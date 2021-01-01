I'm an opposing fan on here so I tend to stick to the general forums.



Can I ask what you think has went wrong for you guys this season? Even the past couple of games I thought if Liverpool can get a win and a draw and then beat us at home they could motor on from here and get top 4.



But Klopp seemed to make changes about the hour mark and almost concede the game to City 2 goals down, and then make more changes for Chelsea.



From the outside it was almost like a resignation that you weren't going to be good enough, and I don't think I've seen that from a Klopp team before. Is that how you guys seen it or am I totally off?



(I appreciate you might not want to discuss it in here, it's just where I feel most comfortable, and I'm genuinely interested, not on the wind up).