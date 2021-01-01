« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1684 1685 1686 1687 1688 [1689]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5211492 times)

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67520 on: Today at 04:49:09 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 03:33:29 am

Stop arsehole creeping.  I wager you use the term 'Crystanbul' and 'Slippy G' as much as the next rival who cried 'Null & Void it!'/ABL/'Please City, save football!'.  At the end of the day, we mounted a semi-flaky title challenge that year (same as 2009) against a proven thoroughbred/winner.  That's how it feels this time too.  On the other hand, lots of people keep referring to your season as being similar to Leicester and their breakout title win... but they weren't going head to head with a serial winner that season (back then in 2016 it was you and Spurs ffs).  This feels different.  City SHOULD, I repeat SHOULD, come through and nick it.  I wouldn't give a toss if I'm right on that or not.  An out-of-the-blue, unexpected, 'perfect storm' Arsenal title would be a *bit* galling I suppose, when you consider how fucking high-90pts good City always seem to be when we're actually in a race with them - and the fact you've come from nowhere ... but fair do's - we've only got ourselves to blame on that, for not being there to take advantage ourselves. Good luck with the run-in (Sunday apart, of course).

Thats a lot of thoughts into one post!

Good luck anyway . Not on Sunday obviously .



 
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67521 on: Today at 06:12:29 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:27:19 pm
I wouldnt take a draw, draws are no good when city are chasing. We could well lose, but I wouldnt take a draw.

If we avoid defeat in all 3 games, even just draws, it means City can only make up 4 points from these games, meaning we'd still have the race in our own hands and have our 3 toughest games out the way.
We couldn't afford any other slip ups though, if you think City will win all their remaining games. Any other dropped points by them would give a bit more breathing space of course.

Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 03:33:29 am

Stop arsehole creeping.  I wager you use the term 'Crystanbul' and 'Slippy G' as much as the next rival who cried 'Null & Void it!'/ABL/'Please City, save football!'.  At the end of the day, we mounted a semi-flaky title challenge that year (same as 2009) against a proven thoroughbred/winner.  That's how it feels this time too.  On the other hand, lots of people keep referring to your season as being similar to Leicester and their breakout title win... but they weren't going head to head with a serial winner that season (back then in 2016 it was you and Spurs ffs).  This feels different.  City SHOULD, I repeat SHOULD, come through and nick it.  I wouldn't give a toss if I'm right on that or not.  An out-of-the-blue, unexpected, 'perfect storm' Arsenal title would be a *bit* galling I suppose, when you consider how fucking high-90pts good City always seem to be when we're actually in a race with them - and the fact you've come from nowhere ... but fair do's - we've only got ourselves to blame on that, for not being there to take advantage ourselves. Good luck with the run-in (Sunday apart, of course).

Just a small point, you've had arguably 2 title races really with City. 1 where they hit 98 points and you 97, another where they hit 93 points and you 92.

The title they hit 100 points you were back in 4th on 75 points, and the title you won with 99 points they only got 81 points. They also won another title with 86 points.

So since Pep has been there, they've hit 78 points, 100 points, 98 points, 81 points, 86 points, and 93 points.

So it's a bit of a false narrative that they are always high 90pts City.

I'd imagine whoever win the league this season will be around the 90 points mark, which is still a very good total.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:22:16 am by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,649
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67522 on: Today at 10:11:44 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 06:12:29 am
If we avoid defeat in all 3 games, even just draws, it means City can only make up 4 points from these games, meaning we'd still have the race in our own hands and have our 3 toughest games out the way.
We couldn't afford any other slip ups though, if you think City will win all their remaining games. Any other dropped points by them would give a bit more breathing space of course.

Just a small point, you've had arguably 2 title races really with City. 1 where they hit 98 points and you 97, another where they hit 93 points and you 92.

The title they hit 100 points you were back in 4th on 75 points, and the title you won with 99 points they only got 81 points. They also won another title with 86 points.

So since Pep has been there, they've hit 78 points, 100 points, 98 points, 81 points, 86 points, and 93 points.

So it's a bit of a false narrative that they are always high 90pts City.

I'd imagine whoever win the league this season will be around the 90 points mark, which is still a very good total.

At the moment, I look at Arsenal and their remaining fixtures and see City away as the only game where you'd say they aren't favourites. I'd expect City to win that, but a draw isn't unlikely either - which should be enough to win the title, assuming you win your games up to then.

The worry with Arsenal, as myself and others have touched upon, is their inexperience. It could well be one of the games where you'd expect them to get 3 points with relative ease that they blow it.

I think you need to get to that City game having won all your matches before the showdown. That said, despite being favourites for all but one of them, you don't really have any "easy" fixtures left, given that everyone you're playing has quality or something to play for. Chelsea at home might just be your "easiest" game in that they are a mess at the moment and have nothing to play for in the league. If you score an earlyish goal against us on Sunday, I'd expect you to win by a few as well.

Arsenal are in a good position. It's going to be an exciting end to the season. It's shite not being up there challenging this year, but I'm not too sad about taking a year off from going into the business end of the season against a doped up City hoping they don't score early goals, late winner or have heroic comebacks on the last fucking matchday.

