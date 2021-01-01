« previous next »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67840 on: Today at 02:44:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:47:32 pm
You can't go in with that mentality mate. Trust me. Every game is a must-win.

With the pressure you'll be under, you can't just tick other games off. Even a Chelsea will want to spoil the party to make up for their disastrous season. If you beat City then they might give up and prioritize other competitions.

Im only saying what would be acceptable to me mate, and allow us to keep the run in in our hands. I'm not actually playing the games so what would be acceptable to me is neither here nor there.

The players are different, and of course before every game should want the 3 points. Sometimes as we seen yesterday that doesn't work out that way, but it's important like yesterdays game if you don't manage that you don't let that affect you negatively mentally, and concentrate on the next game.

That's important context when people ask should Arsenal in general be disappointed in just a point yesterday. Maybe it's more important to look at it as a point gained mentally so you don't carry a hangover into the next game.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67841 on: Today at 02:52:55 pm »
Still along way to go.

They really need something at City though.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67842 on: Today at 03:01:30 pm »
I think Arsenal will drop more points than Man City in the run in.

The four game sequence: Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Brighton will be tough for them to get maximum points, and thats where a gap will open up and City will win it.

Man City will put down a marker and I expect them to beat Arsenal.
Chelsea are crap this season, but they will rouse themselves as party spoilers.
Newcastle dont concede many, and will give it a go.
Brighton will probably lose to Arsenal, as they play football and that will be their undoing!

Anyway, its touch and go, but in that four game sequence I expect a gap to open up in Man Citys favour, and that will be it.

They are, of course, cheats, with 100+ charges over them. We are all hoping that the custodians of the game are fit for purpose, and will hold them to account.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67843 on: Today at 03:15:33 pm »
I think the six pointer makes city favourites . If arsenal didn't have to face them, I think their lead would be enough.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67844 on: Today at 05:52:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:08:30 am
I see no reason for them not to be better next season, they'll obviously have more experience, and they don't have an age profile that looks like it will significantly impact them.
What will hurt them I suspect is other teams getting their shit together.


Yeah I think they've benefitted from a perfect storm. Very few injuries, lots of luck and most of the sides likely to compete for the title either being a mess or in transition. I'm not sure they'll get a better chance
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67845 on: Today at 05:56:36 pm »
Yesterday was their 2019 0-0 away to Everton. They still could go on and win it, but rarely (never?) do City lose once its in their control.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67846 on: Today at 06:27:59 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:52:10 pm
Yeah I think they've benefitted from a perfect storm. Very few injuries, lots of luck and most of the sides likely to compete for the title either being a mess or in transition. I'm not sure they'll get a better chance

Its always the case that only two teams are at it every season, sometimes just one. The rest are always in transition  we finished 8th 8th 5th, no one said the teams getting over 90 points were lucky because we were in transition.
I guarantee next season itll be two teams going for the title and most others in transition.

Has there ever been a season where 3 teams could win the title coming down to the last 4/5 games? I dont remember it.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67847 on: Today at 06:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:56:36 pm
Yesterday was their 2019 0-0 away to Everton. They still could go on and win it, but rarely (never?) do City lose once its in their control.

Yeh we needed to stay infront. The only difference is that its also still in our hands , but we have to avoid a defeat  at city. If we do then we really deserve it, because they didnt break 100 laws to create a team that loses title deciders at home.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67848 on: Today at 06:48:36 pm »
Liverpool had a higher XG yesterday than the 7-0

That is all
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67849 on: Today at 06:53:52 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 06:48:36 pm
Liverpool had a higher XG yesterday than the 7-0

That is all


I don't think that is something you should be drawing attention to. ;D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67850 on: Today at 07:13:15 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 06:48:36 pm
Liverpool had a higher XG yesterday than the 7-0

That is all

It's amazing the difference you have in the result when you have someone that's actually trying to stop them scoring!  ;D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67851 on: Today at 07:18:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:53:52 pm

I don't think that is something you should be drawing attention to. ;D
I don't really know why I am. It just pissed me off. Arsenal should've been 3-0 up at half time if Xhaka wasn't an idiot and then they should've lost 5-2 in the second half.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67852 on: Today at 08:05:20 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:18:20 pm
I don't really know why I am. It just pissed me off. Arsenal should've been 3-0 up at half time if Xhaka wasn't an idiot and then they should've lost 5-2 in the second half.

Thanks for reminding me of that day again Tony. I am sure I have another 7 Up somewhere in the house.  :D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67853 on: Today at 09:22:23 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:18:20 pm
I don't really know why I am.


Me neither  :lmao
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67854 on: Today at 09:29:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:27:59 pm
Its always the case that only two teams are at it every season, sometimes just one. The rest are always in transition  we finished 8th 8th 5th, no one said the teams getting over 90 points were lucky because we were in transition.
I guarantee next season itll be two teams going for the title and most others in transition.

Has there ever been a season where 3 teams could win the title coming down to the last 4/5 games? I dont remember it.

13/14 was last one I can remember
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67855 on: Today at 09:40:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:27:59 pm
Its always the case that only two teams are at it every season, sometimes just one. The rest are always in transition  we finished 8th 8th 5th, no one said the teams getting over 90 points were lucky because we were in transition.
I guarantee next season itll be two teams going for the title and most others in transition.

