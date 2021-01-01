« previous next »
Arsenal

Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 03:59:58 pm
Women league cup final . Underdogs Arsenal 3  big favourites Chelsea 1 , at half time
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 04:19:29 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:16:01 pm
Because they had a dodgy run and have come out of it no worse, its done

I would like if they beat the cheaters to the title, but it is very far from being done. This Arsenal team can still bottle it big time, especially since their dodgy run of form is not really over ...
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 04:33:09 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:19:29 pm
I would like if they beat the cheaters to the title, but it is very far from being done. This Arsenal team can still bottle it big time, especially since their dodgy run of form is not really over ...

Losing the title to an oil state with 100 charges hanging over them is never about lack of bottle.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 07:42:58 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:33:09 pm
Losing the title to an oil state with 100 charges hanging over them is never about lack of bottle.
You mean that Xhaka may slip?...

Nah, mate, you better take the trophy with one hand and push them back with the other! I hope we do you a favor against them. If they win it, even if they strip them from the titles, the FA won't award it to you (nor will they give us two more).
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:16:28 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:33:09 pm
Losing the title to an oil state with 100 charges hanging over them is never about lack of bottle.

You really need to pick up your act if you want to win the title. A lucky winner in the 97th minute against the bottom placed club is not exactly a title winning form. Bournemouth haven't punished you, but Fulham will ...
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:17:37 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:16:28 pm
You really need to pick up your act if you want to win the title. A lucky winner in the 97th minute against the bottom placed club is not exactly a title winning form. Bournemouth haven't punished you, but Fulham will ...

The most important thing is to do the job and they did it. They are missing Jesus and really need him back.
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 08:20:41 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:17:37 pm
The most important thing is to do the job and they did it. They are missing Jesus and really need him back.

It is not only about missing Jesus. Their defence is vulnerable. They are conceding too often lately ...
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:00:55 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:20:41 pm
It is not only about missing Jesus. Their defence is vulnerable. They are conceding too often lately ...

Were not losing 7-0 like the best team in the world
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:01:43 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:16:28 pm
You really need to pick up your act if you want to win the title. A lucky winner in the 97th minute against the bottom placed club is not exactly a title winning form. Bournemouth haven't punished you, but Fulham will ...

It wasnt lucky, a brilliant goal
Re: Arsenal
Yesterday at 09:15:55 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:00:55 pm
Were not losing 7-0 like the best team in the world

We'll see ...
Re: Arsenal
Today at 03:07:35 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:19:29 pm
I would like if they beat the cheaters to the title, but it is very far from being done. This Arsenal team can still bottle it big time, especially since their dodgy run of form is not really over ...

They are like 20 points ahead of us. The league it's between Arsenal and City.
Re: Arsenal
Today at 03:28:17 am
Arsenal had to dig deep, very deep, to win that one. On the one hand, they should be beating Bournemouth easily, so it is not a good sign. On the other hand, a last gasp victory is just the sort of thing that makes champions, as you pull it out of the bag and turn 0 points into 1 and then into 3.

Still 12 games to go for them and it is far from over. But fair play at the resilience being shown.

On our end today against Man Utd, 7-0, was brilliant. We have been rubbish for most of the season but top four, possibly even top three, is still there to be won.
