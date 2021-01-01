Arsenal had to dig deep, very deep, to win that one. On the one hand, they should be beating Bournemouth easily, so it is not a good sign. On the other hand, a last gasp victory is just the sort of thing that makes champions, as you pull it out of the bag and turn 0 points into 1 and then into 3.



Still 12 games to go for them and it is far from over. But fair play at the resilience being shown.



On our end today against Man Utd, 7-0, was brilliant. We have been rubbish for most of the season but top four, possibly even top three, is still there to be won.