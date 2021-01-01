« previous next »
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67800 on: Today at 09:19:34 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:34:22 am
@TNB as Arteta's #1 fan, what did you think of the subs he made?

He had a nightmare with the subs, not for the first time. Still the youngest manager in the league in his first job and done an incredible job so cant have everything. At times his subs have won us the game. It seems hes better doing subs chasing the game rather than trying to hold on to it.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67801 on: Today at 09:25:07 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:08:30 am
I see no reason for them not to be better next season, they'll obviously have more experience, and they don't have an age profile that looks like it will significantly impact them.
What will hurt them I suspect is other teams getting their shit together.

 Being in CL and other teams possibly getting better. On the other hand we ll make additions in the summer, to a very young team and manager that are learning.
Still doesnt guarantee we ever find ourselves in this position again, which is why we are desperate to get over the line, but the way we play is more sustainable than Liverpool. That heavy metal high octane stuff, even yesterday we couldnt cope with, but it must be physically exhausting to do year after year.
Our only issue is that there is another team who plays the same way we do, but with better players, so will be favourites every season, not to mention their unlimited funds so their cycle doesnt have a shelf life. 
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67802 on: Today at 09:43:46 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:19:34 am
He had a nightmare with the subs, not for the first time. Still the youngest manager in the league in his first job and done an incredible job so cant have everything. At times his subs have won us the game. It seems hes better doing subs chasing the game rather than trying to hold on to it.
Bournemouth manager is younger?
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67803 on: Today at 10:06:53 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:43:02 am
It was a very good football match and I agree that we shouldve concentrated on the football more the time wasting. Credit to Liverpool though they kept going when many teams this season have caved in to our first half performance. We keep a lot of clean sheets away from home (9) but Saliba is integral to that.
Still a great position to be in, 73 points , 8 games left , there is a real possibility both us and city get over 90 points, which shows how brilliant weve been and bodes well for the future.
One of our toughest games left ticked off, but only 5 mins away from getting the 3 points. The last few minutes were manic and we clearly lost our heads , but thats part of the evolution of this very young team. We are not Man City who spend 400m on full backs then buy Haaland for 55m plus a billion in backhanders. There are more guarantees in their team and they wouldve won this game , but theyre a very well oiled machine, with endless supply of oil to keep it going.
If and when we get there our journey will be far more memorable, and if we were to finish above them, many will try to play it down, but itll have to go down as one of the greatest achievements in premier league history.

Offline LuverlyRita

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67804 on: Today at 10:26:14 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:43:02 am
It was a very good football match and I agree that we shouldve concentrated on the football more the time wasting.
<snip>
The last few minutes were manic and we clearly lost our heads , but thats part of the evolution of this very young team.
<snip>
If and when we get there our journey will be far more memorable, and if we were to finish above them, many will try to play it down, but itll have to go down as one of the greatest achievements in premier league history.
I never understand teams who time waste from the kick-off because those are minutes you might need at the end of the half  ::)
Arsenal are a young team and that could be their undoing because most have not been in this position before. What  they needed yesterday was a calming presence on the pitch - someone who can put their foot on the ball and just pass it around for a few minutes. You don't need to be throwing yourself to the ground or feigning injury every five minutes to take the sting out of the game. Just keep possession for a while (regardless if it's going anywhere) and inject some calm back into the game. Arsenal were passing the ball around well enough in the first half to have done this but that's when they lost their heads. While much is rightly made of the Xhaka incident, he wasn't the only one losing his cool and had the half time whistle not come when it did, we could have seen more cards picked up. Jesus in particular looked on the point of boiling over and was only a thunderous Konate challenge way from a reaction that could have seen red.
Jurgen often talks about "enjoying the journey" and this is what other fans forget when they celebrate "failures" e.g. our Champions League loss in Kiev. Having said that, I'm sure we all understand the stress you feel watching Arsenal at the moment when that Premier League trophy seems so close (being miles ahead of second place and hearing the likes of Karen Brady and Gary Neville calling to null-and-void your great season was off the scale!). Just as important however is that the team bank the experience and continue the upward trajectory, regardless of the final result this season.
I'd echo the words of others re. the respect shown by the club and the Arsenal fans over Hillsborough and it's a crying shame that we have to congratulate a bunch of supporters for spending 90 minutes getting behind their team rather that aiming sick chants at the home fans.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67805 on: Today at 10:38:16 am »
Shithoused their way out of 2 points yesterday...... we were punch drunk after their second and completely there for the taking - if they'd gone for it they could've easily had 4 or 5 by half time.....the Newcastle playbook employed from then on was despicable to watch...with that fuckin charade by Gabriel the shitty cherry on the cake....we were sitting right in line with it - it was a bog standard headed clearance - but the conning prick stayed down for nearly 4 mins...surrounded by medical staff..as stiff as a spinal injury patient ..and everyone in the ground - including the Arsenal dugout and all their fans - and probably even the little Manc c*nt Tierney, knew it was all a fuckin act...and that act typified their approach to the game

