The G in Gerrard

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 07:27:07 am
Wolverine:
Shades of Nayim against Seaman in the Cup Winners Cup in 1995.
Indeed. The bits I saw Sporting look a decent side. Fair play to them. Poor result for Arsenal though.
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 07:38:06 am
deano2727:
I think Arsenal are in a good place honestly. The fixtures are in their favor. I reckon if they beat Palace and we can take something off City it's as good as theirs. City will lose interest in the league if that happens. Of course, they're still good enough to win games without being fully at it, but at that point, if Arsenal don't go on to lift the title, it would be a complete capitulation on their behalf. All things considered, it wouldn't be that unlikely given their lack of experience, but you'd have to back them at that point.

I reckon I'm about two matchweeks from declaring Arsenal Champions. Can't say I'll be that chuffed, but if they pull it off, fair play. Entertaining team with talented, young players. I can't really say they are unlikeable. I'm just bitter that a team that is a couple of levels off peak Liverpool will have the same amount of titles as we managed with that side.  ;D

Whether they do go on and win it or not, what interests me most is how they do next year. My money is on a decent season (top 4, QF of the CL , cup win), but don't see them being the standout team two seasons in a row. Could easily be proved wrong, mind.
We may finish 2nd this year, but my gut feeling is that we are going to be better next year. This is the youngest squad in the league and yet to hit their prime. Moreover, CL qualification means that Arsenal spends money again this summer.

For a substantial portion of our fan base, it's the previous year that restored/cemented faith in Arteta - despite the failure to qualify for CL.
RyanBabel19

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 08:12:18 am
The North Bank:
Well that was shit, 120 minutes, injuries, and then losing.

Alls well if we beat Palace on Sunday, go 8 clear for the international break, otherwise last night wouldve been a disaster.

Id have rotated more last night. In the end its the result we needed even if it hurts to lose. We ll be in the main European competition next season so therell be bigger European nights( first knockout game we play when the away goals dont count, dont like this rule, will mean more extra time and pens).

Our chances of winning the league probably went up by about 5% last night. Id have to take that, now we have one focus.

Does less games outweigh the fatigue, disappointment of losing and picking up injuries?
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 08:16:06 am
RyanBabel19:
Does less games outweigh the fatigue, disappointment of losing and picking up injuries?

We ll pick up more injuries, fatigue, and could lose later on if we stay in it. I dont think the disappointment will be high given where we are in the league, with a title to fight for and CL football guaranteed.  If we finish second then picking the players up in the summer will be a job.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 08:18:30 am
Bullet500:
We may finish 2nd this year, but my gut feeling is that we are going to be better next year. This is the youngest squad in the league and yet to hit their prime. Moreover, CL qualification means that Arsenal spends money again this summer.

For a substantial portion of our fan base, it's the previous year that restored/cemented faith in Arteta - despite the failure to qualify for CL.

Not really thinking about next year, we are 5 clear with 11 games left, will be gutted if we dont win it from here. I've seen how good man city can be and the runs they normally go on at this time of the season, and I know weve come from nowhere to challenge, but we are here now, Sunday is absolutely massive. Not many occasions in citys title run ins have they been 8 behind with 11 games left, it'll be a tall order even for them.
Wolverine

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 08:31:47 am
The G in Gerrard:
Indeed. The bits I saw Sporting look a decent side. Fair play to them. Poor result for Arsenal though.
Agreed Amorim is a class coach can see him being Spurs manager next season, he will probably bring Ugarte and Gonçalves with him as well.
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 08:32:09 am
I'm a bit pissed off with that last night, I'm not even going to attempt to deflect and say otherwise. I wanted to go as far as we could. That 2nd half performance.  :butt
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 08:33:56 am
Wow Vieira sacked, Im shocked I have to say.

Not another new manager bounce like Everton and dyche

Bad news
Samio

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 08:35:29 am
Will be a laugh, at least. When Arsenal end up with nothing to show for their freak season, despite their fans getting very carried away.
El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 09:16:21 am
That performance probably echoes the fans. Just can't fathom such a big team with such little European pedigree turning their noses up at the Europa League. Not a single memorable European experience except the ones they've lost. In a 136 year history. The sign of top teams able to maintain success over a number of seasons is being able to handle multiple competitions every season, and they've shown they're not capable of that. They're still massively odds on to win the title, it'd take a collapse worse than Keegan to not win it from here. They go 8 points clear on Sunday with the easiest game imaginable. But it doesn't bode well for the future.

