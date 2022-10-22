This is not true.https://news.paddypower.com/football-news/2019/04/23/survey-liverpool-premier-league/
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
That survey does say more Arsenal fans wanted to City to win than Liverpool though
Does it not say 53/47 in Liverpool's favour?
Think the statement that everyone wanted City to win over Liverpool has been repeated enough times that folk just take that as true now even though it's not.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Ozil retired todayYou have to tho l he regrets that move from Madrid. 24 and the world at his feet, and ended up with a few FA Cups to show for his prime.
Page created in 0.029 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]