Best of luck.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67523 on: Today at 10:39:04 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 06:12:29 am
If we avoid defeat in all 3 games, even just draws, it means City can only make up 4 points from these games, meaning we'd still have the race in our own hands and have our 3 toughest games out the way.
We couldn't afford any other slip ups though, if you think City will win all their remaining games. Any other dropped points by them would give a bit more breathing space of course.

Just a small point, you've had arguably 2 title races really with City. 1 where they hit 98 points and you 97, another where they hit 93 points and you 92.

The title they hit 100 points you were back in 4th on 75 points, and the title you won with 99 points they only got 81 points. They also won another title with 86 points.

So since Pep has been there, they've hit 78 points, 100 points, 98 points, 81 points, 86 points, and 93 points.

So it's a bit of a false narrative that they are always high 90pts City.

I'd imagine whoever win the league this season will be around the 90 points mark, which is still a very good total.
78 points were achieved in his first season when he was building the team and the 81 points was their only "bad" season. In the 86-point season, they had zero competition and they started resting many players as early as February to focus on the CL which they lost against Chelsea. They could have accumulated 90+ points there if they needed to.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67524 on: Today at 11:02:46 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 10:11:44 am
At the moment, I look at Arsenal and their remaining fixtures and see City away as the only game where you'd say they aren't favourites. I'd expect City to win that, but a draw isn't unlikely either - which should be enough to win the title, assuming you win your games up to then.

The worry with Arsenal, as myself and others have touched upon, is their inexperience. It could well be one of the games where you'd expect them to get 3 points with relative ease that they blow it.

I think you need to get to that City game having won all your matches before the showdown. That said, despite being favourites for all but one of them, you don't really have any "easy" fixtures left, given that everyone you're playing has quality or something to play for. Chelsea at home might just be your "easiest" game in that they are a mess at the moment and have nothing to play for in the league. If you score an earlyish goal against us on Sunday, I'd expect you to win by a few as well.

Arsenal are in a good position. It's going to be an exciting end to the season. It's shite not being up there challenging this year, but I'm not too sad about taking a year off from going into the business end of the season against a doped up City hoping they don't score early goals, late winner or have heroic comebacks on the last fucking matchday.

Best of luck.

Thats pretty much it, its very hard to predict. We are in an excellent position but have never been here before and theyve won it nearly every season so its a tough one. They have the easier games, we have the points.
If only Southampton could beat them tomorrow night.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67525 on: Today at 12:23:40 pm »
Jurgen Klopp on Arsenal:

"It's a different team. Mikel is building this team for few years now. Obviously the outcome is pretty impressive.

The way they play is fun to watch, to be honest. It's super lively. Really good football, top players on pitch. Good match plans."


You got to love it when Jurgen Klopp agrees with you.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67526 on: Today at 12:35:23 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:23:40 pm
Jurgen Klopp on Arsenal:

"It's a different team. Mikel is building this team for few years now. Obviously the outcome is pretty impressive.

The way they play is fun to watch, to be honest. It's super lively. Really good football, top players on pitch. Good match plans."


You got to love it when Jurgen Klopp agrees with you.



:)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:39:16 pm by A Red Abroad »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,863
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67527 on: Today at 04:54:14 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:23:40 pm

You got to love it when Jurgen Klopp agrees with you.

Jurgen only comes on Rawk to read your posts.. ;)
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67528 on: Today at 05:07:14 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:54:14 pm
Jurgen only comes on Rawk to read your posts.. ;)

 :wellin
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,008
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67529 on: Today at 05:10:26 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 06:12:29 am
If we avoid defeat in all 3 games, even just draws, it means City can only make up 4 points from these games, meaning we'd still have the race in our own hands and have our 3 toughest games out the way.
We couldn't afford any other slip ups though, if you think City will win all their remaining games. Any other dropped points by them would give a bit more breathing space of course.

Just a small point, you've had arguably 2 title races really with City. 1 where they hit 98 points and you 97, another where they hit 93 points and you 92.

The title they hit 100 points you were back in 4th on 75 points, and the title you won with 99 points they only got 81 points. They also won another title with 86 points.

So since Pep has been there, they've hit 78 points, 100 points, 98 points, 81 points, 86 points, and 93 points.

So it's a bit of a false narrative that they are always high 90pts City.

I'd imagine whoever win the league this season will be around the 90 points mark, which is still a very good total.


Exactly!  Being brilliant and getting 97 and 92 pts but STILL not winning the league is virtually unheard of. And as I said, galling as fuck.

There's no way you lot get to 90+ points and don't win it.  And btw, City have been nowhere near their best this season.  They can hardly string a 5 match winning run together let alone the 14 that they did when we were battling with them.

This season will turn out to be a 'regular' one when we look back on it.  I reckon it will be City on 90 and yous on 88 at the end.  Good returns, but hardly record breaking juggernaut stuff.

Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,008
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67530 on: Today at 05:16:09 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:23:40 pm
Jurgen Klopp on Arsenal:

"It's a different team. Mikel is building this team for few years now. Obviously the outcome is pretty impressive.

