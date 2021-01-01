« previous next »
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,757
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67480 on: Today at 10:06:19 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:02:32 am
Think we'll get a result against Arsenal, we nearly always do at Anfield and they're prone to collapsing completely at our ground.

Yeah but confidence levels have never been so different for the two sides before we play each other.

We're conceding a crazy number of chances every game and they've been pretty clinical. Also as amazing as Anfield is, you couldn't blame the fans for being a being a bit deflated based on this last week.
Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,526
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67481 on: Today at 10:08:05 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:04:25 am
Just shows the incredible job Arteta has done. That not winning a league that includes Man City is massive failure.
I remember when he used to get laughed at for lowering expectations,

 I guess they’re not so low anymore.

Apparently, it's only a failure if it's LFC - or at least plenty of your comrades were happy to suggest it was.

Plenty of "Liverpool have bottled it!" comments from AFC fans all over the internet.

;)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67482 on: Today at 10:09:52 am »
If you play like you did against United , we can play our best game and still lose. Its a very dangerous game for us, no one knows what Liverpool will turn up, but I think youve only had one home defeat all season, which is the same as us.
Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67483 on: Today at 10:10:53 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:08:05 am
Apparently, it's only a failure if it's LFC - or at least plenty of your comrades were happy to suggest it was.

Plenty of "Liverpool have bottled it!" comments from AFC fans all over the internet.

;)

Dont take the internet too seriously. Not everyone on it is as knowledgeable as me .
Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,526
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67484 on: Today at 10:11:18 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:10:53 am
Dont take the internet too seriously. Not everyone on it is as knowledgeable as me .

 ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,643
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67485 on: Today at 10:14:56 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:04:25 am
Just shows the incredible job Arteta has done. That not winning a league that includes Man City is massive failure.
I remember when he used to get laughed at for lowering expectations,

 I guess expectations are not so low anymore.


That's the way it works. It was the same for us in 13/14, too. That's the side I compare this Arsenal one to. In terms of being raw, inexperienced and going beyond expectations.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:27:30 am by deano2727 »
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,544
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67486 on: Today at 10:21:06 am »
Reckon they will win on Sunday.
Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,525
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67487 on: Today at 10:22:07 am »
We will win Sunday, Arsenal struggle to do the business in the North west, hope they win the league still.
No time for caution.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67488 on: Today at 10:34:23 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 10:14:56 am

That's the way it works. It was the same for us in 13/14, too. That's the side I compare this Arsenal one to. In terms of being raw, inexperienced and going beyond expectations.

I remember you getting close in 2014 more than I remember any of citys title wins . That run you had was more memorable and meaningful than them buying all those titles.
Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,526
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67489 on: Today at 10:46:59 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:34:23 am
I remember you getting close in 2014 more than I remember any of citys title wins . That run you had was more memorable and meaningful than them buying all those titles.

 :)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,150
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67490 on: Today at 10:49:32 am »
We've played Henderson and Fab twice this week already. Will they make Sunday? I'm assuming Harvey replaces Jones.
Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,526
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67491 on: Today at 10:51:22 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:49:32 am
We've played Henderson and Fab twice this week already. Will they make Sunday? I'm assuming Harvey replaces Jones.

Hendo and Fab will be a worry for sure.

He may start Milner for one of them.
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,150
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67492 on: Today at 10:55:34 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:51:22 am
Hendo and Fab will be a worry for sure.

He may start Milner for one of them.
Fab looked alot more mobile v Chelsea so expect him to start. Henderson is probably the more likely to be replaced for this game. Noticed we have a player called Arthur on the bench. If he isn't an option probably best to give that spot to Jones or someone we can call upon.
Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,526
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67493 on: Today at 11:03:43 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:55:34 am
Fab looked alot more mobile v Chelsea so expect him to start. Henderson is probably the more likely to be replaced for this game. Noticed we have a player called Arthur on the bench. If he isn't an option probably best to give that spot to Jones or someone we can call upon.

He's still trying to pull a sword out of a big rock or something. :)

I'd give Jones a run until the end of the season - he has energy/legs at least.

But let's be honest - none of us have any idea what midfield we'll see.

My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67494 on: Today at 11:06:08 am »
I'm an opposing fan on here so I tend to stick to the general forums.

Can I ask what you think has went wrong for you guys this season? Even the past couple of games I thought if Liverpool can get a win and a draw and then beat us at home they could motor on from here and get top 4.

But Klopp seemed to make changes about the hour mark and almost concede the game to City 2 goals down, and then make more changes for Chelsea.

From the outside it was almost like a resignation that you weren't going to be good enough, and I don't think I've seen that from a Klopp team before. Is that how you guys seen it or am I totally off?

(I appreciate you might not want to discuss it in here, it's just where I feel most comfortable, and I'm genuinely interested, not on the wind up). 
Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,643
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67495 on: Today at 11:09:08 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:06:08 am
I'm an opposing fan on here so I tend to stick to the general forums.

Can I ask what you think has went wrong for you guys this season? Even the past couple of games I thought if Liverpool can get a win and a draw and then beat us at home they could motor on from here and get top 4.

But Klopp seemed to make changes about the hour mark and almost concede the game to City 2 goals down, and then make more changes for Chelsea.

From the outside it was almost like a resignation that you weren't going to be good enough, and I don't think I've seen that from a Klopp team before. Is that how you guys seen it or am I totally off?

(I appreciate you might not want to discuss it in here, it's just where I feel most comfortable, and I'm genuinely interested, not on the wind up).