....I still want Arsenal to win the title....but if they lose out by a point or two - i cant help thinking it'll be self inflicted - caused by yesterday's dark arts and shithousery
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67806 on: Today at 10:39:34 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:26:14 am
...it's a crying shame that we have to congratulate a bunch of supporters for spending 90 minutes getting behind their team rather that aiming sick chants at the home fans.

Indeed.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67807 on: Today at 11:13:54 am »
This isn't a dig or in anyway an attempt at diminishing the away fans attitude towards the silence. But it shows how far we've fallen when this is seen as something to comment on.

Certain fans are the reason that we feel the need to point out that a bunch of human beings acted like human beings.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67808 on: Today at 11:18:47 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:08:30 am
I see no reason for them not to be better next season, they'll obviously have more experience, and they don't have an age profile that looks like it will significantly impact them.
What will hurt them I suspect is other teams getting their shit together.
Teams will be more determined to beat them next season.
Online jillc

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67809 on: Today at 11:22:39 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:18:47 am
Teams will be more determined to beat them next season.

That's true but like all teams they will improve with more signings, which team gets its signings right is going to influence how much improvement teams make overall. Everyone has to get it right, as you can bet your bottom dollar City and Newcastle will spend big this summer.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67810 on: Today at 11:32:29 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:26:14 am
I never understand teams who time waste from the kick-off because those are minutes you might need at the end of the half  ::)
Arsenal are a young team and that could be their undoing because most have not been in this position before. What  they needed yesterday was a calming presence on the pitch - someone who can put their foot on the ball and just pass it around for a few minutes. You don't need to be throwing yourself to the ground or feigning injury every five minutes to take the sting out of the game. Just keep possession for a while (regardless if it's going anywhere) and inject some calm back into the game. Arsenal were passing the ball around well enough in the first half to have done this but that's when they lost their heads. While much is rightly made of the Xhaka incident, he wasn't the only one losing his cool and had the half time whistle not come when it did, we could have seen more cards picked up. Jesus in particular looked on the point of boiling over and was only a thunderous Konate challenge way from a reaction that could have seen red.
Jurgen often talks about "enjoying the journey" and this is what other fans forget when they celebrate "failures" e.g. our Champions League loss in Kiev. Having said that, I'm sure we all understand the stress you feel watching Arsenal at the moment when that Premier League trophy seems so close (being miles ahead of second place and hearing the likes of Karen Brady and Gary Neville calling to null-and-void your great season was off the scale!). Just as important however is that the team bank the experience and continue the upward trajectory, regardless of the final result this season.
I'd echo the words of others re. the respect shown by the club and the Arsenal fans over Hillsborough and it's a crying shame that we have to congratulate a bunch of supporters for spending 90 minutes getting behind their team rather that aiming sick chants at the home fans.

I do agree, its not how we normally go about things, I guess our record at Anfield and the magnitude of the game for us got to us a bit. If we can stay on the floor for 90 mins against city and get a draw Im all for it, the problem is we are better off sticking to football, breaking up the game affects our flow as much as the opposition and that wasnt smart yesterday.

Im still caught between being nervous that we are going for the title and bewildered that we are going for the title, when sky put up the remaining fixtures thing, i cant get enough of it, after years of midtable its great to be back challenging. We also still havent suffered any direct head to head robbery from city (beyond buying all our players when they first won the oil lottery), so a lot of the things that are happening are new, including things like winning 7 and drawing 1 of 8 league games, and still losing ground to city. Normally that type of run clinches the title.

