Author Topic: Arsenal  (Read 5184223 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67200 on: Yesterday at 02:49:08 pm »
Arsenal have just 9 games left. If they avoid defeat against City, you wouldn't be able to see past them.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67201 on: Yesterday at 03:02:11 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:49:08 pm
Arsenal have just 9 games left. If they avoid defeat against City, you wouldn't be able to see past them.

Hows that happened?! Feels like the season hadnt got started yet.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67202 on: Yesterday at 03:04:58 pm »
Still got 11 like everyone else .
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67203 on: Yesterday at 03:05:42 pm »
Superb first half
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67204 on: Yesterday at 03:06:00 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:04:58 pm
Still got 11 like everyone else .

United have 10.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67205 on: Yesterday at 03:08:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:04:58 pm
Still got 11 like everyone else .
It's 9 effectively mate because of the 5 points cushion that can only be lost in two games.

If you maintain the gap then beat them, you'd have 3 games less because an 8 point lead can only lost in 3 games.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:10:33 pm by MonsLibpool »
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67206 on: Yesterday at 03:53:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:08:48 pm
It's 9 effectively mate because of the 5 points cushion that can only be lost in two games.

If you maintain the gap then beat them, you'd have 3 games less because an 8 point lead can only lost in 3 games.

Yeh I get you, bit too early to look at the finishing line, but totally dominant again.

Dont think theres any doubt that weve been the best team in the league this season.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67207 on: Yesterday at 03:59:56 pm »
Jesus is back . Our lord saviour !

We were 5 points ahead when he got injured at week 14. Game week 27 now hes comes back we are still 5 clear. No harm done.

Now we got the squad to win the double
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67208 on: Yesterday at 04:00:01 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:53:35 pm
Yeh I get you, bit too early to look at the finishing line, but totally dominant again.

Dont think theres any doubt that weve been the best team in the league this season.
Without a doubt. It would be a very big achievement if you win it.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67209 on: Yesterday at 04:02:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:00:01 pm
Without a doubt. It would be a very big achievement if you win it.

Massive . Winning the league (or CL) is the ultimate.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67210 on: Yesterday at 04:04:58 pm »
Trossard has been an amazing signing. 3 assists today, hes got everything, brilliant in tight spaces, two footed, creative. Never makes the wrong decision.

So glad cowboy Todd got on his private plane
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67211 on: Yesterday at 04:31:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:04:58 pm
Trossard has been an amazing signing. 3 assists today, hes got everything, brilliant in tight spaces, two footed, creative. Never makes the wrong decision.

So glad cowboy Todd got on his private plane

Needs to get some kip though.

Or... he's visiting the same nightclubs as Kostas.

:)
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67212 on: Yesterday at 04:33:53 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 03:59:56 pm
Jesus is back . Our lord saviour !

We were 5 points ahead when he got injured at week 14. Game week 27 now hes comes back we are still 5 clear. No harm done.

Now we got the squad to win the double

Double?

F*cking hell lad, I admire your confidence.  ;D

(You know LFC will beat your lot at Anfield and lose to Abu Dhabi? Right?)
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67213 on: Yesterday at 04:46:53 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 04:31:39 pm
Needs to get some kip though.

Or... he's visiting the same nightclubs as Kostas.

:)

Yes hes looking more and more like ozil . Even getting the assists now.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67214 on: Yesterday at 04:47:39 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 04:33:53 pm
Double?

F*cking hell lad, I admire your confidence.  ;D

(You know LFC will beat your lot at Anfield and lose to Abu Dhabi? Right?)

Lfc will smash the cheats and win us the title, by time you beat us at anfield to get top 4 the title race will be over .
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67215 on: Yesterday at 10:08:48 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 04:33:53 pm
Double?

F*cking hell lad, I admire your confidence.  ;D

(You know LFC will beat your lot at Anfield and lose to Abu Dhabi? Right?)
Yeah, I think the Liverpool Arsenal game will decide it. Can see mancs beating Arsenal which would leave it as a two point race. If Arsenal can avoid defeat I think theyll be ok.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67216 on: Yesterday at 11:40:22 pm »
We are playing beautiful football . Thats all that matters . No signs of nerves, 5 wins in a row, playing the best football in the league, all are good signs for the run in.
Offline rushyman

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67217 on: Today at 01:10:08 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:40:22 pm
We are playing beautiful football . Thats all that matters . No signs of nerves, 5 wins in a row, playing the best football in the league, all are good signs for the run in.

Lose to us and win all the rest please

Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67218 on: Today at 04:24:43 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:10:08 am
Lose to us and win all the rest please

Thats a deal I could definitely agree on .
Online Bullet500

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67219 on: Today at 04:33:12 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:24:43 am
Thats a deal I could definitely agree on .
Provided Liverpool wins against Man City.
Offline rushyman

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67220 on: Today at 07:14:04 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 04:33:12 am
Provided Liverpool wins against Man City.

You wouldn't need us to?
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67221 on: Today at 08:01:39 am »
Just looking at the fixture list for both us and city, 3rd weekend of April, we play Southampton at home on Friday night, they go to Brighton on Sunday evening, and 3 days later host us at their place. Given how many competitions they are still in, hopefully from our point of view they get through in the cup and CL, its a real tall order for them when even a draw in one of the league games could be fatal for their chances.

The more league games we win the more I want us to bin off the Europa league, didnt affect us yesterday but our best performers Odegaard Gabriel and Partey didnt start midweek, Saka had his worst game for us in weeks, looked very tired, he started Thursday. Now we have players back we need to play entirely the reserve team in EL and whatever happens happens, chances to win the title dont come around every season.

Luckily we can field a second string that could go all the way in EL, Jesus back now and he wont be starting in the league games while Trossard and Martinelli have developed an incredible understanding, in the last 5 games Martinelli has 5 goals and Trossard 6 assists. Nketiah has completely fallen off the pecking order and he was our main man a few weeks, same with ESR, you get injured in a side thats winning every week, not easy to get back in. We can utilize these players in EL and see how far they take us. But wouldnt throw any of our main players in, unless we get to the final.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:03:18 am by The North Bank »
Online Believe

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67222 on: Today at 11:12:39 am »
First on merit, fair play to all involved.

Hope we smash them at Anfield, they win every other game, and deservedly take the title.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67223 on: Today at 11:13:55 am »
Still does my head in that they took 'Allez, Allez, Allez' and butchered it. Seems they struggle to invent their own chants when it doesn't involve singing about Tottenham.

Gabriel copying Virgil's celebration too.

Imitation the greatest form of flattery etc etc
« Last Edit: Today at 11:15:34 am by Clint Eastwood »
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal
« Reply #67224 on: Today at 11:34:24 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:13:55 am
Still does my head in that they took 'Allez, Allez, Allez' and butchered it. Seems they struggle to invent their own chants when it doesn't involve singing about Tottenham.

Gabriel copying Virgil's celebration too.

Imitation the greatest form of flattery etc etc

I hope we end up copying your success on the field, that would be lovely.
