« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1677 1678 1679 1680 1681 [1682]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5188492 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67240 on: March 14, 2023, 01:51:34 pm »
I wish we werent playing this Thursday, such an inconvenience right now. Arteta better ring the changes. Palace is massive. We go 8 clear and psychologically itll look a very tall order for Man city at this late stage.


Edu: "We dont talk about titles. We are talking about performances, we are talking about games, we are talking about how much better can we be game to game. So that is what we are trying to do every weekend"

Very smart way of keeping the players relaxed. Its amazing that theyve shown no nerves so far.
« Last Edit: March 14, 2023, 01:54:07 pm by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline Ashburton

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,851
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67241 on: March 14, 2023, 03:25:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 14, 2023, 01:51:34 pm
I wish we werent playing this Thursday, such an inconvenience right now. Arteta better ring the changes. Palace is massive. We go 8 clear and psychologically itll look a very tall order for Man city at this late stage.


Edu: "We dont talk about titles. We are talking about performances, we are talking about games, we are talking about how much better can we be game to game. So that is what we are trying to do every weekend"

Very smart way of keeping the players relaxed. Its amazing that theyve shown no nerves so far.

Arteta isn't great at rotation unfortunately.  Particularly considering most of our strikers are injured at this point the last thing you need is more games in a position which takes a lot of energy in this Arsenal side - given the amount of pressing the side does.

It would be good if he'd give players like Saka and Martin some rest but I think as a 'football man' he trusts the physios and thinks he can fight two fronts with a fairly thin squad.

There are some massive games coming up as you say, Palace at the weekend would be an opportunity to put a little pressure on City.  At the current rate Arsenal are pacing City's points per game at their highest total in the past five year so the team's collective level is very high at present.   The problem is the team does look tired and every game is going to feel like a final the closer you get to the end of the season.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67242 on: March 14, 2023, 03:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on March 14, 2023, 03:25:41 pm
Arteta isn't great at rotation unfortunately.  Particularly considering most of our strikers are injured at this point the last thing you need is more games in a position which takes a lot of energy in this Arsenal side - given the amount of pressing the side does.

It would be good if he'd give players like Saka and Martin some rest but I think as a 'football man' he trusts the physios and thinks he can fight two fronts with a fairly thin squad.

There are some massive games coming up as you say, Palace at the weekend would be an opportunity to put a little pressure on City.  At the current rate Arsenal are pacing City's points per game at their highest total in the past five year so the team's collective level is very high at present.   The problem is the team does look tired and every game is going to feel like a final the closer you get to the end of the season.

At least Saka desperately needs a rest, last couple of games hes looked our worst player. Sometimes the manager has to make the decision to protect a young player even if he wants to play every week. I can understand him starting with Martinelli because now Jesus is back so some depth upfront, but Saka Partey Odegaard and Gabriel must not play Thursday. It would be a travesty.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,549
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67243 on: March 14, 2023, 03:53:16 pm »

He rested some players in the first leg so presumably others will get rested for the second leg including Saka. Good chance to give Jesus some minutes off the bench too.

It's a balance as losing in Europe can kill momentum and affect their mental approach. Some would say in hindsight that it was insane that we tried to win all 4 competitions last year but those wins in the domestic Cups gave the lads a huge lift and we would have won the league in any other year before City's financial doping.

Big couple of weeks for Arsenal I think and you need some easy wins like Sunday.  If they're within 3 pts by the time you play them then I'd favour them but you have a chance before then to make them give up. It's plain as day that they are not as hungry for it this year but once they get into a tight run-in the old instincts will kick in. They're already getting bullsh*t VAR decisions in their favour.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,980
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67244 on: March 14, 2023, 10:10:39 pm »
They'll never get the chance again to essentially ditch the cup. The players and everyone around them know the league is THE one. I don't think they'd lose much momentum if he played the kids, and rested the first XI.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67245 on: March 15, 2023, 06:02:09 am »
Quote from: PaulF on March 14, 2023, 10:10:39 pm
They'll never get the chance again to essentially ditch the cup. The players and everyone around them know the league is THE one. I don't think they'd lose much momentum if he played the kids, and rested the first XI.

This is what I want to happen, its a free hit if the reserves get through they get another round, if not its one game a week for 11 weeks going for the title. All that matters.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67246 on: March 15, 2023, 06:55:42 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on March 14, 2023, 03:53:16 pm
He rested some players in the first leg so presumably others will get rested for the second leg including Saka. Good chance to give Jesus some minutes off the bench too.

