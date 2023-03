Ozil had some nice moments and was talented. Just never quite good enough for me. I never really got him, as much as I tried. Far too left footed, far too weak physically, went missing every away game, he was the ultimate 4th place player, but was never going to take us into a title challenge. Wouldn’t get into our team now.



As for Mount, very talented too, would be a good reserve for Odegaard but wouldn’t get in the first 11 of ours right now.