Has there ever been a season where 3 teams could win the title coming down to the last 4/5 games? I dont remember it.

It is quite strange when you spell it out like that. Why is it always just the 2 teams if there is a proper challenge?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67856 on: Today at 09:42:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:29:44 pm
13/14 was last one I can remember

I haven't checked, but the year Leicester won it, weren't both Arsenal and Spurs in it until the last few games?

I'm probably mistaken, but I sort of remember it being that way.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67857 on: Today at 09:44:07 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:42:43 pm
I haven't checked, but the year Leicester won it, weren't both Arsenal and Spurs in it until the last few games?

I'm probably mistaken, but I sort of remember it being that way.

Was that when Spurs finished third in a two horse race ?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67858 on: Today at 09:44:07 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:42:43 pm
I haven't checked, but the year Leicester won it, weren't both Arsenal and Spurs in it until the last few games?

I'm probably mistaken, but I sort of remember it being that way.

Spurs? Bloody hell, I'd forgotten about them ever being in a Premiership title race?  ;D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67859 on: Today at 09:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:44:07 pm
Was that when Spurs finished third in a two horse race ?

That's the year, Nick.  :D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67860 on: Today at 09:45:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:44:07 pm
Spurs? Bloody hell, I'd forgotten about them ever being in a Premiership title race?  ;D

 ;D

They finished third in a two-horse race, as I remember.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67861 on: Today at 09:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:44:07 pm
Was that when Spurs finished third in a two horse race ?

Beat me to it. :)
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67862 on: Today at 09:49:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:27:59 pm
Its always the case that only two teams are at it every season, sometimes just one. The rest are always in transition  we finished 8th 8th 5th, no one said the teams getting over 90 points were lucky because we were in transition.
I guarantee next season itll be two teams going for the title and most others in transition.

Has there ever been a season where 3 teams could win the title coming down to the last 4/5 games? I dont remember it.

Probably because you weren't even close to challenging. We're in transition after having challenged and won the title in the last few years, the same was said about City... after having challenged and winning the title. It's been said about Chelsea around the time of... you guessed it, having challenged and won the title. Funnily enough no one (with a brain in their head) is saying that about Chelsea now, nor have they been about numerous other teams, generally the ones not challenging. You weren't there, so no one was saying you were in transition, transitions also aren't 3-4 season generally so why would people be saying it when you've had 3 seasons of poor league positions? It's not some anti-arsenal thing, you just weren't in the conversation
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67863 on: Today at 09:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:29:44 pm
13/14 was last one I can remember

Who was the third team that had a chance ,  Chelsea ?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67864 on: Today at 09:52:14 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:42:43 pm
I haven't checked, but the year Leicester won it, weren't both Arsenal and Spurs in it until the last few games?

I'm probably mistaken, but I sort of remember it being that way.

Nah, Arsenal were at least 10 pts adrift in March and never got closer, Spurs sort of challenged but managed to end up 3rd, as Nick says, 13/14 was the last, 4 pts covered the top 3 at the end.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67865 on: Today at 09:54:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:52:14 pm
Nah, Arsenal were at least 10 pts adrift in March and never got closer, Spurs sort of challenged but managed to end up 3rd, as Nick says, 13/14 was the last, 4 pts covered the top 3 at the end.

 :thumbup

Ta!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67866 on: Today at 09:58:41 pm »
This season, I just want the red Mancs to finish out of the top 4 - I don't care who grabs the last spot, if it can't be Liverpool, I'll taken Brighton or even Spurs.

Those Manc c*nts giving it large about being in a title race a few weeks back... it would be hilarious.

:)
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67867 on: Today at 10:01:58 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:49:04 pm
Probably because you weren't even close to challenging. We're in transition after having challenged and won the title in the last few years, the same was said about City... after having challenged and winning the title. It's been said about Chelsea around the time of... you guessed it, having challenged and won the title. Funnily enough no one (with a brain in their head) is saying that about Chelsea now, nor have they been about numerous other teams, generally the ones not challenging. You weren't there, so no one was saying you were in transition, transitions also aren't 3-4 season generally so why would people be saying it when you've had 3 seasons of poor league positions? It's not some anti-arsenal thing, you just weren't in the conversation

What you did in the past has no bearing on us being on course for over 90 points. You cant get a total like that by luck.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67868 on: Today at 10:02:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:52:14 pm
Nah, Arsenal were at least 10 pts adrift in March and never got closer, Spurs sort of challenged but managed to end up 3rd, as Nick says, 13/14 was the last, 4 pts covered the top 3 at the end.

I think on the last day spurs went to an already relegated Newcastle and got beat 5-1 and we pipped them for second.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67869 on: Today at 10:03:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:01:58 pm
What you did in the past has no bearing on us being on course for over 90 points. You cant get a total like that by luck.


But you can get lucky when the rest of the league has been shite,only have to look at the table to see that.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67870 on: Today at 10:06:45 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:03:21 pm

But you can get lucky when the rest of the league has been shite,only have to look at the table to see that.

I could the same for the last 5 years , look at the table , did you get lucky that everyone else was shite.
