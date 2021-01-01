I never understand teams who time waste from the kick-off because those are minutes you might need at the end of the half
Arsenal are a young team and that could be their undoing because most have not been in this position before. What they needed yesterday was a calming presence on the pitch - someone who can put their foot on the ball and just pass it around for a few minutes. You don't need to be throwing yourself to the ground or feigning injury every five minutes to take the sting out of the game. Just keep possession for a while (regardless if it's going anywhere) and inject some calm back into the game. Arsenal were passing the ball around well enough in the first half to have done this but that's when they lost their heads. While much is rightly made of the Xhaka incident, he wasn't the only one losing his cool and had the half time whistle not come when it did, we could have seen more cards picked up. Jesus in particular looked on the point of boiling over and was only a thunderous Konate challenge way from a reaction that could have seen red.
Jurgen often talks about "enjoying the journey" and this is what other fans forget when they celebrate "failures" e.g. our Champions League loss in Kiev. Having said that, I'm sure we all understand the stress you feel watching Arsenal at the moment when that Premier League trophy seems so close (being miles ahead of second place and hearing the likes of Karen Brady and Gary Neville calling to null-and-void your great season was off the scale!). Just as important however is that the team bank the experience and continue the upward trajectory, regardless of the final result this season.
I'd echo the words of others re. the respect shown by the club and the Arsenal fans over Hillsborough and it's a crying shame that we have to congratulate a bunch of supporters for spending 90 minutes getting behind their team rather that aiming sick chants at the home fans.
I do agree, its not how we normally go about things, I guess our record at Anfield and the magnitude of the game for us got to us a bit. If we can stay on the floor for 90 mins against city and get a draw Im all for it, the problem is we are better off sticking to football, breaking up the game affects our flow as much as the opposition and that wasnt smart yesterday.
Im still caught between being nervous that we are going for the title and bewildered that we are going for the title, when sky put up the remaining fixtures thing, i cant get enough of it, after years of midtable its great to be back challenging. We also still havent suffered any direct head to head robbery from city (beyond buying all our players when they first won the oil lottery), so a lot of the things that are happening are new, including things like winning 7 and drawing 1 of 8 league games, and still losing ground to city. Normally that type of run clinches the title.
On the Hillsborough and non chanting part, It is sad that we are being congratulated for acting like normal human beings, hopefully it embarrasses fans of other clubs into showing a bit of respect. Wont hold my breath though, especially with chelsea fans, they pride themselves on being horrible vile c*nts.