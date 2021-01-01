« previous next »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67720 on: Today at 08:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:48:33 pm
They don't though. We don't and have never systematically cheated under Klopp, not sure why you keep ignoring that. Your Wenger teams didn't either.

Hazell, you can't say our players never do it. Players generally will always try and get advantages, we may not do it systematically under Klopp but look at a player like Suarez he was never slow to go down and loads of our own fans would defend him, even if he wasn't touched. Sadly it's the nature of the beast in football players will try and gain advantages in all sorts of way. When you are taking on City as SoS points out, everything is game.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67721 on: Today at 08:54:50 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:40:48 pm
Absolutely don't blame arsenal for the timewasting today, they've got a title to win and they should be trying to get every advantage they can. Arteta has been at Anfield with three different clubs where he'd have felt the weight of what the crowd can give you and they played to negate that. It's down to the referees to do something if a line is crossed.

If I was them I'd be more concerned about the dropped points. We've seen in our contests with city that when you're saying "that could be a big point at the end of the season" it usually ends up not being so at all. If you give city the initiative they don't often give it back to you. Course, it would be our luck if this season they decide to drop a few points in the run in.

City will beat them at the Etihad, I've got absolutely no doubt about it. I think at the season's end they'll look back at today as the day they lost it.

I fear you might be right. Only a result at city will negate today.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67722 on: Today at 08:57:07 pm »
City still have CL to navigate.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67723 on: Today at 08:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:52:50 pm
Ok fair enough, you know much more about whether Arsenal cheated under Wenger than I do ;)
Exactly. I am one of the few fans who will acknowledge this. ;) Pires used to do it regularly and even the Campbell header in the CL final was from a free kick for which Eboue dived.

If you have played the game regularly - it could be any level but within a league, you will know why people do it. The pitch isn't fair at all. The referees aren't fair. Your opponents are never going to be gentlemen either. So teams always try to get margins in their favour - as much as possible.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67724 on: Today at 08:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:49:00 pm
Not good at bookkeeping, but you didn't have any 'retort'. Already gave you examples.

Deliberately obtuse.

You gave me an example of a one off incident. In comparison to the systematic time wasting, feigning injury to break up play after wed created chances, abusing the head injury protocol. You keep saying that everyone does it and the retort is that your team did it systematically today, from as early as 15 minutes into the first half, as a tactic. Which is different from, as I stated previously, the odd occasion when seeing out a match in the final few minutes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67725 on: Today at 08:59:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:57:07 pm
City still have CL to navigate.

Amazes me how often people says this despite it never having any bearing on their league form.

What will probably happen is Bayern will knock them out and theyll win the rest of their league games.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67726 on: Today at 09:00:51 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:40:48 pm
Absolutely don't blame arsenal for the timewasting today, they've got a title to win and they should be trying to get every advantage they can. Arteta has been at Anfield with three different clubs where he'd have felt the weight of what the crowd can give you and they played to negate that. It's down to the referees to do something if a line is crossed.

If I was them I'd be more concerned about the dropped points. We've seen in our contests with city that when you're saying "that could be a big point at the end of the season" it usually ends up not being so at all. If you give city the initiative they don't often give it back to you. Course, it would be our luck if this season they decide to drop a few points in the run in.

City will beat them at the Etihad, I've got absolutely no doubt about it. I think at the season's end they'll look back at today as the day they lost it.

Think this is it exactly. You really should take it as a compliment. Liverpool and Anfield in particular is obviously on our managers and players mind. Our record there is appalling. It's the toughest of tough places to go to. Opponents sometimes are beat in their heads before they go there, or at least once they step out into the pitch.

You pride yourselves on that, of the special atmosphere,.of the special nights.This is Anfield. You'll Never Walk Alone etc. You feed the players energy, that then helps swamp teams. I've seen many great teams look like they are drowning.

It looks like we tried as best we could to try and take the sting out the game, and out the crowd. Wasn't great to watch from my side, so must have been annoying from yours. I can't blame him for trying something that he thought would help neutralise the crowd, even if it didn't work.

People do weird things to help try and counteract Anfield, teams a lot better than us.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67727 on: Today at 09:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:48:33 pm
They don't though. We don't and have never systematically cheated under Klopp, not sure why you keep ignoring that. Your Wenger teams didn't either.

Pires was 'great' at it.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67728 on: Today at 09:05:58 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:57:41 pm
Exactly. I am one of the few fans who will acknowledge this. ;) Pires used to do it regularly and even the Campbell header in the CL final was from a free kick for which Eboue dived.

