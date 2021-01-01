« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1677 1678 1679 1680 1681 [1682]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5186318 times)

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67240 on: Yesterday at 01:51:34 pm »
I wish we werent playing this Thursday, such an inconvenience right now. Arteta better ring the changes. Palace is massive. We go 8 clear and psychologically itll look a very tall order for Man city at this late stage.


Edu: "We dont talk about titles. We are talking about performances, we are talking about games, we are talking about how much better can we be game to game. So that is what we are trying to do every weekend"

Very smart way of keeping the players relaxed. Its amazing that theyve shown no nerves so far.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:54:07 pm by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline Ashburton

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,850
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67241 on: Yesterday at 03:25:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:51:34 pm
I wish we werent playing this Thursday, such an inconvenience right now. Arteta better ring the changes. Palace is massive. We go 8 clear and psychologically itll look a very tall order for Man city at this late stage.


Edu: "We dont talk about titles. We are talking about performances, we are talking about games, we are talking about how much better can we be game to game. So that is what we are trying to do every weekend"

Very smart way of keeping the players relaxed. Its amazing that theyve shown no nerves so far.

Arteta isn't great at rotation unfortunately.  Particularly considering most of our strikers are injured at this point the last thing you need is more games in a position which takes a lot of energy in this Arsenal side - given the amount of pressing the side does.

It would be good if he'd give players like Saka and Martin some rest but I think as a 'football man' he trusts the physios and thinks he can fight two fronts with a fairly thin squad.

There are some massive games coming up as you say, Palace at the weekend would be an opportunity to put a little pressure on City.  At the current rate Arsenal are pacing City's points per game at their highest total in the past five year so the team's collective level is very high at present.   The problem is the team does look tired and every game is going to feel like a final the closer you get to the end of the season.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67242 on: Yesterday at 03:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 03:25:41 pm
Arteta isn't great at rotation unfortunately.  Particularly considering most of our strikers are injured at this point the last thing you need is more games in a position which takes a lot of energy in this Arsenal side - given the amount of pressing the side does.

It would be good if he'd give players like Saka and Martin some rest but I think as a 'football man' he trusts the physios and thinks he can fight two fronts with a fairly thin squad.

There are some massive games coming up as you say, Palace at the weekend would be an opportunity to put a little pressure on City.  At the current rate Arsenal are pacing City's points per game at their highest total in the past five year so the team's collective level is very high at present.   The problem is the team does look tired and every game is going to feel like a final the closer you get to the end of the season.

At least Saka desperately needs a rest, last couple of games hes looked our worst player. Sometimes the manager has to make the decision to protect a young player even if he wants to play every week. I can understand him starting with Martinelli because now Jesus is back so some depth upfront, but Saka Partey Odegaard and Gabriel must not play Thursday. It would be a travesty.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,544
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67243 on: Yesterday at 03:53:16 pm »

He rested some players in the first leg so presumably others will get rested for the second leg including Saka. Good chance to give Jesus some minutes off the bench too.

It's a balance as losing in Europe can kill momentum and affect their mental approach. Some would say in hindsight that it was insane that we tried to win all 4 competitions last year but those wins in the domestic Cups gave the lads a huge lift and we would have won the league in any other year before City's financial doping.

Big couple of weeks for Arsenal I think and you need some easy wins like Sunday.  If they're within 3 pts by the time you play them then I'd favour them but you have a chance before then to make them give up. It's plain as day that they are not as hungry for it this year but once they get into a tight run-in the old instincts will kick in. They're already getting bullsh*t VAR decisions in their favour.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,958
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67244 on: Yesterday at 10:10:39 pm »
They'll never get the chance again to essentially ditch the cup. The players and everyone around them know the league is THE one. I don't think they'd lose much momentum if he played the kids, and rested the first XI.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67245 on: Today at 06:02:09 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:10:39 pm
They'll never get the chance again to essentially ditch the cup. The players and everyone around them know the league is THE one. I don't think they'd lose much momentum if he played the kids, and rested the first XI.

This is what I want to happen, its a free hit if the reserves get through they get another round, if not its one game a week for 11 weeks going for the title. All that matters.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1677 1678 1679 1680 1681 [1682]   Go Up
« previous next »
 