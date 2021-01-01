Absolutely don't blame arsenal for the timewasting today, they've got a title to win and they should be trying to get every advantage they can. Arteta has been at Anfield with three different clubs where he'd have felt the weight of what the crowd can give you and they played to negate that. It's down to the referees to do something if a line is crossed.



If I was them I'd be more concerned about the dropped points. We've seen in our contests with city that when you're saying "that could be a big point at the end of the season" it usually ends up not being so at all. If you give city the initiative they don't often give it back to you. Course, it would be our luck if this season they decide to drop a few points in the run in.



City will beat them at the Etihad, I've got absolutely no doubt about it. I think at the season's end they'll look back at today as the day they lost it.



Think this is it exactly. You really should take it as a compliment. Liverpool and Anfield in particular is obviously on our managers and players mind. Our record there is appalling. It's the toughest of tough places to go to. Opponents sometimes are beat in their heads before they go there, or at least once they step out into the pitch.You pride yourselves on that, of the special atmosphere,.of the special nights.This is Anfield. You'll Never Walk Alone etc. You feed the players energy, that then helps swamp teams. I've seen many great teams look like they are drowning.It looks like we tried as best we could to try and take the sting out the game, and out the crowd. Wasn't great to watch from my side, so must have been annoying from yours. I can't blame him for trying something that he thought would help neutralise the crowd, even if it didn't work.People do weird things to help try and counteract Anfield, teams a lot better than us.