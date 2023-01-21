

In all seriousness, I saw early on what Arteta was trying to do, and thought it unfair to be dismissed trying to play a very specific type of possession football with a squad that cant string two passes together, has zero pressing capabilities, and very little pace. The emergence of Saka and Martinelli helped him a lot, although undoubtedly he helped their development too.

The board also backed him with plenty of money so fair play to them, even though of the signings he made, i alongside most, was scratching my head at some of the names. The likes of Ramsdale, Ben White, Zinchenko, even more recently Jorginho, players I did not rate at all and thought just showed our lack of pull these days, but pretty much all his signings have been exceptional, and every single star he got rid of had to go.

Still a young team too so should improve next season .

We do love a comeback . Especially the 3-2s . United Villa and now today all 3-2 in the last minute. Beat Fulham as well in the last minute earlier in the season. Must be gutting for the likes of Pep, Neville, and Richard Keys. Having to sit through it, thinking points dropped for sure, then bang.



Long way to go, nerves were shot today, glad they were mine not the players. Weirdly I knew wed beat Man Utd and villa late on. Today I thought wed lose at 2-0, drew at 2-2. Never saw us winning, one of those games you see every season by teams going for the title, the totally unexpected slip up. Ended well though . Great times!