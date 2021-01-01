It was a very good football match and I agree that we shouldve concentrated on the football more the time wasting.

<snip>

The last few minutes were manic and we clearly lost our heads , but thats part of the evolution of this very young team.

<snip>

If and when we get there our journey will be far more memorable, and if we were to finish above them, many will try to play it down, but itll have to go down as one of the greatest achievements in premier league history.



I never understand teams who time waste from the kick-off because those are minutes you might need at the end of the halfArsenal are a young team and that could be their undoing because most have not been in this position before. What they needed yesterday was a calming presence on the pitch - someone who can put their foot on the ball and just pass it around for a few minutes. You don't need to be throwing yourself to the ground or feigning injury every five minutes to take the sting out of the game. Just keep possession for a while (regardless if it's going anywhere) and inject some calm back into the game. Arsenal were passing the ball around well enough in the first half to have done this but that's when they lost their heads. While much is rightly made of the Xhaka incident, he wasn't the only one losing his cool and had the half time whistle not come when it did, we could have seen more cards picked up. Jesus in particular looked on the point of boiling over and was only a thunderous Konate challenge way from a reaction that could have seen red.Jurgen often talks about "enjoying the journey" and this is what other fans forget when they celebrate "failures" e.g. our Champions League loss in Kiev. Having said that, I'm sure we all understand the stress you feel watching Arsenal at the moment when that Premier League trophy seems so close (being miles ahead of second place and hearing the likes of Karen Brady and Gary Neville calling to null-and-void your great season was off the scale!). Just as important however is that the team bank the experience and continue the upward trajectory, regardless of the final result this season.I'd echo the words of others re. the respect shown by the club and the Arsenal fans over Hillsborough and it's a crying shame that we have to congratulate a bunch of supporters for spending 90 minutes getting behind their team rather that aiming sick chants at the home fans.