I think Arsenal will drop more points than Man City in the run in.



The four game sequence: Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Brighton will be tough for them to get maximum points, and thats where a gap will open up and City will win it.



Man City will put down a marker and I expect them to beat Arsenal.

Chelsea are crap this season, but they will rouse themselves as party spoilers.

Newcastle dont concede many, and will give it a go.

Brighton will probably lose to Arsenal, as they play football and that will be their undoing!



Anyway, its touch and go, but in that four game sequence I expect a gap to open up in Man Citys favour, and that will be it.



They are, of course, cheats, with 100+ charges over them. We are all hoping that the custodians of the game are fit for purpose, and will hold them to account.