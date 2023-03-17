We may finish 2nd this year, but my gut feeling is that we are going to be better next year. This is the youngest squad in the league and yet to hit their prime. Moreover, CL qualification means that Arsenal spends money again this summer.



For a substantial portion of our fan base, it's the previous year that restored/cemented faith in Arteta - despite the failure to qualify for CL.



That performance probably echoes the fans. Just can't fathom such a big team with such little European pedigree turning their noses up at the Europa League. Not a single memorable European experience except the ones they've lost. In a 136 year history. The sign of top teams able to maintain success over a number of seasons is being able to handle multiple competitions every season, and they've shown they're not capable of that. They're still massively odds on to win the title, it'd take a collapse worse than Keegan to not win it from here. They go 8 points clear on Sunday with the easiest game imaginable. But it doesn't bode well for the future.That'd be a major, major surprise. I think Leicester also thought they could maintain their level, at least become a genuine, consistent CL qualification contender. But I'd suspect you'll drop off, not to their level of becoming relegation contenders almost immediately, but likely back to swapping 5th and 6th place with United. Saka, Martinelli and Odegard are all very good young players but there really isn't much beyond that, your midfield is moving towards being old, a poor goalkeeper, a pretty average standard of full back. Thats based on their careers, not this outlier season, before anyone cries foul about 'how come we're top of the league then with such a bad team'.