I guess what I was getting at was that you've seen your team enough to know whether they systematically cheat or not. We've watched ours.

Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:57:41 pm
If you have played the game regularly - it could be any level but within a league, you will know why people do it. The pitch isn't fair at all. The referees aren't fair. Your opponents are never going to be gentlemen either. So teams always try to get margins in their favour - as much as possible.

That's slightly different to the initial point though, which was that Arteta absolutely coaches his players to feign injuries, including head injuries (which is a bit vile given those can be serious) to stop the game. But I think you knew that already.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67729 on: Today at 09:07:58 pm »
2nd game against Arsenal this season, and they have used the fake knocked out player to slow the game down both times.

Its really really poor and worrying for the game if it becomes regular.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67730 on: Today at 09:08:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:54:31 pm
Hazell, you can't say our players never do it. Players generally will always try and get advantages, we may not do it systematically under Klopp but look at a player like Suarez he was never slow to go down and loads of our own fans would defend him, even if he wasn't touched. Sadly it's the nature of the beast in football players will try and gain advantages in all sorts of way. When you are taking on City as SoS points out, everything is game.

I don't think I said our players never do it? In fact, I said Robertson was a bit of a shithouse earlier. I'm just talking about Klopp's Liverpool team not being coached to do it, unlike this current incarnation of Arsenal. We've obviously had players who've done it, but that's not the same thing. This is far more insidious and it's not just Arsenal, I've said numerous times before when other teams do it as well. It was just more blatant today.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67731 on: Today at 09:09:10 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:59:17 pm
Deliberately obtuse.

You gave me an example of a one off incident. In comparison to the systematic time wasting, feigning injury to break up play after wed created chances, abusing the head injury protocol. You keep saying that everyone does it and the retort is that your team did it systematically today, from as early as 15 minutes into the first half, as a tactic. Which is different from, as I stated previously, the odd occasion when seeing out a match in the final few minutes.
because I am not keeping track of everything? ;) For Liverpool it's your job, you can do it properly.

Ramsdale one? That was early on, yes. It looked like something went in his eye. Don't think there was much in the first half. Second half? (Big) Gabriel one? It was a hard shot and putting your head in there can hurt. And yes, the second half had a lot of shenanigans.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67732 on: Today at 09:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:24:57 pm
Their Twitter fans are probably the worst around. But didnt hear the word victims through my tele today or any of that shite. So if that was the case they can have the title over City for me.

Agree with this. I know a few Arsenal fans and theyre sound. Minutes silence was observed impeccably, and it was a nice touch of Arteta and his staff to wear the 97 badge. They may dive and waste time, but theyre a proper club. Id much rather see Arsenal win the league than the classless petro-cheats.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67733 on: Today at 09:13:58 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:00:51 pm
Think this is it exactly. You really should take it as a compliment. Liverpool and Anfield in particular is obviously on our managers and players mind. Our record there is appalling. It's the toughest of tough places to go to. Opponents sometimes are beat in their heads before they go there, or at least once they step out into the pitch.

You pride yourselves on that, of the special atmosphere,.of the special nights.This is Anfield. You'll Never Walk Alone etc. You feed the players energy, that then helps swamp teams. I've seen many great teams look like they are drowning.

It looks like we tried as best we could to try and take the sting out the game, and out the crowd. Wasn't great to watch from my side, so must have been annoying from yours. I can't blame him for trying something that he thought would help neutralise the crowd, even if it didn't work.

People do weird things to help try and counteract Anfield, teams a lot better than us.
As I said in my other post, I don't blame Arsenal for 'game managing' at all. Winning the league these days often comes down to the finest of fine margins. Grasping the smallest of advantages in games could potentially make all the difference come the end of the season.

Thing is though, and I can only speak of games against Liverpool, I think the mistake Arsenal make is that instead of demoralising by taking the sting out of Liverpool's game, you tend to throw in a moment that riles both our crowd and our players, resulting in a reaction from us. That's where it backfires on you. Instead of pacifying the bear, you tend to poke it instead.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67734 on: Today at 09:15:57 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:09:10 pm
because I am not keeping track of everything? ;) For Liverpool it's your job, you can do it properly.

Ramsdale one? That was early on, yes. It looked like something went in his eye. Don't think there was much in the first half. Second half? (Big) Gabriel one? It was a hard shot and putting your head in there can hurt. And yes, the second half had a lot of shenanigans.

