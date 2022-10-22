« previous next »
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67360 on: Yesterday at 03:16:25 pm »

Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 01:57:30 pm
This is not true.

https://news.paddypower.com/football-news/2019/04/23/survey-liverpool-premier-league/

Think the statement that everyone wanted City to win over Liverpool has been repeated enough times that folk just take that as true now even though it's not.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67361 on: Yesterday at 03:30:30 pm »
That survey does say more Arsenal fans wanted to City to win than Liverpool though  ;D
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67362 on: Yesterday at 03:32:07 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:30:30 pm
That survey does say more Arsenal fans wanted to City to win than Liverpool though  ;D

Does it not say 53/47 in Liverpool's favour?
Online FlashGordon

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67363 on: Yesterday at 03:33:44 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 03:32:07 pm
Does it not say 53/47 in Liverpool's favour?

It does, somehow mixed Chelsea and Arsenal up, my apologies.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67364 on: Yesterday at 04:07:22 pm »
Manchester , a city united . One of the most bullshit cringey lame phrases invented by sky.
Offline Speedy Molby

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67365 on: Yesterday at 08:07:47 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 03:16:25 pm
Think the statement that everyone wanted City to win over Liverpool has been repeated enough times that folk just take that as true now even though it's not.
I think there are people on here who dont understand that childish morons online represent no one but themselves.
Offline stevieG786

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67366 on: Yesterday at 08:20:32 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 03:16:25 pm
Think the statement that everyone wanted City to win over Liverpool has been repeated enough times that folk just take that as true now even though it's not.

Interesting

Whats Plymouths problem the c*nts  ;D
Online Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67367 on: Yesterday at 09:43:19 pm »
Bayern Munich doesn't have goal line tech for their women games. It's optional, so they choose not to pay for it. Arsenal had shots cleared off the line.
Online El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67368 on: Today at 05:45:48 pm »
Ozil retired today

You have to tho l he regrets that move from Madrid. 24 and the world at his feet, and ended up with a few FA Cups to show for his prime.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67369 on: Today at 05:51:31 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:45:48 pm
Ozil retired today

You have to tho l he regrets that move from Madrid. 24 and the world at his feet, and ended up with a few FA Cups to show for his prime.

Didn't the club want to sell him, due to the big money offer?