On the Hillsborough and non chanting part, It is sad that we are being congratulated for acting like normal human beings, hopefully it embarrasses fans of other clubs into showing a bit of respect. Wont hold my breath though, especially with chelsea fans, they pride themselves on being horrible vile c*nts.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67811 on: Today at 11:34:05 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:22:39 am
That's true but like all teams they will improve with more signings, which team gets its signings right is going to influence how much improvement teams make overall. Everyone has to get it right, as you can bet your bottom dollar City and Newcastle will spend big this summer.
Hopefully, we'll significantly improve as well. City have a limited amounted of time left anyway and Newcastle have to be careful considering their relatively low revenue.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67812 on: Today at 11:38:37 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:38:16 am
..with that fuckin charade by Gabriel the shitty cherry on the cake....we were sitting right in line with it - it was a bog standard headed clearance - but the conning prick stayed down for nearly 4 mins...surrounded by medical staff..as stiff as a spinal injury patient

Didn't watch the game (cos of c*nts like him) but I'm genuinely interested in what the medical staff do and say during those 4 minutes.

Surely as highly trained medics they can spot a fake injury and need the know the truth anyway from the player himself before deciding what action if any to take.

So are they in on the act...trained medics wasting their skills on a cheating shithouse, a grown man pretending to be hurt, laughable, shameful behaviour. I wonder if Gabiel had family members watching, young kids maybe. They must be worried something serious had happened, fuckin despise players like him.

Shameless stain on the the game, their profession and most of all themselves...not like they give a fuck like.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67813 on: Today at 12:13:52 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 11:38:37 am
Didn't watch the game (cos of c*nts like him) but I'm genuinely interested in what the medical staff do and say during those 4 minutes.

Surely as highly trained medics they can spot a fake injury and need the know the truth anyway from the player himself before deciding what action if any to take.

So are they in on the act...trained medics wasting their skills on a cheating shithouse, a grown man pretending to be hurt, laughable, shameful behaviour. I wonder if Gabiel had family members watching, young kids maybe. They must be worried something serious had happened, fuckin despise players like him.

Shameless stain on the the game, their profession and most of all themselves...not like they give a fuck like.

I assume as highly trained medical staff they go through the proper protocols, and don't judge any potential head trauma through their own eyes, as it's not just force dependent.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67814 on: Today at 12:22:55 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:13:52 pm
I assume as highly trained medical staff they go through the proper protocols, and don't judge any potential head trauma through their own eyes, as it's not just force dependent.

A bit like the medic who Mourinho fell out with, cause she refused to partake in the deliberate cheating/timewasting.

I literally watched the last 5 minutes of the game, but from what I've read in here, your team are a bunch of cheating pricks!  It's one of the main reasons why I don't really watch the PL anymore.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67815 on: Today at 12:29:12 pm »
Didnt realise City have a game in hand, could get tough for them now. I do prefer them to win it over City 100%.

Think theyll need to beat City at the etihad. City looking good in recent weeks but lets see.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67816 on: Today at 12:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:22:55 pm
A bit like the medic who Mourinho fell out with, cause she refused to partake in the deliberate cheating/timewasting.

I literally watched the last 5 minutes of the game, but from what I've read in here, your team are a bunch of cheating pricks!  It's one of the main reasons why I don't really watch the PL anymore.

As has been said, it seems like we've tried to use spoiler tactics to try and dampen the crowd and stem the waves of attacks that teams can suffer at Anfield, and it didn't work.
Not trying to say otherwise, you are right it can be infuriating to watch, and most teams do it to a certain level, I appreciate that it certainly seems we crossed the line.

I honestly think it's to do with the PTSD from beatings on the past. I've not seen as employ those tactics to that scale, and I'm hoping that's something we don't need to resort to as the team grows. As has been pointed out, it knocked us out our stride more than anything.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67817 on: Today at 12:50:39 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:29:12 pm
Didnt realise City have a game in hand, could get tough for them now. I do prefer them to win it over City 100%.

Think theyll need to beat City at the etihad. City looking good in recent weeks but lets see.

I said last week, if you offered me then a point at Anfield, Etihad and St James Park I'd take it, and I still stand by that.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67818 on: Today at 12:55:50 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:29:12 pm
Didnt realise City have a game in hand, could get tough for them now. I do prefer them to win it over City 100%.

