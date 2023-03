We are so poor away from home this season really hard to see us going to City away of all places and even getting a draw our midfield is going to be overrun however we usually raise our game at Anfield so will probably beat Arsenal and help City out massively.



Liverpool v City and Arsenal and City-Arsenal games will be key as it's City's realistic chance to swing it.City-Liverpool being 12:30 Saturday after an international break is a bit of a leveller as it usually means it'll be a shit game. We just don't look like competing at the moment away from home though. What we can do is cause them a lot of problems on the break but our attacking transitions need to be much better than in Madrid. Need Nunez to be fully fit and bang at it.I think we'll find Arsenal tough as we've got Chelsea away that midweek and may not be able to raise our game to the extent we did against United. Both games could very much go either way though.The results of these two games could swing how the City-Arsenal game goes but Arsenal have no other distractions now and one game a week should see them home and dry as long as they're top after that City game. They can't put it in City's hands at any point.