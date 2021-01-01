They don't though. We don't and have never systematically cheated under Klopp, not sure why you keep ignoring that. Your Wenger teams didn't either.



If the assertion was that every team's players go down easily or look for FKs/pens, then that's one thing. Some do it to a greater extent than others, but it's fair to say every team has a bit of it.However, to pretend that every team time wastes and fakes injuries to the ridiculous level we saw from the "champions elect" today, then that's frankly a load of shite.We never did that stuff under Klopp, and I've never seen an Arsenal team be as bad for it previously. Not even Real Madrid do it to the extent Arsenal did today. They probably thought they were being clever, but it was genuinely a bit pathetic, and I felt all through the second half that we'd get back into it, simply cos Arsenal's approach was so cowardly.