Think theyll need to beat City at the etihad. City looking good in recent weeks but lets see.
I didn't realise it either until you mentioned it. Sadly, I expect Abu Dhabi to go on and win it now. If they win their game in hand they are three points behind. I'm also pretty sure they'll beat Arsenal at the Emptyhad after also dispatching Leicester in their one premier league game before the Arsenal match.

Arsenal should beat Southampton at home but they also have a London derby at West Ham to negotiate before they play at Abu Dhabi.
Online rushyman

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67819 on: Today at 01:01:31 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:43:02 am
It was a very good football match and I agree that we shouldve concentrated on the football more the time wasting. Credit to Liverpool though they kept going when many teams this season have caved in to our first half performance. We keep a lot of clean sheets away from home (9) but Saliba is integral to that.
Still a great position to be in, 73 points , 8 games left , there is a real possibility both us and city get over 90 points, which shows how brilliant weve been and bodes well for the future.
One of our toughest games left ticked off, but only 5 mins away from getting the 3 points. The last few minutes were manic and we clearly lost our heads , but thats part of the evolution of this very young team. We are not Man City who spend 400m on full backs then buy Haaland for 55m plus a billion in backhanders. There are more guarantees in their team and they wouldve won this game , but theyre a very well oiled machine, with endless supply of oil to keep it going.
If and when we get there our journey will be far more memorable, and if we were to finish above them, many will try to play it down, but itll have to go down as one of the greatest achievements in premier league history.



If we hadn't done it in 2020 😂
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67820 on: Today at 01:04:22 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:49:01 pm
As has been said, it seems like we've tried to use spoiler tactics to try and dampen the crowd and stem the waves of attacks that teams can suffer at Anfield, and it didn't work.
Not trying to say otherwise, you are right it can be infuriating to watch, and most teams do it to a certain level, I appreciate that it certainly seems we crossed the line.

I honestly think it's to do with the PTSD from beatings on the past. I've not seen as employ those tactics to that scale, and I'm hoping that's something we don't need to resort to as the team grows. As has been pointed out, it knocked us out our stride more than anything.
Spoiling tactics can be really effective if used wisely, but it's a fine line between wise use and riling the opposition and their crowd though. Subtle use calms things. It frustrates and demoralises. It takes the pace and sting out of a game. Overuse, or basically taking the piss has the opposite effect. It riles the opposition and their fans, especially if they are at home. It raises the blood pressure of the opposition and then becomes counter productive.

Online rushyman

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67821 on: Today at 01:04:23 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:50:39 pm
I said last week, if you offered me then a point at Anfield, Etihad and St James Park I'd take it, and I still stand by that.

Defo applies at etihad as it would be back out of their hands

But Not 0-2 up anywhere even if it was at ours, if your going for title. Maybe if you're going for top 4

There just isn't room for that v these roided up cheats

Now you must not lose at city.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67822 on: Today at 01:12:06 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:01:31 pm
If we hadn't done it in 2020 😂

With second highest points tally 99😁
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67823 on: Today at 01:12:23 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:01:31 pm
If we hadn't done it in 2020 😂

That too, one of the greatest achievements in pl history.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67824 on: Today at 01:13:01 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:50:39 pm
I said last week, if you offered me then a point at Anfield, Etihad and St James Park I'd take it, and I still stand by that.
Drawing isn't good enough when you're competing with City
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67825 on: Today at 01:13:41 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:29:12 pm
Didnt realise City have a game in hand, could get tough for them now. I do prefer them to win it over City 100%.

Think theyll need to beat City at the etihad. City looking good in recent weeks but lets see.

The title is in City's hands now.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67826 on: Today at 01:15:31 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:04:23 pm
Defo applies at etihad as it would be back out of their hands

But Not 0-2 up anywhere even if it was at ours, if your going for title. Maybe if you're going for top 4

There just isn't room for that v these roided up cheats

Now you must not lose at city.

I dont see city dropping points in any other games. We have 8 games left and need to win 7 and draw 1 to win the league.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67827 on: Today at 01:19:34 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:15:31 pm
I dont see city dropping points in any other games. We have 8 games left and need to win 7 and draw 1 to win the league.

As long as the draw is against Abu Dhabi.
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67828 on: Today at 01:20:32 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:19:34 pm
As long as the draw is against Abu Dhabi.

It doesnt matter who the draw is against if we win the other 7  :)
Offline Lusty

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67829 on: Today at 01:21:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:08:30 am
I see no reason for them not to be better next season, they'll obviously have more experience, and they don't have an age profile that looks like it will significantly impact them.
What will hurt them I suspect is other teams getting their shit together.

