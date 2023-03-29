« previous next »
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67400 on: March 29, 2023, 04:07:25 pm »
This really grinds my gears - let's airbrush out everything prior to 1992.

Like 'Premier League' top scorers, etc.

 >:(

Agreed . It should be called English football hall of fame and include the great managers/players of the past.
Offline Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67401 on: March 29, 2023, 06:12:35 pm »
Great tribute to Wenger by Arteta: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WU1J3-Uo07Q
Offline Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67402 on: March 29, 2023, 06:13:55 pm »
This really grinds my gears - let's airbrush out everything prior to 1992.

Like 'Premier League' top scorers, etc.

 >:(
For most of the world (mainly Asia), Sky invented football in 1992. I know people say it as a joke but it's actually true.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67403 on: March 29, 2023, 11:30:55 pm »
Arsenal reached the Women's Champions League semi-finals after a dominating opening 45 minutes helped overturn a first-leg deficit and see off Bayern Munich 2-1 on aggregate.


Get in
Offline farawayred

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67404 on: March 30, 2023, 04:59:21 am »
This really grinds my gears - let's airbrush out everything prior to 1992.

Like 'Premier League' top scorers, etc.

 >:(
Are you daft? Football began in 1992. Dunno whatever was before that...
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67405 on: March 30, 2023, 09:19:38 am »
Hundreds of tickets appearing online for Arsenal wolves last game of the season for prices between 2k and 50k . How is that fucking possible. Genuine members cant get tickets and online touts are raking it in.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67406 on: March 30, 2023, 11:34:41 am »
Hundreds of tickets appearing online for Arsenal wolves last game of the season for prices between 2k and 50k . How is that fucking possible. Genuine members cant get tickets and online touts are raking it in.

Happened last season with our last few games and the 18/19 season. Plus the champions league finals. It's a disgrace really.
Offline Dougle

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67407 on: March 30, 2023, 12:00:43 pm »
Hundreds of tickets appearing online for Arsenal wolves last game of the season for prices between 2k and 50k . How is that fucking possible. Genuine members cant get tickets and online touts are raking it in.

Them Wolves are a top draw, can't be denied.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67408 on: March 30, 2023, 12:01:42 pm »
Wolves fucking love being involved in a last game of the season title decider don't they.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67409 on: March 30, 2023, 12:38:14 pm »
Wolves fucking love being involved in a last game of the season title decider don't they.

And it never turns out well does it?  Who did you play last when you won the league
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67410 on: March 30, 2023, 12:42:00 pm »
And it never turns out well does it?  Who did you play last when you won the league

Newcastle away. Chelsea home. Brighton away. Arsenal away. Burnley home. Villa home. City away.

Won it with a record number of games to spare I believe. 8)
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67411 on: March 30, 2023, 12:48:02 pm »
Newcastle away. Chelsea home. Brighton away. Arsenal away. Burnley home. Villa home. City away.

Won it with a record number of games to spare I believe. 8)

Was city away the last game?

I know the games didnt matter, even we beat you when you couldnt be bothered to run.

Just trying to look for some good omens, and wolves last day is a very bad one. 

We played villa at home when we missed out on the league title by a point to united in 99, also played them at home when we finished second in the leciester title season
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67412 on: March 30, 2023, 12:49:47 pm »
Was city away the last game?

I know the games didnt matter, even we beat you when you couldnt be bothered to run.

:D

Think I had the order roughly right (working backwards). We had Newcastle away the last game of the season. They scored in the first minute but we won 3-1.

We didnt have a title decider as such. We beat Palace 4-0 the day before we officially won it, which meant City had to win at Chelsea.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67413 on: March 30, 2023, 12:56:14 pm »
:D

Think I had the order roughly right (working backwards). We had Newcastle away the last game of the season. They scored in the first minute but we won 3-1.

We didnt have a title decider as such. We beat Palace 4-0 the day before we officially won it, which meant City had to win at Chelsea.

I wish we could win it early.... Takes the stress away.

Last time we won it was with 4 games left. Then just had to stay unbeaten which was nice at the time, but became a bigger thing afterwards.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67414 on: March 30, 2023, 05:58:15 pm »
Hundreds of tickets appearing online for Arsenal wolves last game of the season for prices between 2k and 50k . How is that fucking possible. Genuine members cant get tickets and online touts are raking it in.

These auto programmes that touts use are the devil.

https://www.football.london/arsenal-fc/news/new-arsenal-technology-blocks-300000-26581240
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67415 on: Yesterday at 03:58:08 pm »
Player of the month : Saka

Manager of the month : Arteta , for the 4th time this season

Save of the month: Rammsdale


Another clean sweep
Offline Lycan

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67416 on: Yesterday at 07:37:04 pm »
We don't care, mate. Just win the league.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67417 on: Yesterday at 08:53:26 pm »
We don't care, mate. Just win the league.
Will RAWK be changed to RAWG if they do win it?
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67418 on: Today at 01:28:18 am »
We don't care, mate. Just win the league.

Today the redmen win us the league !

Come on redmen  :scarf
