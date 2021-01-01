Thanks for the replies guys, I'm just a bit baffled by you guys this season to be honest. Some big results in there with some really strange ones.



Honestly, I would not be surprised if this is the way it works out. I reckon you could have lost all your games, we could have won all our games, yet I still wouldn't fancy going to Anfield and getting a result.

And probably someone who hasn't scored for ages...say Jota, grabs 2 or 3.



There is "The Anfield Factor" both for yourselves (consistent bad memories) and ourselves (expectation, pride). Toss into that the anger of the old lion as he sees the new upcoming lion strutting in who is gonna get to shag all the lionesses and run him out of the pride (so to speak). I think that will motivate Klopp, the players and particularly the crowd. This is the biggest game left for us.Much and all as there is general dislike and distain for Abu Dhabi I can see the collective Anfield frustration and fury ramped for this game. We've done pretty well against the better teams and even the Arsenal game was a reasonable performance with a dash of idiocy and bad luck. It's no longer about this season for us but next season (contracts, futures all around). In short there are a lot of factors which could make this a very uncomfortable afternoon for Arsenal.On the other hand Arsenal are well better than this iteration of Liverpool. Pound for pound, as a team you are more than the sum of your parts and high on confidence and hope with massive motivation, whereas we are devoid of confidence and well less than the sum of our (repetitional) parts. If Arteta can calmly get across to his players to stay focussed, play their normal game, that they are better and should be confident of winning then there is every chance of a fairly routine win (albeit at Anfield).You should be confident and you should win but .....As for why this has happened to Liverpool ? Many reasons. The perfect storm. It's crap being crap but it's way worse when only 12 months previously you were imperious.