The way they play is fun to watch, to be honest. It's super lively. Really good football, top players on pitch. Good match plans."


You got to love it when Jurgen Klopp agrees with you.



Lulled you right in and buttered you up to the hilt. Vintage Klopp.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67531 on: Today at 05:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 05:16:09 pm


Lulled you right in and buttered you up to the hilt. Vintage Klopp.

Or 'toffee' as Bob used to call it. ;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67532 on: Today at 06:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 05:10:26 pm

Exactly!  Being brilliant and getting 97 and 92 pts but STILL not winning the league is virtually unheard of. And as I said, galling as fuck.

There's no way you lot get to 90+ points and don't win it.  And btw, City have been nowhere near their best this season.  They can hardly string a 5 match winning run together let alone the 14 that they did when we were battling with them.

This season will turn out to be a 'regular' one when we look back on it.  I reckon it will be City on 90 and yous on 88 at the end.  Good returns, but hardly record breaking juggernaut stuff.

They are on 4 wins in a row in the league just now (with a good few cup wins in-between), and have 10 games to go. I hope you've not just jinxed that there!
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67533 on: Today at 06:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 05:10:26 pm

Exactly!  Being brilliant and getting 97 and 92 pts but STILL not winning the league is virtually unheard of. And as I said, galling as fuck.

There's no way you lot get to 90+ points and don't win it.  And btw, City have been nowhere near their best this season.  They can hardly string a 5 match winning run together let alone the 14 that they did when we were battling with them.

This season will turn out to be a 'regular' one when we look back on it.  I reckon it will be City on 90 and yous on 88 at the end.  Good returns, but hardly record breaking juggernaut stuff.

It is unheard of, certainly in english football, until that time, if you get 90+ you win the title, you can definitely feel robbed there. Especially in that City cooked the books and cheated their way to these wins, so it wasnt a level playing field, it still isnt.

Disagree about city being nowhere near their best though, they have more points after 28 games this season than last season, and only once under Pep have they had more points than at this stage. They are also favourites to win CL and the fa cup. City could well do the actual treble this season, they won the league and added Haaland so thats not surprising. Only shock is that people expected them to be 30 points clear this season with Liverpool dropping off. No one expected another team to come through to challenge, and if anyone did, it still wouldnt have been Arsenal.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:53:47 pm by The North Bank »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67534 on: Today at 06:51:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:54:14 pm
Jurgen only comes on Rawk to read your posts.. ;)

Jurgen , if you're reading this, let me buy you a beer.
Love Arteta but he wont be fun on a night out, will probably run up the street fist pumping because he managed to finish a pint.
Logged

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,008
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67535 on: Today at 06:53:50 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:48:40 pm
It is unheard of, certainly in english football, normally if you get 90+ you win the title, you can definitely feel robbed there. Especially in that City cooked the books and cheated their way to these wins, so it wasnt a level playing field, it still isnt.

Disagree about city being nowhere near their best though, they have more points after 28 games this season than last season, and only once under Pep have they had more points than at this stage. They are also favourites to win CL and the fa cup. City could well do the actual treble this season, they won the league and added Haaland so thats not surprising. Only shock is that people expected them to be 30 points clear this season with Liverpool dropping off. No one expected another team to come through to challenge, and if anyone did, it still wouldnt have been Arsenal.


Fair points.

It's all academic anyway as this season will always be asterisked in my eyes what with the World Cup breaking it in two.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67536 on: Today at 06:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 06:53:50 pm

Fair points.

It's all academic anyway as this season will always be asterisked in my eyes what with the World Cup breaking it in two.

If we win it, wed have had to win it twice. Should get 2 trophies.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67537 on: Today at 07:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 06:53:50 pm

Fair points.

It's all academic anyway as this season will always be asterisked in my eyes what with the World Cup breaking it in two.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,767
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67538 on: Today at 10:10:50 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:23:40 pm
Jurgen Klopp on Arsenal:

"It's a different team. Mikel is building this team for few years now. Obviously the outcome is pretty impressive.

The way they play is fun to watch, to be honest. It's super lively. Really good football, top players on pitch. Good match plans."


You got to love it when Jurgen Klopp agrees with you.
He says that kind of thing about everyone to be fair.  He was full of praise for Scott Parker's Bournemouth from what I remember ;D
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67539 on: Today at 10:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:10:50 pm
He says that kind of thing about everyone to be fair.  He was full of praise for Scott Parker's Bournemouth from what I remember ;D

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,008
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67540 on: Today at 10:16:56 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:56:33 pm
If we win it, wed have had to win it twice. Should get 2 trophies.


Or.... you had a nice little break in the middle to relax (physically and mentally) and go again.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67541 on: Today at 10:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 10:16:56 pm

Or.... you had a nice little break in the middle to relax (physically and mentally) and go again.

Either way, deffo needs an asterisk.  ;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67542 on: Today at 10:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:10:50 pm
He says that kind of thing about everyone to be fair.  He was full of praise for Scott Parker's Bournemouth from what I remember ;D

Everyone knows how brave Scotty Parker is.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1684 1685 1686 1687 1688 [1689]   Go Up
« previous next »
 