It's a balance as losing in Europe can kill momentum and affect their mental approach. Some would say in hindsight that it was insane that we tried to win all 4 competitions last year but those wins in the domestic Cups gave the lads a huge lift and we would have won the league in any other year before City's financial doping.

Big couple of weeks for Arsenal I think and you need some easy wins like Sunday.  If they're within 3 pts by the time you play them then I'd favour them but you have a chance before then to make them give up. It's plain as day that they are not as hungry for it this year but once they get into a tight run-in the old instincts will kick in. They're already getting bullsh*t VAR decisions in their favour.

I agree with this view for Thursdays game. I don't really want wholesale changes, happy with a mix. I want to get through in this competition, I want to give it a go at winning it, as i think we have a good opportunity to and it's not like we have a great pedigree in Europe.

I agree perhaps Saka needs a rest, but I think most of the others should be good to go. There's guys like Tierney and Jorginho that can come in without dropping a level. After Palace there's an international break anyway, and some will get a bit of a break then.

If we really want to evolve to be a top team that can challenge on multiple fronts, the players are going to have to get used to playing 50+ games a season. All the top players have to play that, and ours just need to get used to it as well.
« Last Edit: March 15, 2023, 07:21:38 am by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,328
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67247 on: March 15, 2023, 08:57:26 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on March 15, 2023, 06:55:42 am
I agree with this view for Thursdays game. I don't really want wholesale changes, happy with a mix. I want to get through in this competition, I want to give it a go at winning it, as i think we have a good opportunity to and it's not like we have a great pedigree in Europe.

I agree perhaps Saka needs a rest, but I think most of the others should be good to go. There's guys like Tierney and Jorginho that can come in without dropping a level. After Palace there's an international break anyway, and some will get a bit of a break then.

If we really want to evolve to be a top team that can challenge on multiple fronts, the players are going to have to get used to playing 50+ games a season. All the top players have to play that, and ours just need to get used to it as well.

And as a happy intended consequence, stopping United winning it. ;D
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67248 on: March 15, 2023, 10:03:06 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 15, 2023, 08:57:26 am
And as a happy intended consequence, stopping United winning it. ;D

Indeed. I don't want them winning anything, especially at our expense.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67249 on: March 15, 2023, 10:25:04 am »
Didnt realise palace were playing tonight, thats good news for us, they wont have a week off to prepare for Sunday and its the eagles vs seagulls derby. Tasty affairs.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 988
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67250 on: March 15, 2023, 10:41:36 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 15, 2023, 08:57:26 am
And as a happy intended consequence, stopping United winning it. ;D

Amen.  :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67251 on: Yesterday at 02:38:11 pm »
Ben white not in the England squad, great news. Been incredible this season though.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,763
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67252 on: Yesterday at 03:47:23 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 14, 2023, 01:51:18 pm
Based on LFC's record of games 'after a break' - please don't put any of your savings on it, mate.  ;)

12.30pm KO as well, it ain't looking good ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,180
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67253 on: Yesterday at 04:28:49 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 14, 2023, 01:51:18 pm
Based on LFC's record of games 'after a break' - please don't put any of your savings on it, mate.  ;)
It should all even out over a season, shouldn't it?  ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67254 on: Yesterday at 06:54:06 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 14, 2023, 03:41:25 pm
At least Saka desperately needs a rest, last couple of games hes looked our worst player. Sometimes the manager has to make the decision to protect a young player even if he wants to play every week. I can understand him starting with Martinelli because now Jesus is back so some depth upfront, but Saka Partey Odegaard and Gabriel must not play Thursday. It would be a travesty.

At least Saka Odegaard and Partey are benched!!

Still a strong team for tonight , headline is Jesus starting !
Logged

Offline TankEngine10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67255 on: Yesterday at 07:51:18 pm »
Who the hell is that with Keown in the pre match coverage? Voice sounds like a strangled cat
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,728
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67256 on: Yesterday at 09:07:13 pm »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Yesterday at 07:51:18 pm
Who the hell is that with Keown in the pre match coverage? Voice sounds like a strangled cat

I find the 3 of them really pleasant to listen to, muted. Lot more sense that way.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,980
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67257 on: Yesterday at 10:39:02 pm »
Not sure you needed 120mins tonight.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,691
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67258 on: Yesterday at 10:49:06 pm »
Arsenal and Europe really don't go well together do they.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67259 on: Yesterday at 10:49:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:39:02 pm
Not sure you needed 120mins tonight.
The worst way to go out, may be?