Bullet500:
We may finish 2nd this year, but my gut feeling is that we are going to be better next year. This is the youngest squad in the league and yet to hit their prime. Moreover, CL qualification means that Arsenal spends money again this summer.

For a substantial portion of our fan base, it's the previous year that restored/cemented faith in Arteta - despite the failure to qualify for CL.

That'd be a major, major surprise. I think Leicester also thought they could maintain their level, at least become a genuine, consistent CL qualification contender. But I'd suspect you'll drop off, not to their level of becoming relegation contenders almost immediately, but likely back to swapping 5th and 6th place with United. Saka, Martinelli and Odegard are all very good young players but there really isn't much beyond that, your midfield is moving towards being old, a poor goalkeeper, a pretty average standard of full back. Thats based on their careers, not this outlier season, before anyone cries foul about 'how come we're top of the league then with such a bad team'.
Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 09:31:17 am
Bullet500:
We may finish 2nd this year, but my gut feeling is that we are going to be better next year. This is the youngest squad in the league and yet to hit their prime. Moreover, CL qualification means that Arsenal spends money again this summer.

For a substantial portion of our fan base, it's the previous year that restored/cemented faith in Arteta - despite the failure to qualify for CL.

I agree. You have 3-4 players to my mind who can still go up a level or two. I think Arsenal are a better side than most of us like to give credit. Also with plenty of room for growth.

That said, it's incredibly difficult to put up these kind of seasons back to back. For reference, Fergie's United side never managed back-to-back 90+ point seasons. We managed it once, getting closer to the hundred mark both times, and still felt short on one of the seasons.

Think back 10 years ago - 90+ points was an exceptional season. Your very own invincibles just hit it and no more. One of the most famous PL sides of all time wouldn't have even been that close to winning the league for most of the previous seasons.

If you can put up two 90+ points seasons in a row, I'd be shocked and give all credit where it's due.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 10:11:46 am
El Lobo:
That performance probably echoes the fans. Just can't fathom such a big team with such little European pedigree turning their noses up at the Europa League. Not a single memorable European experience except the ones they've lost. In a 136 year history. The sign of top teams able to maintain success over a number of seasons is being able to handle multiple competitions every season, and they've shown they're not capable of that. They're still massively odds on to win the title, it'd take a collapse worse than Keegan to not win it from here. They go 8 points clear on Sunday with the easiest game imaginable. But it doesn't bode well for the future.

That'd be a major, major surprise. I think Leicester also thought they could maintain their level, at least become a genuine, consistent CL qualification contender. But I'd suspect you'll drop off, not to their level of becoming relegation contenders almost immediately, but likely back to swapping 5th and 6th place with United. Saka, Martinelli and Odegard are all very good young players but there really isn't much beyond that, your midfield is moving towards being old, a poor goalkeeper, a pretty average standard of full back. Thats based on their careers, not this outlier season, before anyone cries foul about 'how come we're top of the league then with such a bad team'.

Parma in 1994 .

Alan smith volley , what a night.

Cup winners cup was an amazing tournament, only cup winners in it.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 10:15:58 am
deano2727:
I agree. You have 3-4 players to my mind who can still go up a level or two. I think Arsenal are a better side than most of us like to give credit. Also with plenty of room for growth.

That said, it's incredibly difficult to put up these kind of seasons back to back. For reference, Fergie's United side never managed back-to-back 90+ point seasons. We managed it once, getting closer to the hundred mark both times, and still felt short on one of the seasons.

Think back 10 years ago - 90+ points was an exceptional season. Your very own invincibles just hit it and no more. One of the most famous PL sides of all time wouldn't have even been that close to winning the league for most of the previous seasons.

If you can put up two 90+ points seasons in a row, I'd be shocked and give all credit where it's due.

No doubt we are ahead of schedule age wise, a lot of our main players are barely 22 unlike the teams you mentioned above, so they will get better, but we dont know how the competition will be like. I expect United Liverpool Chelsea and Newcastle to all improve massively next season, Its not just down to us. No doubt we massively overachieved this season and the big test was getting top 4, but no one remembers who finishes second so we have to get the job done now.
Red-Soldier

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 10:18:47 am
The North Bank:
Parma in 1994 .

Alan smith volley , what a night.

Cup winners cup was an amazing tournament, only cup winners in it.

Yeah.  I remember Nayim from the halway line too.  ;)
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 10:20:06 am
Red-Soldier:
Yeah.  I remember Nayim from the halway line too.  ;)

I had flashbacks yesterday, it keeps happening to us !

