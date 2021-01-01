« previous next »
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
Reply #67800 on: Today at 09:19:34 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:34:22 am
@TNB as Arteta's #1 fan, what did you think of the subs he made?

He had a nightmare with the subs, not for the first time. Still the youngest manager in the league in his first job and done an incredible job so cant have everything. At times his subs have won us the game. It seems hes better doing subs chasing the game rather than trying to hold on to it.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
Reply #67801 on: Today at 09:25:07 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:08:30 am
I see no reason for them not to be better next season, they'll obviously have more experience, and they don't have an age profile that looks like it will significantly impact them.
What will hurt them I suspect is other teams getting their shit together.

 Being in CL and other teams possibly getting better. On the other hand we ll make additions in the summer, to a very young team and manager that are learning.
Still doesnt guarantee we ever find ourselves in this position again, which is why we are desperate to get over the line, but the way we play is more sustainable than Liverpool. That heavy metal high octane stuff, even yesterday we couldnt cope with, but it must be physically exhausting to do year after year.
Our only issue is that there is another team who plays the same way we do, but with better players, so will be favourites every season, not to mention their unlimited funds so their cycle doesnt have a shelf life. 
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,204
Re: Arsenal
Reply #67802 on: Today at 09:43:46 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:19:34 am
He had a nightmare with the subs, not for the first time. Still the youngest manager in the league in his first job and done an incredible job so cant have everything. At times his subs have won us the game. It seems hes better doing subs chasing the game rather than trying to hold on to it.
Bournemouth manager is younger?
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,643
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
Reply #67803 on: Today at 10:06:53 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:43:02 am
It was a very good football match and I agree that we shouldve concentrated on the football more the time wasting. Credit to Liverpool though they kept going when many teams this season have caved in to our first half performance. We keep a lot of clean sheets away from home (9) but Saliba is integral to that.
Still a great position to be in, 73 points , 8 games left , there is a real possibility both us and city get over 90 points, which shows how brilliant weve been and bodes well for the future.
One of our toughest games left ticked off, but only 5 mins away from getting the 3 points. The last few minutes were manic and we clearly lost our heads , but thats part of the evolution of this very young team. We are not Man City who spend 400m on full backs then buy Haaland for 55m plus a billion in backhanders. There are more guarantees in their team and they wouldve won this game , but theyre a very well oiled machine, with endless supply of oil to keep it going.
If and when we get there our journey will be far more memorable, and if we were to finish above them, many will try to play it down, but itll have to go down as one of the greatest achievements in premier league history.

LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
Reply #67804 on: Today at 10:26:14 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:43:02 am
It was a very good football match and I agree that we shouldve concentrated on the football more the time wasting.
<snip>
The last few minutes were manic and we clearly lost our heads , but thats part of the evolution of this very young team.
<snip>
If and when we get there our journey will be far more memorable, and if we were to finish above them, many will try to play it down, but itll have to go down as one of the greatest achievements in premier league history.
I never understand teams who time waste from the kick-off because those are minutes you might need at the end of the half  ::)
Arsenal are a young team and that could be their undoing because most have not been in this position before. What  they needed yesterday was a calming presence on the pitch - someone who can put their foot on the ball and just pass it around for a few minutes. You don't need to be throwing yourself to the ground or feigning injury every five minutes to take the sting out of the game. Just keep possession for a while (regardless if it's going anywhere) and inject some calm back into the game. Arsenal were passing the ball around well enough in the first half to have done this but that's when they lost their heads. While much is rightly made of the Xhaka incident, he wasn't the only one losing his cool and had the half time whistle not come when it did, we could have seen more cards picked up. Jesus in particular looked on the point of boiling over and was only a thunderous Konate challenge way from a reaction that could have seen red.
Jurgen often talks about "enjoying the journey" and this is what other fans forget when they celebrate "failures" e.g. our Champions League loss in Kiev. Having said that, I'm sure we all understand the stress you feel watching Arsenal at the moment when that Premier League trophy seems so close (being miles ahead of second place and hearing the likes of Karen Brady and Gary Neville calling to null-and-void your great season was off the scale!). Just as important however is that the team bank the experience and continue the upward trajectory, regardless of the final result this season.
I'd echo the words of others re. the respect shown by the club and the Arsenal fans over Hillsborough and it's a crying shame that we have to congratulate a bunch of supporters for spending 90 minutes getting behind their team rather that aiming sick chants at the home fans.
Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,851
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Arsenal
Reply #67805 on: Today at 10:38:16 am
Shithoused their way out of 2 points yesterday...... we were punch drunk after their second and completely there for the taking - if they'd gone for it they could've easily had 4 or 5 by half time.....the Newcastle playbook employed from then on was despicable to watch...with that fuckin charade by Gabriel the shitty cherry on the cake....we were sitting right in line with it - it was a bog standard headed clearance - but the conning prick stayed down for nearly 4 mins...surrounded by medical staff..as stiff as a spinal injury patient ..and everyone in the ground - including the Arsenal dugout and all their fans - and probably even the little Manc c*nt Tierney, knew it was all a fuckin act...and that act typified their approach to the game

