spurs, Chelsea and probably us again.  Perhaps Newcastle will swap with City but its still the same outcome.

Just to be clear here, I 100% don't want City to in the league and can feel Arsenal's pain.  But if this is what it takes for more clubs to take action against cheats, then so be it.



When other clubs do have it happen to them I think it's better to get onside instead of complaining that they didn't see it sooner. A lot of us are probably just as guilty of enjoying the Aguero title winning season at the expense of united.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:39:54 am
Yeh you know how that feels
No-one has ever had this lead at this point in the season and not won it...
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 11:35:45 am
No-one has ever had this lead at this point in the season and not won it...

 ;)
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:34:13 am
When other clubs do have it happen to them I think it's better to get onside instead of complaining that they didn't see it sooner. A lot of us are probably just as guilty of enjoying the Aguero title winning season at the expense of united.

Fair point mate

I remember we were playing Swansea away.  We go beat and were miserably piling on the buses outside the ground that took us back to the train station

News filtered through about the Aguero goal and it soon became party central on that bus.

With hindsight, I defo wouldn't have celebrated so hard. :(
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:34:13 am
When other clubs do have it happen to them I think it's better to get onside instead of complaining that they didn't see it sooner. A lot of us are probably just as guilty of enjoying the Aguero title winning season at the expense of united.

It's an interesting point about that Aguero goal, I can't even remember what I wanted that season, I think I just went out that day and forgot all about it!! But I could never support City now; they went over the line with that song they sang, when they were "celebrating" that title.  ::)
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:34:13 am
When other clubs do have it happen to them I think it's better to get onside instead of complaining that they didn't see it sooner. A lot of us are probably just as guilty of enjoying the Aguero title winning season at the expense of united.

Nah! If Liverpool can't win it, I want Abu Dhabi to buy it for the next 10 years - it's all 'asterisked' anyway. Nobody (with any football sense) actually admires them anyway.

I want Harlaand to break Dixie Dean's record and make the Toffees cry.

Let's have PED equal Ferguson's record.

All those previous achievements gone... bought and paid for by a feudal, despotic regime.

If we're gonna allow the league to be a farce - let's have a proper f*cking farce.

And of course, if the Premier League do find them guilty of even some of those 100 financial/cheating infringements - then any of their 'achievements' will forever be viewed as worthless anyway.

See also: Lance Armstrong, Ben Johnson, Madeline and Margaret de Jesus, Marion Jones, etc.

I realise others here can't bear the thought of City winning anything ever again (I hate them too) - but I want the rest of the league to feel our pain - if that makes me bitter, so be it.

:)