Could have said the same about us in 2014. Football just doesn't work like that.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67830 on: Today at 01:26:06 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:20:32 pm
It doesnt matter who the draw is against if we win the other 7  :)

Ah yeah!

D'oh!  :butt

 ;D
Offline JJ Red

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67831 on: Today at 01:29:20 pm »
Fair play to the Arsenal fans yesterday. Hopefully now they will go on and win it. Maybe that save from Kounate will be the point save that wins it for them.

Always wanted Arsenal to win it...classic big club who have done things the right way (organically) without outspending everyone...and City are beyond detestable. I must say though, for my own sanity, it isn't a bad thing if Arsenal have to work hard to win it rather than having it handed to them by a misfiring City team. The battles against those cheats over the last 4-5 years have left scars :)
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67832 on: Today at 01:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:21:50 pm
Could have said the same about us in 2014. Football just doesn't work like that.

Did Suarez leave you in summer after 2014 ? Or was it Sterling?

I dont remember if the front 3 that were awesome that season for you were still there next season.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67833 on: Today at 01:31:49 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:13:01 pm
Drawing isn't good enough when you're competing with City

It is if we draw with them at their place, would mean the title is in our hands then, and could afford a slip up (draw) in another game ie St James Park.

However, I appreciate getting a draw at The Etihad for our current team is a tall order. We've got just as much PTSD from there as we have at Anfield.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67834 on: Today at 01:34:00 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 01:29:20 pm
Fair play to the Arsenal fans yesterday. Hopefully now they will go on and win it. Maybe that save from Kounate will be the point save that wins it for them.

Always wanted Arsenal to win it...classic big club who have done things the right way (organically) without outspending everyone...and City are beyond detestable. I must say though, for my own sanity, it isn't a bad thing if Arsenal have to work hard to win it rather than having it handed to them by a misfiring City team. The battles against those cheats over the last 4-5 years have left scars :)

It was refreshing to have a set of away fans who sing about their own team.

No tragedy mocking, no songs about poverty. Also impeccable in the period of silence as well.
Offline JJ Red

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67835 on: Today at 01:36:55 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:34:00 pm
It was refreshing to have a set of away fans who sing about their own team.

No tragedy mocking, no songs about poverty. Also impeccable in the period of silence as well.

Their fans, bench, and 10 players were impeccable; its only a shame for them that Xhaka didn't get the memo :)
Online rob1966

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67836 on: Today at 01:46:55 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:31:21 pm
Did Suarez leave you in summer after 2014 ? Or was it Sterling?

I dont remember if the front 3 that were awesome that season for you were still there next season.

Suarez went that summer, we signed Rickie Lambert and Balotelli, Sterling the year after IIRC.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67837 on: Today at 01:47:32 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 01:31:49 pm
It is if we draw with them at their place, would mean the title is in our hands then, and could afford a slip up (draw) in another game ie St James Park.

However, I appreciate getting a draw at The Etihad for our current team is a tall order. We've got just as much PTSD from there as we have at Anfield.
You can't go in with that mentality mate. Trust me. Every game is a must-win.

With the pressure you'll be under, you can't just tick other games off. Even a Chelsea will want to spoil the party to make up for their disastrous season. If you beat City then they might give up and prioritize other competitions.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67838 on: Today at 02:11:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:47:32 pm
You can't go in with that mentality mate. Trust me. Every game is a must-win.

With the pressure you'll be under, you can't just tick other games off. Even a Chelsea will want to spoil the party to make up for their disastrous season. If you beat City then they might give up and prioritize other competitions.

Yep we did similar in 18/19 really. A point at Old Trafford? Fine. A point at Goodison? Fine. But before you know it, too many of those and you're playing catch up and just giving confidence to Man City who can steamroll anyone anywhere.
Online KillieRed

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67839 on: Today at 02:22:40 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:13:52 pm
I assume as highly trained medical staff they go through the proper protocols, and don't judge any potential head trauma through their own eyes, as it's not just force dependent.

The league should create dedicated independent concussion specialists for each game imho as weve seen in American sports. The nfl has had to react due to obvious long term affects and potential for class action against them. Its in the interest of player safety and it would be a deterrent to cheats.
