I wouldnt take a draw, draws are no good when city are chasing. We could well lose, but I wouldnt take a draw.
If we avoid defeat in all 3 games, even just draws, it means City can only make up 4 points from these games, meaning we'd still have the race in our own hands and have our 3 toughest games out the way.
We couldn't afford any other slip ups though, if you think City will win all their remaining games. Any other dropped points by them would give a bit more breathing space of course.
Stop arsehole creeping. I wager you use the term 'Crystanbul' and 'Slippy G' as much as the next rival who cried 'Null & Void it!'/ABL/'Please City, save football!'. At the end of the day, we mounted a semi-flaky title challenge that year (same as 2009) against a proven thoroughbred/winner. That's how it feels this time too. On the other hand, lots of people keep referring to your season as being similar to Leicester and their breakout title win... but they weren't going head to head with a serial winner that season (back then in 2016 it was you and Spurs ffs). This feels different. City SHOULD, I repeat SHOULD, come through and nick it. I wouldn't give a toss if I'm right on that or not. An out-of-the-blue, unexpected, 'perfect storm' Arsenal title would be a *bit* galling I suppose, when you consider how fucking high-90pts good City always seem to be when we're actually in a race with them - and the fact you've come from nowhere ... but fair do's - we've only got ourselves to blame on that, for not being there to take advantage ourselves. Good luck with the run-in (Sunday apart, of course).
Just a small point, you've had arguably 2 title races really with City. 1 where they hit 98 points and you 97, another where they hit 93 points and you 92.
The title they hit 100 points you were back in 4th on 75 points, and the title you won with 99 points they only got 81 points. They also won another title with 86 points.
So since Pep has been there, they've hit 78 points, 100 points, 98 points, 81 points, 86 points, and 93 points.
So it's a bit of a false narrative that they are always high 90pts City.
I'd imagine whoever win the league this season will be around the 90 points mark, which is still a very good total.