Bore off
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67735 on: Today at 09:16:35 pm »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67736 on: Today at 09:17:15 pm »
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67737 on: Today at 09:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:17:15 pm
I was too nice to say it :P
I'm being nice too and I actually speak 5 languages. :D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67738 on: Today at 09:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:13:58 pm
As I said in my other post, I don't blame Arsenal for 'game managing' at all. Winning the league these days often comes down to the finest of fine margins. Grasping the smallest of advantages in games could potentially make all the difference come the end of the season.

Thing is though, and I can only speak of games against Liverpool, I think the mistake Arsenal make is that instead of demoralising by taking the sting out of Liverpool's game, you tend to throw in a moment that riles both our crowd and our players, resulting in a reaction from us. That's where it backfires on you. Instead of pacifying the bear, you tend to poke it instead.

I dont know if it was us , or Liverpool upped their game anyway . But I get your point.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67739 on: Today at 09:20:13 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:19:30 pm
I dont know if it was us , or Liverpool upped their game anyway . But I get your point.
More tactical than anything else.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67740 on: Today at 09:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:20:13 pm
More tactical than anything else.
Lol. You sound nervous about the rest of the season.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67741 on: Today at 09:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:07:58 pm
2nd game against Arsenal this season, and they have used the fake knocked out player to slow the game down both times.

Its really really poor and worrying for the game if it becomes regular.

It needs a concussion sub. If you go down like that, you are off. You can bring a concussion sub on, and when all protocols are fully satisfied, and they think you are fine to come back in, you can do. After 15 mins.

It will stop the sort of play acting we saw today.

We were building up a head of steam. It took the wind out of our sails and it wasnt until much later that we got it going again.

It probably rescued a point for Arsenal, but it was poor to see.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67742 on: Today at 09:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:20:13 pm
More tactical than anything else.

Our bench looked weak too, need midfield reinforcements whatever happens this season
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67743 on: Today at 09:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:20:13 pm
More tactical than anything else.


The latest in tactics,bottling but I don't think it'll catch on.

Maybe gi joe is still being payed by City.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67744 on: Today at 09:24:30 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:22:14 pm
Our bench looked weak too, need midfield reinforcements whatever happens this season
Surprised your two central midfielders weren't changed (or at least one of them). Awful second half by both.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67745 on: Today at 09:26:28 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:24:30 pm
Surprised your two central midfielders weren't changed (or at least one of them). Awful second half by both.

Rice and Caciedo in the summer !
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67746 on: Today at 09:28:05 pm »
After every bit of good play we had in the first half they went down with a feigned injury. Admittedly it didn't happen loads of times as we were pretty shite but even the 'neutral'  :D Gary Neville was able to see it going. Absolute shit house behaviour from the leagues best team.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67747 on: Today at 09:28:10 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:26:28 pm
Rice and Caciedo in the summer !
Though CL money is enough to recruit them, hopefully we use our PL winning money.  :D
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67748 on: Today at 09:29:25 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:26:28 pm
Rice and Caciedo in the summer !
Arsenal spending money. Well I never. ;)
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67749 on: Today at 09:32:10 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:29:25 pm
Arsenal spending money. Well I never. ;)
With Edu and Arteta, our recruitment has been good.

Gone are the days of wasting money on Mustafis and Pepes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67750 on: Today at 09:32:43 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:19:30 pm
I dont know if it was us , or Liverpool upped their game anyway . But I get your point.
Possibly so. I couldn't watch live today and I only had text commentary, but from what I was reading you'd pretty much quietened our crowd until Xhaka left a foot in on Trent, which saw both players getting in each others faces and riling the crowd up. It seemed to me that it was that moment that saw our blood rising and our game picking up.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67751 on: Today at 09:35:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:22:21 pm

The latest in tactics,bottling but I don't think it'll catch on.

Maybe gi joe is still being payed by City.
It was a mental collapse but far better team have struggled at Anfield as well. For a side that's better than us atm, they lacked confidence in the 2nd half.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67752 on: Today at 09:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:17:15 pm
I was too nice to say it :P

 ;D

I ran out of patience
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67753 on: Today at 09:36:19 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:28:05 pm
After every bit of good play we had in the first half they went down with a feigned injury. Admittedly it didn't happen loads of times as we were pretty shite but even the 'neutral'  :D Gary Neville was able to see it going. Absolute shit house behaviour from the leagues best team.
For somebody who saw it with my own eyes in front of me, they better get a more polished routine.