I think there is very much a resignation at this point. At least in the terms of accepting we're not the same team, and Klopp needs fresh players to implement fresh ideas. I don't think many of us are expecting to challenge for titles next year, but we should be getting top 4 comfortably with Klopp and a few fresh faces coming in. I think Arsenal and City are the only two you can say will finish top 4 next year with any sort of confidence. City will be top two, Arsenal could be 1st or 4th. That leaves plenty of space for us to find our way back.
Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,526
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67496 on: Today at 11:09:44 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:06:08 am
I'm an opposing fan on here so I tend to stick to the general forums.

Can I ask what you think has went wrong for you guys this season? Even the past couple of games I thought if Liverpool can get a win and a draw and then beat us at home they could motor on from here and get top 4.

But Klopp seemed to make changes about the hour mark and almost concede the game to City 2 goals down, and then make more changes for Chelsea.

From the outside it was almost like a resignation that you weren't going to be good enough, and I don't think I've seen that from a Klopp team before. Is that how you guys seen it or am I totally off?

(I appreciate you might not want to discuss it in here, it's just where I feel most comfortable, and I'm genuinely interested, not on the wind up).

I think Jürgen's substitutions at MCFC were because he thought the game as gone - particularly taking Mo off.

I think the changes at CFC may have been letting a couple of 'first teamers' know he wasn't happy.

But of course, it's all speculation/guessing.

:)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,494
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67497 on: Today at 11:09:57 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:06:08 am
I'm an opposing fan on here so I tend to stick to the general forums.

Can I ask what you think has went wrong for you guys this season? Even the past couple of games I thought if Liverpool can get a win and a draw and then beat us at home they could motor on from here and get top 4.

But Klopp seemed to make changes about the hour mark and almost concede the game to City 2 goals down, and then make more changes for Chelsea.

From the outside it was almost like a resignation that you weren't going to be good enough, and I don't think I've seen that from a Klopp team before. Is that how you guys seen it or am I totally off?

(I appreciate you might not want to discuss it in here, it's just where I feel most comfortable, and I'm genuinely interested, not on the wind up).

Where do you start?

Basically under investment in midfield allied with loss of form by key players and a succession of injuries to other key players (Partey, Im looking at you).

I thought we would have an aimless bore draw against Chelsea, raise our game to dramatically beat you and probably give the League to City and then go on and get well beaten at Elland Road by an energetic Leeds.

This season we have become the Arsenal of the last few seasons. ;D
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,689
  • Bam!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67498 on: Today at 11:14:54 am »
Both team with some tricky ties before the end of the season. Brighton, Brentford etc.

Think Manchester City will be looking past the Arsenal game and knowing if they get a win out of that they can easily win all their games from then on.

Arsenal will be guaranteed some magical moments in games if they go on to win it. City, Chelsea and then Newcastle in a week and a half is an absolutely massive task. They then go to 2 teams that will be desperate for points by the final games.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67499 on: Today at 11:40:05 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:14:54 am
Both team with some tricky ties before the end of the season. Brighton, Brentford etc.

Think Manchester City will be looking past the Arsenal game and knowing if they get a win out of that they can easily win all their games from then on.

Arsenal will be guaranteed some magical moments in games if they go on to win it. City, Chelsea and then Newcastle in a week and a half is an absolutely massive task. They then go to 2 teams that will be desperate for points by the final games.

We are probably one win away from the title, but that win has to be city away.
Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,526
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67500 on: Today at 12:27:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:40:05 am
We are probably one win away from the title, but that win has to be city away.

Abu Dhabi at the Etihad - Arsenal will need some luck.

Let's hope you smash them. :)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,637
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67501 on: Today at 01:15:49 pm »
If we beat them on Sunday, I just cant see them winning the title. Its an absolutely massive game for them, lose and City will smell blood.
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67502 on: Today at 01:19:04 pm »
Thanks for the replies guys, I'm just a bit baffled by you guys this season to be honest. Some big results in there with some really strange ones.

Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:09:57 am
I thought we would have an aimless bore draw against Chelsea, raise our game to dramatically beat you and probably give the League to City and then go on and get well beaten at Elland Road by an energetic Leeds.

This season we have become the Arsenal of the last few seasons. ;D

Honestly, I would not be surprised if this is the way it works out. I reckon you could have lost all your games, we could have won all our games, yet I still wouldn't fancy going to Anfield and getting a result.
And probably someone who hasn't scored for ages...say Jota, grabs 2 or 3.  :-[

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,526
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67503 on: Today at 01:25:46 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 01:19:04 pm
Thanks for the replies guys, I'm just a bit baffled by you guys this season to be honest. Some big results in there with some really strange ones.

Honestly, I would not be surprised if this is the way it works out. I reckon you could have lost all your games, we could have won all our games, yet I still wouldn't fancy going to Anfield and getting a result.
And probably someone who hasn't scored for ages...say Jota, grabs 2 or 3.  :-[

Are you doing that 'reverse jinx'/'mocker Gods' thing here?  ;)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,689
  • Bam!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67504 on: Today at 01:42:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:40:05 am
We are probably one win away from the title, but that win has to be city away.

Would you take a draw now?
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67505 on: Today at 01:56:29 pm »
He should do as it is City who'll need to win that game and then also hope for a further Arsenal slip up.

As for Sunday I expect Saka and Martinelli to slap us up and Odegaard to carve us open at will. We will get hammered.
Online Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 463
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67506 on: Today at 03:35:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:10:53 am
Dont take the internet too seriously. Not everyone on it is as knowledgeable as me .
;D ;D
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Online Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 463
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67507 on: Today at 03:39:40 pm »
We'll do these.



Arteta's at their training ground blasting out YNWA as I type, prepping the players for the atmosphere.....
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,843
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67508 on: Today at 03:53:24 pm »
Arsenal bottle it at Anfield.

I was there , when they had the lead twice, and we won on penalties. 19 goals were scored. It was fun.  ;D
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
