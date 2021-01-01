« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1685 1686 1687 1688 1689 [1690]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5213060 times)

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,204
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67560 on: Today at 09:12:40 pm »
It's really quite perverted a win from us tomorrow probably flips City as favs for league

Someone up there has a shit sense of humour
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
Pages: 1 ... 1685 1686 1687 1688 1689 [1690]   Go Up
« previous next »
 