Some goal though to be fair
tubby

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 10:24:45 am
The North Bank:
Some goal though to be fair

Yeah not much you can do with that, sometimes you can look at the keeper with those long range efforts but this one was pinpoint, right under the crossbar.  He couldn't have hit it any better.
JackWard33

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 10:29:34 am
Bit mad to play the first team in the Europa league imo - this shot at the league should be everything
Anyway good that they've gone out, they don't have the squad to fight on two fronts and they're gong to have to win a really high % of their remaining games to hold off Abu Dhabi
Gili Gulu

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 10:55:57 am
tubby:
Yeah not much you can do with that, sometimes you can look at the keeper with those long range efforts but this one was pinpoint, right under the crossbar.  He couldn't have hit it any better.

I think it's only low enough to save in the last two or three yards, amazing effort.
Kopenhagen

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 11:31:02 am
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 12:15:01 pm
The North Bank:
Parma in 1994 .

Alan smith volley , what a night.

Cup winners cup was an amazing tournament, only cup winners in it.

And the odd cup runners up when other teams won the cup but also the league or a better European trophy.

Pot luck who was in it so the strength of the tournament was hit and miss. We lost to PSG in the semis in 97 but would have had Ronaldo v Ruddock/Kvarme in the finalWhen United won it their draw was ridiculous. No decent team until the final.

In theory the easiest European trophy to win and yet the only one we never did.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 12:22:54 pm
Fucking hell just saw the CL draw. City Bayern . Perfect
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 12:27:54 pm
18 April - Bayern vs city
23 April - Brighton vs city
26 April - City vs Arsenal

8 days to end their season.
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 03:46:10 pm
El Lobo:
They're still massively odds on to win the title, it'd take a collapse worse than Keegan to not win it from here. They go 8 points clear on Sunday with the easiest game imaginable. But it doesn't bode well for the future.

We're about 4/6, City are 6/5. I don't think that's massively odds on, there's not too much difference in those odds.
You also keep saying it will be a bigger collapse since Keegan. Were Man Utd not 8 points clear of City with 6 games left?
I think we also surrendered an 8 point lead in 02/03 season.
El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 03:49:47 pm
ScottishGoon:
We're about 4/6, City are 6/5. I don't think that's massively odds on, there's not too much difference in those odds.
You also keep saying it will be a bigger collapse since Keegan. Were Man Utd not 8 points clear of City with 6 games left?

No idea? You're 8 clear with a much, much easier run in and Abu Dhabi with eyes on the CL. I'd love it if you beat them to the title...love it.
PaulF

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 03:52:38 pm
it's all part of the bants generation. The more you are painted as having it the bag, the more 'bottled it' accusations can be thrown at you later.
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 04:34:14 pm
The North Bank:
Fucking hell just saw the CL draw. City Bayern . Perfect

Yeah. The Arse can't bottle it now, surely?

 ;)
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 04:49:28 pm
PaulF:
it's all part of the bants generation. The more you are painted as having it the bag, the more 'bottled it' accusations can be thrown at you later.

Indeed. Think we spoke about this on here a couple of weeks back, and the full 'bottling it' tag that gets thrown about. What happened to just being shite on the day...or even shite in general?! 
Schmarn

Re: Arsenal
March 17, 2023, 04:50:05 pm

Disappointing result for Arsenal and as others have said doesnt bode well for next year and coping with more fixtures. That said, you take one season at a time and if youre smart you build out the squad next year.

I dont think it impacts the league save for the loss of Saliba. If he misses multiple games thats a real blow as this season has been built on defensive solidity.

Great time to play Palace before they appoint a new manager. Score early and it could be 4-0.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
Today at 04:25:44 pm
 Big big win that. 8 clear is the biggest gap weve had, even with their game in hand.

Was very worried about today, at 3-1 I had Liverpool flashbacks.

Saka 10 league goals 10 league assists . What a player hes becoming.
El Lobo

Re: Arsenal
Today at 04:31:33 pm
Yet another bizarre dig at Liverpool, on a Liverpool forum :D
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal
Today at 04:45:24 pm
The North Bank:
Big big win that. 8 clear is the biggest gap weve had, even with their game in hand.



Surely they can't bottle it from here?











(Never forget #AnyoneButTheScousers)  ;)
demain

Re: Arsenal
Today at 04:46:49 pm
El Lobo:
Yet another bizarre dig at Liverpool, on a Liverpool forum :D

Snide as fuck.
