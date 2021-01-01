« previous next »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:02:38 pm
Go on to AFTV and they're comparing their front 3 to MSN  ;D
MSN?
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:49:52 pm
Anfield away its never easy and the game is never over. Last season you drew at home to spurs in the run in, it cost you the title and cost us 4th place. But its never bottling it when city are the other team, weve won 7 out of 8 league games and theyve gained ground on us. Its not easy against an oil state with unlimited resources, as you well know.

Sorry, its not a valid comparison with that Spurs game. We made all the play in that game, and they scored out of nothing on a counter attack. And after going down against the run of play we came back to draw. It wasn't a great result, but the circumstances of the game were completely different.

I know Anfield is mostly a bogey ground for you, but Arsenal today were gifted a two goal lead and fucked it by playing like cowards. This should've been one hand on the title, but by sitting there time wasting, feigning injury and trying to hang on, you lost two points and deserved to lose all three. Be surprised if they win it all now. Probably need at least 4 points from City and Newcastle away. That's a tall order.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:22:14 pm
Our bench looked weak too, need midfield reinforcements whatever happens this season
Oi. Join the queue.
Applauded the away at the end of the game, I sit near them and the minutes silence was impeccable. They actually sang songs supporting their own team and no  sign on or its never your fault etc. The game was fast flowing(despite their players efforts), and felt like a proper match.  It would have been great to get 3 points but as we didnt I hope they beat City by one point and we never hear the end of the Salah penalty conspiracies.
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 08:35:10 pm
Everyone does it, mate. Your team too. Get on with it.

Few accept, however.

I sometimes wish this Liverpool did do it a hell of a lot more, thats part of the problem. They do little that compared to your team today.

Today was ridiculous by Arsenal.  Feigning injury and time wasting that much so early, pathetic, but not a surprise of course, well versed in it. 

Quite the choke job today, its a shame Liverpool where are not a confident group at the moment to have got the deserved result 2nd half.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:48:47 pm
No thanks ;D

I thought Saliba was your lots favourite this season?

Had a dip in form after the World Cup. To be honest, I can't pick., They've all been good in the main with the occasional dip. Difficult to pick a standout.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:46:57 pm
Go on to AFTV and they have him as their favourite defender this season.

So that's what Fordy gets upto in his spare time.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:49:52 pm
I sometimes wish this Liverpool did do it a hell of a lot more, thats part of the problem. They do little that compared to your team today.

Today was ridiculous by Arsenal.  Feigning injury and time wasting that much so early, pathetic, but not a surprise of course, well versed in it. 

Quite the choke job today, its a shame Liverpool where are not a confident group at the moment to have got the deserved result 2nd half.

If we want to win games we need to play well both halves and not just one half and a bit at the end. It's our own fault we didn't get three points we had enough chances to get the win.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 06:45:54 pm
They're done.  City will win the league by five or six points.  The players are also fucking gobshite twats, the fans, well they were fantastic during the silence for Hillsborough, can't think of many opposition fans that would of behaved so wells fair play.
Strange comment. There is a minutes silence for Hillsborough at Anfield every year, every set of visiting fans has respected it.
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 10:59:16 pm
Strange comment. There is a minutes silence for Hillsborough at Anfield every year, every set of visiting fans has respected it.


That isn't true Speedy.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:48:33 pm
They don't though. We don't and have never systematically cheated under Klopp, not sure why you keep ignoring that. Your Wenger teams didn't either.

If the assertion was that every team's players go down easily or look for FKs/pens, then that's one thing. Some do it to a greater extent than others, but it's fair to say every team has a bit of it.

However, to pretend that every team time wastes and fakes injuries to the ridiculous level we saw from the "champions elect" today, then that's frankly a load of shite.

We never did that stuff under Klopp, and I've never seen an Arsenal team be as bad for it previously. Not even Real Madrid do it to the extent Arsenal did today. They probably thought they were being clever, but it was genuinely a bit pathetic, and I felt all through the second half that we'd get back into it, simply cos Arsenal's approach was so cowardly.
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:55:09 pm
If we want to win games we need to play well both halves and not just one half and a bit at the end. It's our own fault we didn't get three points we had enough chances to get the win.

yes I know, hence it would have been the deserved result  ;D
Outplayed them 2nd half, just couldnt get it done, but at least it was good to see, they got a gift goal and a very good half hour, but maybe they should concentrate more of the footy than the cheating.

Fuck Arsenal.
At leat thats the last time I have to watch them play till next season.
Thought Arsenal threw away a good chance there. They could have and should have wrapped things up. Fortunately they didn't,even if a point was no use to us. I actually have a soft spot for Arsenal. They're a real club with class, decent fans and similar traditions to ours. They broke my ten-year-old heart in 1971 when Charlie George hit the screamer in the FA Cup Final. I was in that end with my Dad and his mates and half of North London. Cried my eyes out when Frank Mclintock brought the Cup right up to us on the lap of honour. Then they broke our hearts again in 1989. But even still I have nothing but respect for them and their supporters. Hope they win the League and don't bollock up the run-in.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:02:30 pm

That isn't true Speedy.
Which ones have not?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:55:47 pm
It's hard to get behind them when you see all their time-wasting and feigning of injury though.

