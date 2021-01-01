It was a very good football match and I agree that we shouldve concentrated on the football more the time wasting. Credit to Liverpool though they kept going when many teams this season have caved in to our first half performance. We keep a lot of clean sheets away from home (9) but Saliba is integral to that.

Still a great position to be in, 73 points , 8 games left , there is a real possibility both us and city get over 90 points, which shows how brilliant weve been and bodes well for the future.

One of our toughest games left ticked off, but only 5 mins away from getting the 3 points. The last few minutes were manic and we clearly lost our heads , but thats part of the evolution of this very young team. We are not Man City who spend 400m on full backs then buy Haaland for 55m plus a billion in backhanders. There are more guarantees in their team and they wouldve won this game , but theyre a very well oiled machine, with endless supply of oil to keep it going.

If and when we get there our journey will be far more memorable, and if we were to finish above them, many will try to play it down, but itll have to go down as one of the greatest achievements in premier league history.



