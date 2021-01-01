« previous next »
Stop arsehole creeping.  I wager you use the term 'Crystanbul' and 'Slippy G' as much as the next rival who cried 'Null & Void it!'/ABL/'Please City, save football!'.  At the end of the day, we mounted a semi-flaky title challenge that year (same as 2009) against a proven thoroughbred/winner.  That's how it feels this time too.  On the other hand, lots of people keep referring to your season as being similar to Leicester and their breakout title win... but they weren't going head to head with a serial winner that season (back then in 2016 it was you and Spurs ffs).  This feels different.  City SHOULD, I repeat SHOULD, come through and nick it.  I wouldn't give a toss if I'm right on that or not.  An out-of-the-blue, unexpected, 'perfect storm' Arsenal title would be a *bit* galling I suppose, when you consider how fucking high-90pts good City always seem to be when we're actually in a race with them - and the fact you've come from nowhere ... but fair do's - we've only got ourselves to blame on that, for not being there to take advantage ourselves. Good luck with the run-in (Sunday apart, of course).

Thats a lot of thoughts into one post!

Good luck anyway . Not on Sunday obviously .



 
I wouldnt take a draw, draws are no good when city are chasing. We could well lose, but I wouldnt take a draw.

If we avoid defeat in all 3 games, even just draws, it means City can only make up 4 points from these games, meaning we'd still have the race in our own hands and have our 3 toughest games out the way.
We couldn't afford any other slip ups though, if you think City will win all their remaining games. Any other dropped points by them would give a bit more breathing space of course.

Stop arsehole creeping.  I wager you use the term 'Crystanbul' and 'Slippy G' as much as the next rival who cried 'Null & Void it!'/ABL/'Please City, save football!'.  At the end of the day, we mounted a semi-flaky title challenge that year (same as 2009) against a proven thoroughbred/winner.  That's how it feels this time too.  On the other hand, lots of people keep referring to your season as being similar to Leicester and their breakout title win... but they weren't going head to head with a serial winner that season (back then in 2016 it was you and Spurs ffs).  This feels different.  City SHOULD, I repeat SHOULD, come through and nick it.  I wouldn't give a toss if I'm right on that or not.  An out-of-the-blue, unexpected, 'perfect storm' Arsenal title would be a *bit* galling I suppose, when you consider how fucking high-90pts good City always seem to be when we're actually in a race with them - and the fact you've come from nowhere ... but fair do's - we've only got ourselves to blame on that, for not being there to take advantage ourselves. Good luck with the run-in (Sunday apart, of course).

Just a small point, you've had arguably 2 title races really with City. 1 where they hit 98 points and you 97, another where they hit 93 points and you 92.

The title they hit 100 points you were back in 4th on 75 points, and the title you won with 99 points they only got 81 points. They also won another title with 86 points.

So since Pep has been there, they've hit 78 points, 100 points, 98 points, 81 points, 86 points, and 93 points.

So it's a bit of a false narrative that they are always high 90pts City.

I'd imagine whoever win the league this season will be around the 90 points mark, which is still a very good total.
If we avoid defeat in all 3 games, even just draws, it means City can only make up 4 points from these games, meaning we'd still have the race in our own hands and have our 3 toughest games out the way.
We couldn't afford any other slip ups though, if you think City will win all their remaining games. Any other dropped points by them would give a bit more breathing space of course.

Just a small point, you've had arguably 2 title races really with City. 1 where they hit 98 points and you 97, another where they hit 93 points and you 92.

The title they hit 100 points you were back in 4th on 75 points, and the title you won with 99 points they only got 81 points. They also won another title with 86 points.

So since Pep has been there, they've hit 78 points, 100 points, 98 points, 81 points, 86 points, and 93 points.

So it's a bit of a false narrative that they are always high 90pts City.

I'd imagine whoever win the league this season will be around the 90 points mark, which is still a very good total.

At the moment, I look at Arsenal and their remaining fixtures and see City away as the only game where you'd say they aren't favourites. I'd expect City to win that, but a draw isn't unlikely either - which should be enough to win the title, assuming you win your games up to then.

The worry with Arsenal, as myself and others have touched upon, is their inexperience. It could well be one of the games where you'd expect them to get 3 points with relative ease that they blow it.

I think you need to get to that City game having won all your matches before the showdown. That said, despite being favourites for all but one of them, you don't really have any "easy" fixtures left, given that everyone you're playing has quality or something to play for. Chelsea at home might just be your "easiest" game in that they are a mess at the moment and have nothing to play for in the league. If you score an earlyish goal against us on Sunday, I'd expect you to win by a few as well.

Arsenal are in a good position. It's going to be an exciting end to the season. It's shite not being up there challenging this year, but I'm not too sad about taking a year off from going into the business end of the season against a doped up City hoping they don't score early goals, late winner or have heroic comebacks on the last fucking matchday.

Best of luck.