Their players' behaviour definitely makes it very hard to want them to win. Embarassing from some of them today.

Still better than the alternatives though!

And fair play for the impeccable minute's silence, sad you should be grateful for people being respectful but that's where we are these days.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:11:58 pm
I thought martinelli and Jesus were excellent, but a lot of other players were below par and holding was a bit of a calamity in defence.
Wouldve never taken off Jesus. Especially to go to a weird 5-2-3-0 formation where everyone dropped into the 6 yard box and invited Liverpool to a crossing and shooting practice.
We ll learn though, this one reminded me of United away when Arteta brought lots of forwards on at 1-1 and we ended up losing formation and the game.

I thought more than that were good. Ok Holding was pretty much old Arsenal but everything else was good for 40

The worrying thing for you is City. For example,  there is more chance they make that 1-3 by attacking us as we attack them in todays game from 1-2.

You pretty much hid behind your hands for an hour. You've got to find a way to get over that
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 11:35:03 pm
Which ones have not?

Chelsea, multiple times
I'd like them to see it out but I don't think they will. They've got a tougher run in and it feels like city are hitting their stride now.
Not going to get into the moralising about their player's behaviour during the game, I've celebrated all sorts of shenanigans from our players over the years and if anything I think we're a bit naive under Klopp. I'd happily trade all the fair play awards we've won for another league title.

What gets me though is how counter productive it was. They did an excellent job of taking the sting out of the crowd early on, and then for some reason they decided to put the sting back in. Didn't learn from last season when Anfield was dead until Arteta decided to kick off.

Obviously I hope they go on to win it, and no one I spoke to around the ground today disagreed. But they dropped 2 points today and if that costs them the title they'll only have themselves to blame.
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:48:13 pm
Chelsea, multiple times
An exception that proves the rule and even they kept quiet on the 30th anniversary. We are getting way off-topic, maybe move to the chants thread?
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 11:58:33 pm
An exception that proves the rule and even they kept quiet on the 30th anniversary. We are getting way off-topic, maybe move to the chants thread?

Why ask me I'm only responding to what you asked

And they are consistently the ones never to shut up
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 11:58:33 pm
An exception that proves the rule and even they kept quiet on the 30th anniversary. We are getting way off-topic, maybe move to the chants thread?

And City.
This is the Arsenal thread.
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 01:02:05 am
This is the Arsenal thread.

Well you did ask.
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 10:17:11 pm
Applauded the away at the end of the game, I sit near them and the minutes silence was impeccable. They actually sang songs supporting their own team and no  sign on or its never your fault etc. The game was fast flowing(despite their players efforts), and felt like a proper match.  It would have been great to get 3 points but as we didnt I hope they beat City by one point and we never hear the end of the Salah penalty conspiracies.


Good shout.
Hope they win it, much rather a proper club like Arsenal win it.  Also Ian Wright is a top fella.
I hope they win the title. Their fans deserve it ...
It was a very good football match and I agree that we shouldve concentrated on the football more the time wasting. Credit to Liverpool though they kept going when many teams this season have caved in to our first half performance. We keep a lot of clean sheets away from home (9) but Saliba is integral to that.
Still a great position to be in, 73 points , 8 games left , there is a real possibility both us and city get over 90 points, which shows how brilliant weve been and bodes well for the future.
One of our toughest games left ticked off, but only 5 mins away from getting the 3 points. The last few minutes were manic and we clearly lost our heads , but thats part of the evolution of this very young team. We are not Man City who spend 400m on full backs then buy Haaland for 55m plus a billion in backhanders. There are more guarantees in their team and they wouldve won this game , but theyre a very well oiled machine, with endless supply of oil to keep it going.
If and when we get there our journey will be far more memorable, and if we were to finish above them, many will try to play it down, but itll have to go down as one of the greatest achievements in premier league history.

I think if you're looking for the fishing thread North Bank it would be further down in the list.

Personally it shouldn't really be in the General football and sport board. Fishing isn't a sport.
@TNB as Arteta's #1 fan, what did you think of the subs he made?
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:49:04 am
I think if you're looking for the fishing thread North Bank it would be further down in the list.

Personally it shouldn't really be in the General football and sport board. Fishing isn't a sport.

He's/she's talented at it though,subtle rod movements and an almost natural looking worm on the hook.
Pep taught Arteta to shitehouse well, hope this ridiculous reputation of being a nice, classy side fucks off now, they love cheating with their fouling and timewasting bullshit
Impeccable respect in the minutes silence. Only sang songs about their own team. Fair play to their fans yesterday
