Finding it really hard to get bothered about sunday the way this season turned out. Nothing to play for really. Sunday is only about what Liverpool side turns up, but it will probably be the not arsed one and any team would beat us



Yep. Everything falling into Arsenal's lap now that we've nothing to play for (as well as being shite). If they don't go on to beat us and surely win the league, it will be a massive failure on their behalf. If they beat us, they win the league, if they drop points, they don't win the league. That's how important this game is for them.I just wish we had something to play for and a bit more drive to put it to them.