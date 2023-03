What a nice goal by Martinelli . 13 league goals now … whatever happened to Mudryk.



First London team in history to win 9 derbies in one season (9 in a row). Including 5 away derby wins without conceding, another new record.



Just need to get Saliba back for the run in.



6 league wins in a row now, but city have won 4 in a row and have a game in hand, and their last two games ended 7-0 and 6-0, so it’s all building up for a mad battle, they’re not going away.