Hopefully they remain fresh and do the job on Sunday.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,728
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67260 on: Yesterday at 10:53:43 pm »
Terrible result after 120 minutes. Arsenal should have won it. Well better when full team on.
Great result. Another possible 5 competitive games wiped off the list. Season really starts now.
Take your pick.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,639
  • Bam!
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67261 on: Yesterday at 10:56:10 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:54:06 pm


Still a strong team for tonight , headline is Jesus starting !

Didnt think hed be back until Easter weekend.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,328
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67262 on: Yesterday at 10:56:38 pm »
Oh joy! Youve just handed the trophy to United - well never hear the last of it. >:(
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67263 on: Yesterday at 10:57:21 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 10:53:43 pm
Terrible result after 120 minutes. Arsenal should have won it. Well better when full team on.
Great result. Another possible 5 competitive games wiped off the list. Season really starts now.
Take your pick.
Honestly, I wanted Arsenal to win this competition. Arteta hasn't managed a great deal of two-legged ties and he has some learning to do.

But yes, the league season starts now.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,249
  • Seis Veces
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67264 on: Yesterday at 10:57:23 pm »
Just always conspire not to win in Europe.

Did anyone hear that stat on BT before the pens? Apparently before tonight Arsenal had played ONE home shootout in their history. That's fucking bonkers.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67265 on: Yesterday at 11:00:03 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:56:38 pm
Oh joy! Youve just handed the trophy to United - well never hear the last of it. >:(
Just hope it doesn't end up being a Cup treable.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,328
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67266 on: Yesterday at 11:01:07 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 11:00:03 pm
Just hope it doesn't end up being a Cup treable.

Aaah. The famous Plastic Treble.
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,855
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67267 on: Yesterday at 11:07:25 pm »
Just put all firepower into the league now and win it.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,865
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67268 on: Yesterday at 11:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 11:00:03 pm
Just hope it doesn't end up being a Cup treable.

An update for it City should be too strong for them in the FA Cup. And Brighton could hurt them if they took their chances.

Dont know enough about the Europa sides left in but once again, doesnt look too tricky for them the bastards.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 988
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67269 on: Yesterday at 11:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:19:16 pm
An update for it City should be too strong for them in the FA Cup. And Brighton could hurt them if they took their chances.

Dont know enough about the Europa sides left in but once again, doesnt look too tricky for them the bastards.

Roma? Juve?
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67270 on: Today at 12:06:49 am »
Shame for them. No idea why but I actually quite like Arsenal so never mind when they're doing well.

Hope they can hold firm in the league. They're obviously a better choice than any of the alternatives 🤢
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,844
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67271 on: Today at 12:16:59 am »
Unlucky Arsenal, but Arteta is a proper bellend, so...  :wave
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67272 on: Today at 12:29:47 am »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 11:07:25 pm
Just put all firepower into the league now and win it.

That will do it
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67273 on: Today at 01:09:06 am »
I hope they go on to win the league
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67274 on: Today at 03:56:50 am »
Well that was shit, 120 minutes, injuries, and then losing.

Alls well if we beat Palace on Sunday, go 8 clear for the international break, otherwise last night wouldve been a disaster.

Id have rotated more last night. In the end its the result we needed even if it hurts to lose. We ll be in the main European competition next season so therell be bigger European nights( first knockout game we play when the away goals dont count, dont like this rule, will mean more extra time and pens).

Our chances of winning the league probably went up by about 5% last night. Id have to take that, now we have one focus.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,594
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67275 on: Today at 05:05:22 am »
I think Arsenal are in a good place honestly. The fixtures are in their favor. I reckon if they beat Palace and we can take something off City it's as good as theirs. City will lose interest in the league if that happens. Of course, they're still good enough to win games without being fully at it, but at that point, if Arsenal don't go on to lift the title, it would be a complete capitulation on their behalf. All things considered, it wouldn't be that unlikely given their lack of experience, but you'd have to back them at that point.

I reckon I'm about two matchweeks from declaring Arsenal Champions. Can't say I'll be that chuffed, but if they pull it off, fair play. Entertaining team with talented, young players. I can't really say they are unlikeable. I'm just bitter that a team that is a couple of levels off peak Liverpool will have the same amount of titles as we managed with that side.  ;D

Whether they do go on and win it or not, what interests me most is how they do next year. My money is on a decent season (top 4, QF of the CL , cup win), but don't see them being the standout team two seasons in a row. Could easily be proved wrong, mind.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1677 1678 1679 1680 1681 [1682]   Go Up
« previous next »
 