....I still want Arsenal to win the title....but if they lose out by a point or two - i cant help thinking it'll be self inflicted - caused by yesterday's dark arts and shithousery
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,643
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
Reply #67806 on: Today at 10:39:34 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:26:14 am
...it's a crying shame that we have to congratulate a bunch of supporters for spending 90 minutes getting behind their team rather that aiming sick chants at the home fans.

Indeed.
red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,835
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Arsenal
Reply #67807 on: Today at 11:13:54 am
This isn't a dig or in anyway an attempt at diminishing the away fans attitude towards the silence. But it shows how far we've fallen when this is seen as something to comment on.

Certain fans are the reason that we feel the need to point out that a bunch of human beings acted like human beings.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
Reply #67808 on: Today at 11:18:47 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:08:30 am
I see no reason for them not to be better next season, they'll obviously have more experience, and they don't have an age profile that looks like it will significantly impact them.
What will hurt them I suspect is other teams getting their shit together.
Teams will be more determined to beat them next season.
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,330
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal
Reply #67809 on: Today at 11:22:39 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:18:47 am
Teams will be more determined to beat them next season.

That's true but like all teams they will improve with more signings, which team gets its signings right is going to influence how much improvement teams make overall. Everyone has to get it right, as you can bet your bottom dollar City and Newcastle will spend big this summer.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
Reply #67810 on: Today at 11:32:29 am
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:26:14 am
I never understand teams who time waste from the kick-off because those are minutes you might need at the end of the half  ::)
Arsenal are a young team and that could be their undoing because most have not been in this position before. What  they needed yesterday was a calming presence on the pitch - someone who can put their foot on the ball and just pass it around for a few minutes. You don't need to be throwing yourself to the ground or feigning injury every five minutes to take the sting out of the game. Just keep possession for a while (regardless if it's going anywhere) and inject some calm back into the game. Arsenal were passing the ball around well enough in the first half to have done this but that's when they lost their heads. While much is rightly made of the Xhaka incident, he wasn't the only one losing his cool and had the half time whistle not come when it did, we could have seen more cards picked up. Jesus in particular looked on the point of boiling over and was only a thunderous Konate challenge way from a reaction that could have seen red.
Jurgen often talks about "enjoying the journey" and this is what other fans forget when they celebrate "failures" e.g. our Champions League loss in Kiev. Having said that, I'm sure we all understand the stress you feel watching Arsenal at the moment when that Premier League trophy seems so close (being miles ahead of second place and hearing the likes of Karen Brady and Gary Neville calling to null-and-void your great season was off the scale!). Just as important however is that the team bank the experience and continue the upward trajectory, regardless of the final result this season.
I'd echo the words of others re. the respect shown by the club and the Arsenal fans over Hillsborough and it's a crying shame that we have to congratulate a bunch of supporters for spending 90 minutes getting behind their team rather that aiming sick chants at the home fans.

I do agree, its not how we normally go about things, I guess our record at Anfield and the magnitude of the game for us got to us a bit. If we can stay on the floor for 90 mins against city and get a draw Im all for it, the problem is we are better off sticking to football, breaking up the game affects our flow as much as the opposition and that wasnt smart yesterday.

Im still caught between being nervous that we are going for the title and bewildered that we are going for the title, when sky put up the remaining fixtures thing, i cant get enough of it, after years of midtable its great to be back challenging. We also still havent suffered any direct head to head robbery from city (beyond buying all our players when they first won the oil lottery), so a lot of the things that are happening are new, including things like winning 7 and drawing 1 of 8 league games, and still losing ground to city. Normally that type of run clinches the title.

On the Hillsborough and non chanting part, It is sad that we are being congratulated for acting like normal human beings, hopefully it embarrasses fans of other clubs into showing a bit of respect. Wont hold my breath though, especially with chelsea fans, they pride themselves on being horrible vile c*nts.
