Just looking at the fixture list for both us and city, 3rd weekend of April, we play Southampton at home on Friday night, they go to Brighton on Sunday evening, and 3 days later host us at their place. Given how many competitions they are still in, hopefully from our point of view they get through in the cup and CL, its a real tall order for them when even a draw in one of the league games could be fatal for their chances.



The more league games we win the more I want us to bin off the Europa league, didnt affect us yesterday but our best performers Odegaard Gabriel and Partey didnt start midweek, Saka had his worst game for us in weeks, looked very tired, he started Thursday. Now we have players back we need to play entirely the reserve team in EL and whatever happens happens, chances to win the title dont come around every season.



Luckily we can field a second string that could go all the way in EL, Jesus back now and he wont be starting in the league games while Trossard and Martinelli have developed an incredible understanding, in the last 5 games Martinelli has 5 goals and Trossard 6 assists. Nketiah has completely fallen off the pecking order and he was our main man a few weeks, same with ESR, you get injured in a side thats winning every week, not easy to get back in. We can utilize these players in EL and see how far they take us. But wouldnt throw any of our main players in, unless we get to the final.