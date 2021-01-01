« previous next »
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
Reply #67760 on: Today at 10:04:14 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:02:38 pm
Go on to AFTV and they're comparing their front 3 to MSN  ;D
MSN?
decosabute

Re: Arsenal
Reply #67761 on: Today at 10:16:00 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:49:52 pm
Anfield away its never easy and the game is never over. Last season you drew at home to spurs in the run in, it cost you the title and cost us 4th place. But its never bottling it when city are the other team, weve won 7 out of 8 league games and theyve gained ground on us. Its not easy against an oil state with unlimited resources, as you well know.

Sorry, its not a valid comparison with that Spurs game. We made all the play in that game, and they scored out of nothing on a counter attack. And after going down against the run of play we came back to draw. It wasn't a great result, but the circumstances of the game were completely different.

I know Anfield is mostly a bogey ground for you, but Arsenal today were gifted a two goal lead and fucked it by playing like cowards. This should've been one hand on the title, but by sitting there time wasting, feigning injury and trying to hang on, you lost two points and deserved to lose all three. Be surprised if they win it all now. Probably need at least 4 points from City and Newcastle away. That's a tall order.
PaulF

Re: Arsenal
Reply #67762 on: Today at 10:16:42 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:22:14 pm
Our bench looked weak too, need midfield reinforcements whatever happens this season
Oi. Join the queue.
Redbonnie

Re: Arsenal
Reply #67763 on: Today at 10:17:11 pm
Applauded the away at the end of the game, I sit near them and the minutes silence was impeccable. They actually sang songs supporting their own team and no  sign on or its never your fault etc. The game was fast flowing(despite their players efforts), and felt like a proper match.  It would have been great to get 3 points but as we didnt I hope they beat City by one point and we never hear the end of the Salah penalty conspiracies.
PatriotScouser

Re: Arsenal
Reply #67764 on: Today at 10:48:04 pm
Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal
Reply #67765 on: Today at 10:49:52 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:35:10 pm
Everyone does it, mate. Your team too. Get on with it.

Few accept, however.

I sometimes wish this Liverpool did do it a hell of a lot more, thats part of the problem. They do little that compared to your team today.

Today was ridiculous by Arsenal.  Feigning injury and time wasting that much so early, pathetic, but not a surprise of course, well versed in it. 

Quite the choke job today, its a shame Liverpool where are not a confident group at the moment to have got the deserved result 2nd half.
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
Reply #67766 on: Today at 10:51:20 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:48:47 pm
No thanks ;D

I thought Saliba was your lots favourite this season?

Had a dip in form after the World Cup. To be honest, I can't pick., They've all been good in the main with the occasional dip. Difficult to pick a standout.
Hazell

Re: Arsenal
Reply #67767 on: Today at 10:51:36 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:46:57 pm
Go on to AFTV and they have him as their favourite defender this season.

So that's what Fordy gets upto in his spare time.
jillc

Re: Arsenal
Reply #67768 on: Today at 10:55:09 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:49:52 pm
I sometimes wish this Liverpool did do it a hell of a lot more, thats part of the problem. They do little that compared to your team today.

Today was ridiculous by Arsenal.  Feigning injury and time wasting that much so early, pathetic, but not a surprise of course, well versed in it. 

Quite the choke job today, its a shame Liverpool where are not a confident group at the moment to have got the deserved result 2nd half.

If we want to win games we need to play well both halves and not just one half and a bit at the end. It's our own fault we didn't get three points we had enough chances to get the win.
Speedy Molby

Re: Arsenal
Reply #67769 on: Today at 10:59:16 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:45:54 pm
They're done.  City will win the league by five or six points.  The players are also fucking gobshite twats, the fans, well they were fantastic during the silence for Hillsborough, can't think of many opposition fans that would of behaved so wells fair play.
Strange comment. There is a minutes silence for Hillsborough at Anfield every year, every set of visiting fans has respected it.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Arsenal
Reply #67770 on: Today at 11:02:30 pm
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 10:59:16 pm
Strange comment. There is a minutes silence for Hillsborough at Anfield every year, every set of visiting fans has respected it.


That isn't true Speedy.
decosabute

Re: Arsenal
Reply #67771 on: Today at 11:02:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:48:33 pm
They don't though. We don't and have never systematically cheated under Klopp, not sure why you keep ignoring that. Your Wenger teams didn't either.

If the assertion was that every team's players go down easily or look for FKs/pens, then that's one thing. Some do it to a greater extent than others, but it's fair to say every team has a bit of it.

However, to pretend that every team time wastes and fakes injuries to the ridiculous level we saw from the "champions elect" today, then that's frankly a load of shite.

We never did that stuff under Klopp, and I've never seen an Arsenal team be as bad for it previously. Not even Real Madrid do it to the extent Arsenal did today. They probably thought they were being clever, but it was genuinely a bit pathetic, and I felt all through the second half that we'd get back into it, simply cos Arsenal's approach was so cowardly.
Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal
Reply #67772 on: Today at 11:02:56 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:55:09 pm
If we want to win games we need to play well both halves and not just one half and a bit at the end. It's our own fault we didn't get three points we had enough chances to get the win.

yes I know, hence it would have been the deserved result  ;D
Outplayed them 2nd half, just couldnt get it done, but at least it was good to see, they got a gift goal and a very good half hour, but maybe they should concentrate more of the footy than the cheating.

Fuck Arsenal.
At leat thats the last time I have to watch them play till next season.
scouse neapolitan

Re: Arsenal
Reply #67773 on: Today at 11:06:44 pm
Thought Arsenal threw away a good chance there. They could have and should have wrapped things up. Fortunately they didn't,even if a point was no use to us. I actually have a soft spot for Arsenal. They're a real club with class, decent fans and similar traditions to ours. They broke my ten-year-old heart in 1971 when Charlie George hit the screamer in the FA Cup Final. I was in that end with my Dad and his mates and half of North London. Cried my eyes out when Frank Mclintock brought the Cup right up to us on the lap of honour. Then they broke our hearts again in 1989. But even still I have nothing but respect for them and their supporters. Hope they win the League and don't bollock up the run-in.
